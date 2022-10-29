ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson Listed as Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleeper

By Donnie Druin
 4 days ago

Is this the week Robbie Anderson makes his impact? Bleacher Report suggests so.

Despite only being on the roster for a few days, Arizona Cardinals WR Robbie Anderson made his debut with the squad on Thursday Night Football, playing just a handful of snaps in the win over the Saints.

Brought in for a pair of late-round picks down the road, the Cardinals like Anderson's size and speed to stretch defenses vertically, and although sloppy QB play in Carolina may have held in back, some feel as if it's only a matter of time before he once again establishes himself as a prominent fantasy football option.

Bleacher Report believes that could come in Arizona's Week 8 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings, listing him as one of their sleepers at the wide receiver position:

Robbie Anderson Listed as Week 8 Fantasy Football Sleeper

"We would like to say congratulations to fantasy managers who added Robbie Anderson after the Carolina Panthers traded him to the Arizona Cardinals. You have a sleeper wide receiver who possesses great boom potential in Week 8," said Maurice Moton.

"On a short turnaround, with a few days between the Panthers-Cardinals trade and his Week 7 matchup with the New Orleans Saints, Anderson didn't have a big role in Arizona's offense. He played just 18 offensive snaps and saw one target.

"With a full week of practice in Arizona, Anderson should see an increase in his workload and more opportunities to contribute against the Minnesota Vikings, who have a tendency to give up big plays in the passing game.

"The Vikings are tied with the Atlanta Falcons and Detroit Lions for most net yards allowed per pass attempt (7.3). They also allow the fifth-highest completion rate (68.6) to quarterbacks this season.

"As a speedy deep-threat receiver, Anderson deserves a look in this matchup against the Vikings. He could easily post a 100-yard receiving game and take one reception to the end zone for six points on Sunday."

