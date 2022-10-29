‘Yellowstone’: Everything You Need to Remember

The phenomenon that is the Paramount+ series “ Yellowstone ” feels unprecedented. Creator Taylor Sheridan revisited the myth of the Western with his feature films before bringing it to television in 2018, a time when the genre was the stuff of Chuck Norris. But the runaway success of “Yellowstone” has already led to other networks attempting to cash in on audiences’ love for the majesty of flyover states, such as ABC’s “Alaska Daily” and “Big Sky” and The CW’s “Walker: Independence.”

And with more and more fans discovering “Yellowstone” — especially with its Season 5 premiere coming November 13 — it’s worth looking at where the show started and where things ended up. “Yellowstone” follows the Duttons, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner) and his children Jamie (Wes Bentley), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes), as they struggle to maintain their power and retain control of their ranch, the titular Yellowstone. Over the previous four seasons, the Duttons have committed all sorts of crimes to stay on top, from corporate espionage to murder.

Where did the Duttons end in Season 4?

The Season 3 finale saw a group of armed intruders attempt to murder John, Kayce, and Beth, leading to a Season 4 premiere continuation of the raid, with attacks on Kayce’s wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). Beth assumed Jamie was responsible for the raid because he wasn’t affected. It’s later discovered that Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randle (Will Patton), was responsible, leaving Jamie in a precarious position as his father urged him to finally separate from the Duttons. Beth, after discovering Garrett’s part in the plot, gives Jamie an ultimatum that ends in him killing Garrett and leaving Beth with material to blackmail Jamie.

John knows nothing of this, as he’s busy dealing with the forward momentum of a proposed new airport. He spent much of Season 4 attempting to find peace in a family of chaos, spending time with Beth’s ward, Carter (Finn Little). But when Jamie decided to run for governor, it compelled John to run for governor opposite Jamie.

When Beth wasn’t destroying Jamie’s life, she was imploding her own. In the wake of being blown up after the Dutton raid, she was approached by Market Equities head Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) to work for them. With Market Equities planning the airport on Yellowstone land — and owning all the land surrounding it thanks to Beth’s, at the time, smart decision to invest — Caroline offered Beth a controlling interest in Market Equities to be their Montana representative. Unfortunately, Beth also hoped to undermine the company, instigating a riot between environmental protestors and the cops that became national news. Caroline found out and fired Beth, threatening to press charges for corporate espionage and insider trading. With Beth preparing for a storm, she decided to rush a wedding to her longtime love, Rip (Cole Hauser).

Rip and Kayce spent much of Season 4 on the back burner. Rip, long John’s hatchet man, was left to deal with transitioning from ranch foreman to a member of the Dutton clan. He also navigated tensions between long-time cowboy Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) and Walker (Ryan Bingham) in the bunkhouse. Kayce and Monica are now settled in a new house, off the Yellowstone, while Kayce went on a spirit walk to find where he truly belongs.

What about the Yellowstone Ranch?

The Yellowstone is at risk of having part of its land seized for a proposed airport, but, as Caroline warned Beth during her firing, the plan doesn’t end there. Beth discovered that various construction phases are planned that will inevitably cut into Yellowstone further. Despite Beth’s urgings, John has no intentions of selling, and his run for governor is seen as an attempt to get rid of Market Equities and keep control of his land, once and for all.

Did they find the people who tried to kill the Duttons?

John discovered a man named Terrell Riggins was responsible for instigating the raid, though Riggins wasn’t the mastermind. After infiltrating the prison, Beth learned that Terrell was working for Garrett Randall, Jamie’s biological father. She didn’t tell John of her discovery, and no doubt that will loom over Season 5.

Will we see more from other “Yellowstone” spin-offs?

Season 4 saw episodes go back in time to 1883 Montana and Dutton settlers creating the Yellowstone Ranch. This was in anticipation of Taylor Sheridan’s spinoff “1883.” Though it hasn’t been confirmed, no doubt Season 5 will see similar throwbacks to the year 1923 in preparation for the new “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923,” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

What do we know about Season 5?

Not much. A teaser trailer released at the end of September confirms that John Dutton does become governor of the state of Montana, no doubt continuing to flame tensions with Jamie. Beth becomes John’s chief of staff, though Caroline plans to destroy the family. But that’s about it.

Where can you catch up, and where can you watch Season 5?

Despite the series premiering on Paramount Network, the rights to the show aren’t held by them. You can watch past seasons of the show on Peacock, where they will also be streaming new episodes live starting November 13. If you don’t have a Peacock subscription, you’ll only be able to watch Season 5 live on the Paramount Network channel and on the Paramount Network website with a cable subscription.

“Yellowstone” Season 5 debuts with a two-hour premiere on November 13.