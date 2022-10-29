AEW Dark spoilers: ROH Pure title match, Rey Fenix vs. AR Fox
Friday's Dark taping also included the return of Lee Johnson.
The following are AEW Dark spoilers taped Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Dasha Fuentes was the ring announcer with Excalibur & Taz on commentary duty.
- Skye Blue defeated Paris Van Dale
- The Iron Savages (w/ JT Davidson) defeated Brando Lee & Lucas Chase
- Kiera Hogan defeated Kennedi Copeland
- The Factory's Cole Karter, Lee Johnson & QT Marshall defeated Channing Thomas, "Man Scout" Jake Manning & Teddy Goodz. This was Johnson's first match back since May due to an injury.
- Athena defeated LMK
- Frankie Kazarian defeated Zack Clayton
- Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver) defeated Mike Magnum, BRG & Arjun Singh
- ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia defeated Brock Anderson (w Arn Anderson) to retain the title with Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer and Kazarian as the judges.
- Danhausen defeated Jon Cruz
- The Embassy (Brian Cage & Gates of Agony) defeated Fuego del Sol & Waves and Curls
- Nyla Rose (w/ Marina Shafir & Vickie Guerrero) defeated Leva Bates in a TBS title open challenge match
- Dante Martin pinned Encore Moore
- Interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm defeated Diamante
- Best Friends & AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy defeated The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Sonny Kiss) & Tony Deppen
- Kip Sabian pinned Dean Alexander
- Marina Shafir (with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero) defeated Kennedi Copeland
- Rey Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) defeated AR Fox
