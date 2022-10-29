ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Light Comes On for Ravens Rookie Isaiah Likely

By Todd Karpovich
 3 days ago

Ravens rookie Isaiah Likely had a breakout game in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with veteran Mark Andrews sidelined with a shoulder injury.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie Isaiah Likely was one of the most impressive players during training camp.

Once the season started, it took some time for Likely to adjust to the speed and nuances of the NFL.

However, Likely had a breakout game in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with veteran Mark Andrews sidelined with a shoulder injury.

Likely tallied season highs in receptions (6), receiving yards (77) and TDs (1). His first-career touchdown reception – a third-quarter, 10-yard grab in the back of the end zone – gave Baltimore its first lead of the game and helped set the tone for the 27-22 victory.

“What you’ve seen from him, I’ve been seeing it," quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "I’ve been talking about it since camp, OTAs. He showed up and showed out. He got his first touchdown, primetime game. Hats off to him; I’m proud of him, and I’m happy for him.”

Likely led the team with 12 receptions on 12 targets for 144 yards and a touchdown during the preseason. However, He did not manage a reception on four targets and was flagged for holding in Week 1 against the Jets.

However, the Ravens have remained confident in him and it paid off against the Buccaneers. The key is to maintain that momentum going forward.

“It felt great," Likely said. "I mean, always giving thanks to God and just really just living in the moment. My motto is just being where your feet are and not living dwelling on the past, not living too far in the future and just being where your feet are and playing every play like it’s your last.”

