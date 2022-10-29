Read full article on original website
Top-tier celebrity dressers are not crowned solely based on how well they can wear an off-the-runway suit or gown on a red carpet. Nay, the best dressed among us are the daytime dressers, who manage to look cool even when they’re not at a festival photocall. Who look their best, as the case may be, when they’re on their way to a chiropractor in Pasadena.
Celebs Are Obsessed With Overalls Right Now, And We Found 17 Styles You'll Want To Buckle Up
The overall fashion vibe for 2022 is laidback sexy Y2K style and celebs are influencers like Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner and Camila Cabello are throwing it back Friends-style sporting their favorite pair of overalls. Whether opting for oversized, fitted, denim, distressed, colored or baggy, this trend is one we are all in for, and we love that it's a silhouette that looks good on all body types. We found a lot of pairs to play with, so scroll to find the perfect pair (or two) for you!
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias Shows Off His Wild Volkswagen Collection
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias' wild Volkswagen bus collection is housed in his "one-bedroom, eighty-car garage" in Long Beach, California. From his custom Iron Man VW bus to the vintage Transporter "Bay Window" bus that started it all, Gabriel gives us a tour inside of his insane car collection. Check out Gabriel...
Juventus' Paul Pogba Replies to Fans on the Internet
On this episode of Actually Me, Juventus F.C. star Paul Pogba goes undercover on the Internet and replies to real comments from fans on Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, YouTube, TikTok and more.
Pharrell Remains the Undisputed Hoodie-and-Shorts King
Twice a year—the middle parts of spring and fall, specifically—we get a magical time of transitional weather for getting dressed. The days are tangibly chilly, with just enough warming sunshine. Yes, I'm talking about the glorious stretch known as Hoodies and Shorts Season. It's a go-to off-duty look seen on style-inclined celebrities like Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill, and Jacob Elordi. But there is one undisputed king of the hoodie-and-shorts combo: Pharrell Williams.
Adidas Is Ending Its Partnership With Ye
Adidas is officially ending its partnership with Ye, né Kanye West, after nearly a decade working together on shoes and apparel. The decision comes after a period during which Ye produced T-shirts at fashion week with the phrase “White Lives Matter,” which is often associated with white supremacy, and repeatedly made antisemitic comments.
Amazon Prime Video Expands Basketball Programming Through Overtime Elite Global Media Rights Deal
Amazon is adding more basketball to its portfolio of live sports rights, inking a multi-year global streaming deal with Overtime Elite, the six-team basketball league featuring players aged 16-20. The deal will see Amazon Prime Video stream 20 live games per season over the next three years, beginning Nov. 4. Prime Video is Overtime Elite’s first global media rights partner.More from The Hollywood ReporterCharles Barkley Blasts "Idiot" Kyrie Irving, Says He Should Have Been Suspended for Promoting Antisemitic FilmSue Kroll to Head Marketing at AmazonAmazon Enters Sports-Talk Arena With Daily Slate of Shows Prime Video will also stream an unscripted series going...
Cooper van Grootel on Complicating the "Sensitive Bad Boy" Archetype in One of Us Is Lying Season 2
When Gen Xers first watched a nerd, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal report to their school library for detention, the outcome was pretty wholesome: Arguably the worst thing to happen to anyone in John Hughes’s 1985 film The Breakfast Club is Allison’s (Ally Sheedy) preppie makeover. Entertainment for today’s teens goes a lot harder. When a similar mix of high school seniors show up for detention in One Of Us Is Lying, the “basket case” ends up dead.
Welcome to the Golden Age of Glasses
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lessons From The World’s Most Stylishly Bespectacled Men. “When you wear glasses, you’re signing up to be a certain type of person,” says...
The Rock and James Bond Go Full Fuchsia
On a dreary London day, atop the photogenic balcony at The Corinthia Hotel—one of the more iconic photocall locales of our modern era—two bright flares in blaring pink outfits stood out against the city’s gray skies. They were stars, yes—but not the ones you may be thinking of. They were Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Pierce Brosnan, both wearing shocking pink and gleaming Hollywood grins.
