mocoshow.com
Three Males Facing Multiple Charges Following Armed Robbery and Police Pursuit
Three adult males are in custody following an armed robbery and pursuit Monday afternoon in Montgomery County’s 3rd district. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 2:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. The victim gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle, a Toyota Sienna. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects drove off, heading southbound on RT 29 towards Georgia Ave. Officers pursued the Toyota until it crashed into the rear end of a Metro bus on Georgia Ave. near Sligo Ave.A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.
mocoshow.com
Police Pursuit After Armed Robbery Ends in Multiple Vehicle Collision
A police pursuit ended on Monday after a Montgomery County Police vehicle collided with a suspect’s vehicle that had just crashed into a Metrobus on Georgia Ave near Downtown Silver Spring. Northbound Georgia Ave is closed at Burlington Avenue and 13th Street as a result of the collision. According to MCPD, “At approximately 2:41 p.m., 3rd District officers responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Rd. for an armed robbery. Officers located the suspects at the White Oak Shopping Center. The suspects drove off and officers pursued the suspect vehicle, until it crashed into the rear end of a Metro bus. A Montgomery County Police cruiser subsequently crashed into the rear of the suspect vehicle.
bethesdamagazine.com
Police chase of armed robbery suspects ends in collision in downtown Silver Spring, authorities say
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, to include information about the Montgomery County police department’s policy regarding pursuits. A police chase in downtown Silver Spring ended after a vehicle carrying armed robbery suspects crashed into a Metrobus and the police cruiser in pursuit then struck the suspects’ vehicle, according to authorities.
Woman walking home from grocery store robbed at gunpoint, but too dark to give suspect description
WASHINGTON — A woman in Northeast, D.C. is raising awareness about what she says is inadequate street lighting in her neighborhood after she was robbed at gunpoint. Madeline Barnes was walking home from a grocery store on South Dakota Avenue earlier this month. She crossed the intersection near Farragut Place when a man approached her.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen in Derwood
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen car in Derwood Sunday morning, October 30, 2022. The vehicle was reported stolen in the 7700 block of Goodfellow Way at 4:15 AM.
Maryland Police Offer Reward After Brutal Parking Lot Stabbing Kills One
Detectives are offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to a fatal stabbing in Upper Marlboro over the weekend, authorities say. Ian Persaud, 34, was killed in a stabbing attack in a parking lot in the 5000 block of Brown Station Road around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.
fox5dc.com
Thieves steal car with 5-year-old sleeping inside
WASHINGTON - A 5-year-old went on a frightening ride Monday night as car thieves stole the vehicle the child was sleeping in. According to D.C. police, the 2014 Green Kia Seoul was taken from the 1700 block of Columbia Road Northwest. After tweeting an alert about the stolen vehicle and missing kid around 7:30 p.m., police said the 5-year-old was located safe about 20 minutes later.
Motorcyclist Killed In Two-Vehicle Howard County Crash, Police Say
Howard County police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred in Elkridge over the weekend, authorities say. Marval Iran Polk Jr., 20, was killed while riding a motorcycle after colliding with a 2013 Honda Accord around 9:50 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30, according to Howard County police. Polk Jr. reportedly...
mocoshow.com
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division Ask for Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Gaithersburg. Eduardo Mendez Rodriguez was last seen on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 9 p.m., in the area of Lost Knife Cir.
fox5dc.com
Woman exposes herself handing out Halloween candy to children in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A woman exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Monday as she was handing out Halloween candy. Anne Arundel County Police responded to a report of indecent exposure in the 3600 block on 2nd Avenue in Edgewater around 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. The...
Bay Net
Woman Arrested For Exposing Herself To Trick-Or-Treaters In Anne Arundel
EDGEWATER, Md. – On October 31, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., officers responded for a report of an indecent exposure in the 3600 block of 2nd Avenue in Edgewater. The complainant advised officers that there was a female suspect who was exposing herself to and hurling obscenities toward children while handing out candy.
Police: Car crash in Baltimore County could be linked to a shooting
Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting in the 900 block of Holgate Drive, and a vehicle crash in the area of Sugarwood Circle and Hartland Road.
rockvillenights.com
Purse-snatching in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
Man shot in Catonsville early Tuesday morning
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot early Tuesday morning in Catonsville, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 2:50 a.m. to the intersection of Frederick Road and Poplar Avenue, where they found the victim shot once. The man was not identified. The man was hospitalized in unknown condition. A search for suspects is underway, police said, and an investigation is ongoing.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Call For Two Vehicles on Fire in Damascus
At approximately 3pm on Tuesday afternoon, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a vehicle fire on the 5000 block of Damascus Road, near Griffith Road, in Damascus. According to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer, crews arrived on the scene to a fire coming...
wfmd.com
Two Shots Fired Incidents In Frederick Under Investigation
Police say they don’t appear to be related. Frederick, Md (KM) Frederick Police are seeking the public’s assistance in two shots-fired incidents last month. . In one, officers responded to the 100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Lucas Village at 1:30 AM Saturday, October 15th. They located numerous shell casings and evidence that a building and vehicle had been struck by gunfire.
fox5dc.com
Man found shot to death in Fairfax County apartment; police release images of persons of interest
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man was found shot inside an apartment in Fairfax County on Sunday, according to police. Fairfax County Police tweeted around 4:55 p.m. that officers were on the scene of a shooting in the 5500 blk of Seminary Road in Alexandria. According to police, officers at the...
Baltimore County police identify 24-year-old man shot at Exxon gas station
BALTIMORE -- A shooting at an Exxon gas station killed a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning, according to Baltimore County Police. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Baltimore County patrol officers responded to the 7300 block of McClean Boulevard and found a man in his 20s suffering from a single gunshot wound. The victim, Malik Baker, was transported to a local hospital where he later died. The Baltimore County Police Department is asking anyone who may have information about this homicide or the individual(s) responsible, to please call 410-307-2020.Information may also be provided through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland or the Baltimore County Police Department iWATCH.
Baltimore man dies in Sunday evening motorcycle crash
Police say Marval Iran Polk Jr. was riding south on Route 1 in Elkridge, when he struck a Honda Accord that was making a left turn from Port Capital Drive.
Police: 19-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 19-year-old woman who has been missing since Sunday. DiMya Budd was last seen at approximately 4:00 a.m. Sunday leaving her residence in the 800 block of Maplewood Ave. in Takoma Park, MCPD said in a news release. Budd is 5 feet, 2-inches tall, and weighs approximately 125 lbs. She has brown eyes, and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black North Face coat, light gray sweatpants, and black Nike slides.
