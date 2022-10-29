ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

wkms.org

Tennesseans deciding gubernatorial succession with Constitutional Amendment 2 vote

Tennessee is one of the two states where the Senate speaker is also the lieutenant governor. The position is mostly ceremonial except if the governor dies or is removed from office. In that case, the lieutenant governor could resign from the Senate and take over. A constitutional amendment on the ballot this fall would apply that same process for temporary matters.   
TENNESSEE STATE
WREG

Four constitutional amendments on the ballot in Tennessee

Note: This story has been edited to clarify the language of Amendment 3. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting is already underway in Shelby County for the November 8 elections. Some of the biggest, and somewhat confusing, choices on the ballot involve potential changes to Tennessee’s constitution. The four proposed constitutional amendments are already state law, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Axios Nashville

How Tennessee Dems have fared in governor races

Data: Tennessee Secretary of State; Chart: Axios VisualsIn the 16 years since Gov. Phil Bredesen won re-election with 69% of the vote, Tennessee Democrats have failed to seriously compete in a gubernatorial race.Why it matters: While border states like North Carolina and Georgia have morphed into the nation's preeminent battlegrounds, Tennessee has grown more conservative.Jason Martin, a Middle Tennessee doctor running for governor, is trying to turn things around for Democrats.By the numbers: Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean won 39% of the vote four years ago, the high watermark for state Democrats in the post-Bredesen era.Flashback: Prior to Dean, political...
TENNESSEE STATE
crossvillenews1st.com

GOVERNOR LEE COMES TO CROSSVILLE THIS THURSDAY

Governor Bill Lee’s Bus Tour will make a stop in Crossville this Thursday, November 3rd at Express Lunch in downtown. The Governor will be accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Tennessee Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton. The public is invited to come by, visit and ask questions during the hour-and-a-half stop-over beginning at noon.
CROSSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment

Memphis Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy held a press conference Tuesday addressing the proposed Constitutional Amendment 1,  which seeks to strengthen the state’s current “right to work” laws. The amendment would allow voters to decide whether they support language stating it is illegal to […] The post Memphis Democratic officials slam “right to work” amendment appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MEMPHIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Governor Bill Lee Says He is Committed to Fighting Crime in Tennessee

The issue of crime across the nation is drawing much attention from voters going into the November 8th General Election. Here in Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee said the state has not been immune to the rising problem. Governor Lee told Thunderbolt News he feels the main reason behind the crime...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TN volunteer fire departments can apply to receive funds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Volunteer fire departments in Tennessee can apply to receive equipment funds thanks to a $5-million grant through the Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. A news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) on Tuesday said that the grant marks the largest allocation for the program yet. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
theutcecho.com

UTC Nursing School Ranked as Best in Tennessee

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga School of Nursing RN (registered nurse) program has been ranked as the best nursing program in the state of Tennessee. The UTC school of nursing scored a 97.92 out of 100 on RegisteredNursing.org’s assessment of 47 nursing schools in Tennessee. The nursing programs...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

