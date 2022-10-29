ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

‘Yellowstone’: Everything You Need to Remember

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gy7Ka_0irGgmbI00

The phenomenon that is the Paramount+ series “ Yellowstone ” feels unprecedented. Creator Taylor Sheridan revisited the myth of the Western with his feature films before bringing it to television in 2018, a time when the genre was the stuff of Chuck Norris. But the runaway success of “Yellowstone” has already led to other networks attempting to cash in on audiences’ love for the majesty of flyover states, such as ABC’s “Alaska Daily” and “Big Sky” and The CW’s “Walker: Independence.”

And with more and more fans discovering “Yellowstone” — especially with its Season 5 premiere coming November 13 — it’s worth looking at where the show started and where things ended up. “Yellowstone” follows the Duttons, led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner) and his children Jamie (Wes Bentley), Beth (Kelly Reilly), and Kayce (Luke Grimes), as they struggle to maintain their power and retain control of their ranch, the titular Yellowstone. Over the previous four seasons, the Duttons have committed all sorts of crimes to stay on top, from corporate espionage to murder.

Where did the Duttons end in Season 4?

The Season 3 finale saw a group of armed intruders attempt to murder John, Kayce, and Beth, leading to a Season 4 premiere continuation of the raid, with attacks on Kayce’s wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), and son, Tate (Brecken Merrill). Beth assumed Jamie was responsible for the raid because he wasn’t affected. It’s later discovered that Jamie’s biological father, Garrett Randle (Will Patton), was responsible, leaving Jamie in a precarious position as his father urged him to finally separate from the Duttons. Beth, after discovering Garrett’s part in the plot, gives Jamie an ultimatum that ends in him killing Garrett and leaving Beth with material to blackmail Jamie.

John knows nothing of this, as he’s busy dealing with the forward momentum of a proposed new airport. He spent much of Season 4 attempting to find peace in a family of chaos, spending time with Beth’s ward, Carter (Finn Little). But when Jamie decided to run for governor, it compelled John to run for governor opposite Jamie.

When Beth wasn’t destroying Jamie’s life, she was imploding her own. In the wake of being blown up after the Dutton raid, she was approached by Market Equities head Caroline Warner (Jacki Weaver) to work for them. With Market Equities planning the airport on Yellowstone land — and owning all the land surrounding it thanks to Beth’s, at the time, smart decision to invest — Caroline offered Beth a controlling interest in Market Equities to be their Montana representative. Unfortunately, Beth also hoped to undermine the company, instigating a riot between environmental protestors and the cops that became national news. Caroline found out and fired Beth, threatening to press charges for corporate espionage and insider trading. With Beth preparing for a storm, she decided to rush a wedding to her longtime love, Rip (Cole Hauser).

Rip and Kayce spent much of Season 4 on the back burner. Rip, long John’s hatchet man, was left to deal with transitioning from ranch foreman to a member of the Dutton clan. He also navigated tensions between long-time cowboy Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) and Walker (Ryan Bingham) in the bunkhouse. Kayce and Monica are now settled in a new house, off the Yellowstone, while Kayce went on a spirit walk to find where he truly belongs.

What about the Yellowstone Ranch?

The Yellowstone is at risk of having part of its land seized for a proposed airport, but, as Caroline warned Beth during her firing, the plan doesn’t end there. Beth discovered that various construction phases are planned that will inevitably cut into Yellowstone further. Despite Beth’s urgings, John has no intentions of selling, and his run for governor is seen as an attempt to get rid of Market Equities and keep control of his land, once and for all.

Did they find the people who tried to kill the Duttons?

John discovered a man named Terrell Riggins was responsible for instigating the raid, though Riggins wasn’t the mastermind. After infiltrating the prison, Beth learned that Terrell was working for Garrett Randall, Jamie’s biological father. She didn’t tell John of her discovery, and no doubt that will loom over Season 5.

Will we see more from other “Yellowstone” spin-offs?

Season 4 saw episodes go back in time to 1883 Montana and Dutton settlers creating the Yellowstone Ranch. This was in anticipation of Taylor Sheridan’s spinoff “1883.” Though it hasn’t been confirmed, no doubt Season 5 will see similar throwbacks to the year 1923 in preparation for the new “Yellowstone” prequel, “1923,” starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren.

What do we know about Season 5?

Not much. A teaser trailer released at the end of September confirms that John Dutton does become governor of the state of Montana, no doubt continuing to flame tensions with Jamie. Beth becomes John’s chief of staff, though Caroline plans to destroy the family. But that’s about it.

Where can you catch up, and where can you watch Season 5?

Despite the series premiering on Paramount Network, the rights to the show aren’t held by them. You can watch past seasons of the show on Peacock, where they will also be streaming new episodes live starting November 13. If you don’t have a Peacock subscription, you’ll only be able to watch Season 5 live on the Paramount Network channel and on the Paramount Network website with a cable subscription.

