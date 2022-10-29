By most accounts, the behind-the-scenes stories about Don’t Worry Darling were more interesting than the movie itself (which is saying something, since the behind-the-scenes stories quickly became exhausting in their own right, and we’re as excited as anyone to someday put this movie and the missing comma in its title in our rearview mirror permanently), but soon you’ll be able to see what all of the drama was in service of when Don’t Worry Darling premieres on HBO Max. Was it worth it? Probably not, but the movie was made by a bunch of famous people, so they’ll be fine.

1 DAY AGO