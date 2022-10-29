Youth soccer coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with minor

SALINAS, Calif. (BCN) — A 35-year-old man who worked as a soccer coach at middle and high schools in Salinas has been arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, police said Friday.

Julio Cesar Gonzales Garcia, who coached soccer at North Salinas High School and La Paz Middle School, was arrested Wednesday after several people came forward alleging inappropriate conduct by him, according to Salinas police. Police are still working to determine whether there are additional victims in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Yolada Rocha at (831) 758-7124.