“Yellowstone” Season 5 debuts with a two-hour premiere on November 13.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

CNN Will Stop Buying Documentaries and Original TV Series, Per Staff Memo

The belt-tightening of CNN has begun. The broadcast news channel is set to cut back on commissioning documentary films and television series from its programming, chairman Chris Licht announced to employees on Friday. In an email to staff obtained by IndieWire, Licht explained that the decision was made due to...
IndieWire

Shelley Duvall Returns to Movies After a 20-Year Hiatus with ‘The Forest Hills’

“The Shining” icon Shelley Duvall is back on the big screen. After parting ways with Hollywood more than 20 years ago, Duvall is set to star in “The Forest Hills,” an upcoming thriller from writer/director Scott Goldberg (“Moirai: The Drifter”). “The Forest Hills” is centered on Rico, a disturbed man (Chiko Mendez) who is plagued with nightmare visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains, as Deadline reported. The cast also includes Edward Furlong and Dee Wallace. Duvall will play Rico’s mother, who serves as his inner voice. The “Three Women” alum previously appeared in the 2002 comedy “Manna...
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

Justin Long Confirms Vince Vaughan’s ‘Dodgeball 2’ Idea: Just Need to Get Ben Stiller ‘on Board’

Justin Long is ready to duck, dip, dive, and dodge when it comes to convincing Ben Stiller to star in a “Dodgeball” sequel. The “Barbarian” actor confirmed that former co-star Vince Vaughn is spearheading an idea for a follow-up film featuring the rivalry between Average Joe’s Gym and Globo Gym. However, after the flop of “Zoolander 2,” Stiller is hesitant to revisit the beloved 2004 sports comedy. “Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben [Stiller] is a little…what he told me on that podcast was that he’s a little...
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: This country music star wants to join the Dutton Ranch as the series honors one of its best ranch hands

Howdy Yellowstone fans; we’re hoping all of you ranch hands and corporate shark eaters out there are soaking in the beginnings of a cowboy-centric week. If you’re anything like us, the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing has you playing her best hits on repeat while enjoying a working afternoon or a glass of sweet tea on the front porch. As far as news goes in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, there’s a country music star throwing his name into the cowboy hat to join the Yellowstone cast as the series honors one of our favorite ranch hands.
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Season 5: Will Rip Wheeler Die?

How many gun barrels can a man stare down before his time comes? Rip Wheeler is the living embodiment of this question, and Yellowstone Season 5 will put him to the ultimate test. Oh, Rip. Three characters would leave an irreplaceable void in Yellowstone: John (Kevin Costner), Beth (Kelly Reilly),...
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star Shelley Long Is Nearly Unrecognizable in Rare Photo

Fans of actress Shelley Long were treated to some rare photos of her and, well, she does not look like her character from Cheers. On that show, Long played Diane Chambers opposite Ted Danson. Long even had a solid turn on the Ed O’Neill-Sofia Vergara sitcom Modern Family. Yet those roles offered up one view of Long. These latest photos offer quite a different look at the actress.
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Producer Reveals If Hetty Will Return

The return of NCIS: Los Angeles for its 14th season on Oct. 9 should have been a reason for fans to celebrate. Instead, the episode was met with shock and disappointment from those hoping that Linda Hunt's character, Hetty Lange, would finally make an appearance. The Oscar-winner was nowhere to be seen, but showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said we will see Hunt soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Distractify

The Youngest Cast Members of 'Alaskan Bush People' Are Already Learning the Brown Lifestyle

The Brown family has had their fair share of trials and tribulations over the past few years between cancer diagnoses, patriarch Billy Brown’s tragic passing, and the Palmer Mountain wildfire. On the other hand, bringing new life into the world has been a bright spot in the Brown family, and Noah Brown’s kids are easily some of the most adorable in Alaskan Bush People.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Yellowstone Guide Catches Extremely Rare Moment Pack of Wolverines Chase Grizzly Bear: PHOTOS

Wolverine in Yellowstone National Park is rare enough, but a pack of these elusive hunters chasing down a grizzly bear? Now that’s next-level. This is exactly what the Yellowstone Insight guide team saw on August 8, 2022. Finally revealing this marvel (with photographs) is Naturalist Guide Doug MacCartney, who recounts the once-in-a-lifetime sighting from his recent backpacking adventure.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Cast Celebrating Not One, But Two Birthdays This Halloween

These two Yellowstone stars, who will reprise their polar-opposite characters in Season 5, are both celebrating a birthday this Halloween. The return of television’s #1 show is right around the corner. But today is Halloween, so we should be seeing plenty of Beth and Rip costumes in the meantime. Hopefully we see a few Summer and Emily costumes, too, as October 31 is also the birthday of Piper Perabo and Kathryn Kelly!
TEXAS STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy