Vegan woman left 'almost in tears' after eating meat-based Burger King meal
A woman claims she was left "almost in tears" after realizing she was biting into a Burger King chicken nugget, initially believing it was a plant-based item. "When I ate it and realized, it made me feel sick. I was nearly in tears. I have health issues as well, so I don’t want to be putting meat in my body," Lianna Hutchins of Bournemouth, England, told the Daily Echo following the incident.
Hollywood hits delete: Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover sends celebrities to different social media platforms
Sara Bareilles revealed she was leaving Twitter amid Hollywood backlash following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media platform just days before. "Welp. It’s been fun Twitter. I’m out," the Grammy award-winning artist wrote Sunday morning. "See you on other platforms, peeps. Sorry, this one’s just not for me."
Fox Business
Arizona GOP candidate's Twitter account restored after Musk tweets that he was 'looking into' suspension
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Arizona, tweeted on Monday that his Twitter account was temporarily suspended then restored after new owner Elon Musk said he was "looking into" the incident. "Twitter has blocked my account from speaking truth with one week left until the election,"...
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $1B jackpot
The numbers for Monday night's Powerball jackpot have been drawn. The estimated $1 billion jackpot was just the second time the lottery had reached that mark.
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden has made oil and gas companies into the 'next new villain'
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow ripped President Biden for his war on fossil fuels and the rise in costs of everyday items for Americans on 'Kudlow.'
Biden scrambles to paint misleading picture of economy one week from the midterms
The White House has scrambled to reframe several economic indicators ahead of the midterm election next week, arguing the economy will make a "soft land."
Fox Business
Is a meat recession coming?
Experts say a "meat recession" is coming as beef cattle supplies continue to dwindle due largely in part because of an acute and protracted drought in the southwest.
US diesel supplier warns businesses to prepare for shortages, higher prices for consumers
Mansfield Energy gave a warning to businesses that rely on diesel to have a plan for obtaining fuel as levels continue to drop to record levels.
Elon Musk bringing Twitter to Texas? What’s next as billionaire dissolves board
Elon Musk could further expand his hub of operations and attract software developers in a key region by bringing a Twitter presence to the Lone Star state.
Anna Faris almost quit acting after leaving 'Mom' following season 7
Anna Faris recalls the moment she thought about retiring after she left the sitcom "Mom" and what ultimately brought her back to the big screen.
Musk’s Twitter acquisition unlikely to be disrupted by possible national security review, experts say
Legal experts said Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter is likely to go ahead even as pressure builds for a national security review of the purchase by the federal government.
Original ‘ET’ model, Charlton Heston’s Moses staff from ‘Ten Commandments’ to hit auction block
Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and Julien’s Auctions in California are teaming up for a second time to present an auction titled “Icons & Idols: Hollywood" in December.
Fox Business
Ford giving underperforming employees option to voluntarily take severance
The severance will be available to underperforming Ford Motor employees with eight or more years of service. The white-collar workers will also have the option of enrolling in a performance enhancement plan.
Fox Business
Moldovan president: Country at risk of 'running out of gas and electricity' this winter
Moldovan leaders are warning that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created an energy crisis that could mean Molova runs out of gas and electricity this winter.
Fox Business
Elon Musk mocks Twitter's human resources for sending 'mandatory' course on how to manage a company
Billionaire Elon Musk mocked an email he received from Twitter's human resources department following his takeover of the company Sunday. Musk finalized his purchase of Twitter last week, saying he hoped to make the platform a beacon of free speech without turning it into a "hellscape." The HR department also appears to have added him to an automated onboarding system for the company's leadership.
Fox Business
Delta pilots vote overwhelmingly to authorize strike
Delta Air Lines pilots represented by the Air Line Pilots Association voted to authorize a strike if necessary to get a new contract agreement after talks have been delayed.
Fox Business
Larry Kudlow: Joe Biden threatening oil companies redefines hypocrisy
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow dives into the importance of fossil fuels and blasts President Joe Biden's energy policies on 'Kudlow.'
Fox Business
Elon Musk responds to Stephen King about Twitter verification charge
New Twitter owner Elon Musk replied to author Stephen King on Tuesday after the best-selling author complained about reports the company would charge a fee of $20 a month for verification. Musk said over the weekend that the verification system would be "revamped," although it remains unclear what that will...
Democrats slam 'dangerous' Fed rate hikes, warning of widespread job losses
The Federal Reserve is acting with a "disregard" for Americans' lives as it tries to crush inflation, even at the cost of higher unemployment, Democrats say.
Fox Business
Obamacare open enrollment 2023: What to know
Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act health plans begins Tuesday, and there are a slew of changes to be aware of this year when making a selection.
Fox Business
