Reporting fraud during early voting in Tennessee
Tennessee's Secretary of State's Office offers tools to assist voters during elections, including a text to report voter fraud system.
Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote
Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.
Four constitutional amendments on the ballot in Tennessee
Note: This story has been edited to clarify the language of Amendment 3. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting is already underway in Shelby County for the November 8 elections. Some of the biggest, and somewhat confusing, choices on the ballot involve potential changes to Tennessee’s constitution. The four proposed constitutional amendments are already state law, […]
How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races
Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
Explainer: Do you need to vote in the governor’s race for your amendment vote to count?
You do NOT need to vote in both the governor's race and for an amendment for your vote to count. But the process is a very complex one.
Christmas in Tennessee's oldest town: Jonesborough announces plans for annual, nighttime Christmas parade
Tennessee’s oldest town on Tuesday announced it’s plans for the annual Jonesborough nighttime Christmas Parade. The parade will be held Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough.
Alcohol referendums, tax increases and charter amendment on local election ballots
A number of Middle Tennessee counties will vote on alcohol referendums in next week's election in addition to state and federal races.
GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY
Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment
Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1, which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities
The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.
Which animals are your favorite? | TWRA opens voting for upcoming calendar photos
(WJHL) – After more than 5,000 photos were sent in to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), 10 finalists were chosen in eight categories for the 2023 Tennessee Wildlife Calendar. On Tuesday, the TWRA announced Tennesseans could begin voting for their favorites in each category. The photos that receive the most votes will be featured […]
Tennessee Lottery: $350K claimed by players across the state
As the Powerball jackpot continues to skyrocket, multiple lottery players in the Volunteer State managed to gain some serious cash over the weekend.
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
How collecting acorns can help reforestation in Tennessee
The White Oak is a keystone tree species in Tennessee, but experts are concerned with the sustainability of the white oak because of regeneration difficulties and declining populations. Here is how you can help the reforestation efforts through the white oak initiative.
Leaders share thoughts, prayers after former Tennessee first lady dies
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many Tennesseans and leaders across the nation are mourning the loss of former Tennessee first lady Leslee “Honey” Alexander. She died on Saturday at age 77 at her home outside of Maryville, according to a statement from her family. Honey Alexander was married to...
Bipartisan support for abolishing slavery from Tennessee Constitution
Tennessee is one of more than a dozen states that still has slavery or involuntary servitude provisions in its Constitution
Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee
The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
TN volunteer fire departments can apply to receive funds
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fire departments in Tennessee can apply to receive equipment funds thanks to a $5-million grant through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. A news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) on Tuesday said that the grant marks the largest allocation for the program yet. […]
UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
Advocates calling on lower speed limits in residential areas across Tennessee
SMYRNA, Tenn. (WZTV) -- Halloween is a fun time for many, but not for the Isbell family, it's one of the more difficult times for them two years ago their son died after being hit by car. Parents and advocates said they want safer streets in Rutherford County. Chuck Isbell...
