A police pursuit ended on Monday after a Montgomery County Police vehicle collided with a suspect’s vehicle that had just crashed into a Metrobus on Georgia Ave near Downtown Silver Spring. Northbound Georgia Ave is closed at Burlington Avenue and 13th Street as a result of the collision. According to MCPD, “At approximately 2:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects drove off and officers pursued the suspect vehicle, until it crashed into the rear end of a Metro bus. A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.

SILVER SPRING, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO