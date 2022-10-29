All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. George Clooney is a leading man’s leading man, an Oscar-winning tequila mogul with the good sense to poke fun at the absurdity of his persona. That same “who, me?” charisma informs his approach to getting dressed: his polos are anti-chic piqué, his jeans are unironically dad-adjacent, and when he wears a classic steel watch on the red carpet it makes news. (A natural avatar for menswear’s wild-style moment he’s not.) But over the course of two decades anchoring box-office dingers and slogging through the promotional rigmarole they involve, Clooney’s picked up a few tricks of the trade. Take a quick gander at his public appearances and a pattern emerges: the guy’s been wearing a version of the same outfit for nearly as long as he’s been famous.

12 DAYS AGO