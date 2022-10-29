Ben Weston is one of the most beloved characters to ever come through Salem. However, he wasn't always a "Days of Our Lives" fan favorite. In fact, Ben's early days on the soap opera were filled with drama and shocking twists and turns. Ben first came to Salem in 2014 with actor Justin Gaston in the role. However, by April 2014 Robert Scott Wilson had stepped into the character. Ben was revealed to be the younger brother of Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause) and quickly fell for Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi), per Soap Central. However, fans began to see red flags in Ben as he would have angry outbursts and even badly beat Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) when he taunted Ben about his romantic past with Abby.

10 HOURS AGO