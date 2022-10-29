Read full article on original website
Related
How Days Of Our Lives' Kristen Almost Became Brady's Mother When He Was A Toddler
Some "Days of Our Lives" characters are lucky enough to find their soulmates early in life, like Bo and Hope Brady, Steve Johnson and Kayla Brady, and John Black and Marlena Evans. However, others have failed love lives, like Rafe Hernandez or Tripp Johnson. Of course, one person who has been very unlucky in love is the character of Brady Black (Eric Martsolf). Over the years, viewers have watched Brady jump from relationship to relationship with not much to show for it, per Soaps.
Are Days Of Our Lives Fans Ready To Give Up On Eric And Nicole?
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching the characters of Eric Brady and Nicole Walker fall in and out of love for decades. The pair first met when Nicole was a waitress and Eric was a budding photographer. Eric urged Nicole to model for him and the two fell in love (via Soap Central). Sadly, things didn't work out between the pair and Eric opted to leave Salem. He was gone for 12 years before finally returning to reunite with his friends and family members. Of course, Nicole was shocked to see him, but it was clear that their old feelings were still there.
Why Abigail Set Ben Weston On Fire On Days Of Our Lives
Ben Weston is one of the most beloved characters to ever come through Salem. However, he wasn't always a "Days of Our Lives" fan favorite. In fact, Ben's early days on the soap opera were filled with drama and shocking twists and turns. Ben first came to Salem in 2014 with actor Justin Gaston in the role. However, by April 2014 Robert Scott Wilson had stepped into the character. Ben was revealed to be the younger brother of Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Stause) and quickly fell for Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi), per Soap Central. However, fans began to see red flags in Ben as he would have angry outbursts and even badly beat Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) when he taunted Ben about his romantic past with Abby.
Days Of Our Lives Relationship Timeline: Chloe And Brady
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers know that there are some couples meant to be together for what feels like forever — like Bo and Hope Brady, Kayla Brady and Steve Johnson, Mickey and Maggie Horton, and John Black and Marlena Evans. However, other relationships are more fleeting. Whether they got started on the wrong foot or someone does something unforgivable, they don't last.
The List
59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0