George Clooney’s Been Wearing the Same Outfit for 20 Years Straight
All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. George Clooney is a leading man’s leading man, an Oscar-winning tequila mogul with the good sense to poke fun at the absurdity of his persona. That same “who, me?” charisma informs his approach to getting dressed: his polos are anti-chic piqué, his jeans are unironically dad-adjacent, and when he wears a classic steel watch on the red carpet it makes news. (A natural avatar for menswear’s wild-style moment he’s not.) But over the course of two decades anchoring box-office dingers and slogging through the promotional rigmarole they involve, Clooney’s picked up a few tricks of the trade. Take a quick gander at his public appearances and a pattern emerges: the guy’s been wearing a version of the same outfit for nearly as long as he’s been famous.
Denim Hunter Brit Eaton Is the Indiana Jones of Old Jeans
For 25 years, Brit Eaton has been scouring dumpsters, burrowing into abandoned mines, and eviscerating the stuffing in old scarecrows and sofas in his quest to unearth, salvage, and resell vintage denim: His treasure hunting for old jeans earned him his incredibly apt Instagram moniker, @OriginalIndianaJeans. Typically he’ll resell a...
The Peripheral Is a Show About How Much the Future Sucks
William Gibson’s thrilling, grimly-detailed novels have made him a titan within science fiction, but the uncanny prescience of his stories have also made him a major figure in the wider world—the secret source code for everything from your iPhone to your favorite jacket. Since the early 1980s, he’s imagined the over-connected future we’re living in, or at least hurtling towards, and influenced countless books and movies while doing it. As Zach Baron put it when profiling him for GQ in 2014, ahead of the release of his novel The Peripheral, “His work has permeated the culture to the point that even he can’t tell what’s his and what isn’t.”
How C.P. Company Became Your Favorite Brand's Favorite Brand
“You don’t actually know why,” says Paul Harvey, “but there are some things that you pick up and you can feel it—you can feel they’ve been made the right way—and I like to think that’s present in what we do with C.P. Company, to this day.”
The Instagram-Famous Always Pan Is 25% Off Right Now (Plus 7 More Great Deals We Like)
The Our Place Always Pan might literally be the most famous cooking pan online. No, seriously. Head to the ’Gram and you’ll find the Always Pan in all its pastel glory like it’s an actual influencer. If you’ve ever wanted to figure out what all the hype is all about, there’s a great Our Place sale, which finds the popular piece of cookware marked down 25%.
The Quiz Daddy Is Now Running a Vintage Shop in Los Angeles
A sandwich board outside the door of the Santa Monica shop reads, “Support a Dork-Owned Business.” A vibrant sign reading “QDC” with an outline of a suited man in equally psychedelic colors welcomes you into a store bursting at the seams with vintage gear. Circular racks of sports memorabilia and old band tees crowd the room, while ball caps pour out of cabinets. One section highlights old Seinfeld gear, while another is dedicated to decades-old MLB All-Star game merch. A hamster named Pippen (after Scottie) snoozes in a cage atop one of the shelves. Near the checkout counter is Buscemi, a small dog who shares their namesake’s bulging eyes. Manning the store is a familiar face: Scott Rogowsky, best known as the Quiz Daddy. He earned that nickname, of course, during his firecracker run as the host of HQ Trivia, the phone-based trivia game that made Rogowsky a star overnight. He turned his quiz hosting experience into a job hosting a baseball show, only for that to dry up when the pandemic wrecked the 2020 baseball season. Now, he’s selling “quality vintage gear,” his signage promises, out of his own shop.
The Black Friday Menswear Deals Are Already Coming In Hot
Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. For this week, you'll find an every-reliable pair of insulated Bean boots, a cozy winter bomber jacket, big ol' baggy jeans, and 17 other fantastic deals. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
Diddy Terrorized LA’s Streets (and its Celebs) as the Joker for Halloween
A storied lineage of celebrities have played Batman’s nemesis, The Joker, from a pair of Academy Award winners (Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger) to iconic Hollywood stars like Cesar Romero and Jack Nicholson. And we can now add Diddy to this list, after he committed to an inspired performance art bit for Halloween.
