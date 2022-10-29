Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Washington, D.C.'s Most Dangerous StreetsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Related
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (November 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Socks to Be You is now open on the upper level of Montgomery Mall. The novelty sock stores sells socks printed with fun designs and characters. According to their website, “Our socks are made from 80% cotton. They are really comfortable, 100% odor free and made with Earth Friendly materials.”
ffxnow.com
Black bear filmed strolling by Adaire Apartments in Tysons
(Updated at 6 p.m.) Tysons got an unexpected visitor this weekend in the form of an apparently solo black bear. The animal was spotted ambling along the Boyd Pointe Way sidewalk outside the Adaire Apartments in a video shared on Twitter last night by FOX5 reporter Angie Goff. She said it was seen on Sunday (Oct. 30) at 1521 Boyd Pointe Way.
mocoshow.com
Amalfi Ristorante Italiano Has Been Sold
Longtime MoCo restaurant Amalfi Ristorante Italiano at 12307 Wilkins Ave in Rockville has announced it has been sold. Amalfi originally announced plans to sell and possibly relocate outside of Montgomery County back in April. While the new owners have not been revealed, according to a message by the former owners, “We have sold the building, recipes, name and everything that comes with it. We will be sure to teach them every last secret with full hopes that they will successfully continue the Amalfi Legacy.”
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
mocoshow.com
Phase Two of Bus Bay Closures to Impact Glenmont Metro Station Beginning Monday, Nov. 7
Last September, Metro began replacing the glass canopies at Glenmont Station. During glass canopy construction, some bays will be closed in phases and the associated bus routes will be temporarily relocated. Phase two of construction is set to begin on Monday, Nov. 7, and last through mid-January 2023. Phase 2:...
wnav.com
MD Lottery Announces Big Anne Arundel Money Winners
Verna Reed of Severn just doubled her fun after buying two identical Pick 5 tickets for the Oct. 20 evening drawing. She won $100,000!. The basketball mom followed a trend set by other Lottery Pick 5 players in using a license plate number for Pick 5 wagers. “I saw this...
mocoshow.com
Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers Will Be Available from Montgomery County Public Libraries in November
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer free online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers and entrepreneurs throughout November. Thursday, Nov. 3: 3-4 p.m. Careers in Cybersecurity – In Person. Wheaton Library, 11701 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring. Professor Silvia Vargas, a professor in the cybersecurity program at Montgomery College-Germantown, will discuss careers and related in the growing cybersecurity field. Register at https://mcpl.libnet.info/event/7274463.
mocoshow.com
Opening Day For Silver Line Extension Set for November 15
Service to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County. Per WMATA: Opening day is set for the Silver Line Extension – Tuesday, November 15 – connecting Metrorail customers to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
mocoshow.com
Rockville Fire Causes $1.5 Million in Damages, Over 100 Residents Displaced
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire at the Plymouth Woods condominiums in the 800 blk of College Parkway in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and two civilians were treated for non life-threatening injuries.
mocoshow.com
Apna Pizza, An Indian Style Pizza Restaurant, Announces Grand Opening
Apna Pizza at 14050 Travilah Rd in Rockville (Travilah area), has announced it will hold its grand opening on Saturday, November 12. The event will include a free tasting from 1-2pm, live DJ, and face painting. Apna will serve “Indian” style pizza, wings, and “loaded fries,” which they describe as “poutine but with an edge.”
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to 3rd Alarm Fire at Rockville Apartment Building
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fire in the 800 blk of College Parkway (near Nelson St) in Rockville around 9am on Monday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, close to 100 firefighters arrived to heavy fire conditions at the four-level garden style apartment building. Firefighters assisted people out of the building and there are reports of injured persons. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Doro Soul Food by Chef Elias Taddesse to Open November 17th in NW DC; First 50 Customers to Receive Free Fried Doro Chicken Plate with Sides
Michelin-starred Chef Elias Taddesse, executive chef and owner of DC’s acclaimed Mélange restaurant, will open his Ethiopian-style fried chicken restaurant on November 17th at 11 a.m. The first 50 in-person guests will get a free 2-piece Fried Doro Chicken Plate with Black Cumin Qibe Cornbread and Spiced Mac & Cheese.
mocoshow.com
Two Collisions on I-495 (Both Directions) Block Some Lanes Wednesday Morning
Two collisions occurred on the inner and outer loops of I-495 in Silver Spring on Wednesday morning at approximately 6am, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) Public Information Officer, Pete Piringer. The first occurred on the outer loop of I-495 between the Georgia Avenue and Connecticut Avenue...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare to Hold Free Turkey Deep Frying Event on Thanksgiving
Medium Rare at 3500 Connecticut Ave in NW, Washington, DC will be holding a free turkey frying event on Thursday, November 24 from 10am-4pm in an effort to raise money for Feed the Fridge. The event is first come, first serve, and the restaurant is asking that people only bring turkeys to be fried that weigh less than 10lbs. Feed the Fridge, which was started by Medium Rare’s Mark Bucher, places refrigerators in local communities and pays area restaurants to stock them daily with fresh meals. Medium Rare has a MoCo location at 4904 Fairmont Ave in Bethesda.
mocoshow.com
Volunteers Needed for Montgomery County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program for Upcoming Income Tax Season
The Montgomery County Community Action Agency’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is recruiting volunteers to become IRS-certified VITA tax preparers, schedulers, greeters, interpreters, quality reviewers and site coordinators for the upcoming tax season that runs from January through mid-April. The Internal Revenue Service requires that VITA volunteers be U.S. citizens, legal residents or otherwise reside legally in the U.S.
arlnow.com
ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington
A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
fox5dc.com
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
Washingtonian.com
Metro’s Silver Line Extension Has Finally Set an Opening Date
Metro riders, some good news—an opening date has finally been set for the six new stations on the Silver line extension. Beginning November 15, riders will be able to take the Metro to Dulles International Airport and five other new stations, including Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Loudoun Gateway, and Ashburn.
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
Comments / 3