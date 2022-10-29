Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Christina Applegate pushed through her M.S. diagnosis to film the final season of Dead To Me
Lifelong actor Christina Applegate received her multiple sclerosis diagnosis in the middle of shooting the third season of Netflix’s Dead To Me. In response to her condition, production for the final season shut down for five months, giving the actor time to begin treatment for the autoimmune disease. “There...
A.V. Club
The Hallmark Channel to save Peacock, Christmas
Overworked published professionals, aspiring advertising executives, and lonely bakers: rejoice! The Hallmark Channel is coming to Peacock, where they won’t just be saving Christmas this year but also America’s most beleaguered, well-financed, and forgettable streamer. Per The Hollywood Reporter, The Hallmark Channel, the purveyor of a steady stream...
A.V. Club
What to watch on TV and in theaters for the week of October 31
The Vow (HBO) - Episode 3 premieres. All Quiet On The Western Front (Netflix) - Germany’s Oscars submission. God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down A Dynasty (Hulu) - Falwell documentary streams. The Winchesters (The CW) - Supernatural spinoff continues. Bachelor In Paradise (ABC) - New episode premieres.
A.V. Club
What's your favorite movie or show to watch every Halloween?
Happy Halloween! For many, the year’s eeriest holiday isn’t complete without an annual viewing of a beloved horror or fall flick, a sentimental favorite TV episode, or even a silly SNL spoof. To celebrate October 31 this year, we’re asking The A.V. Club staff and contributors: What’s your favorite movie or video to watch every Halloween?
A.V. Club
Holiday movie preview: 16 big-screen stars who belong on your radar this season
It’s November, which means the holidays are upon us and a slew of buzzy movies are right around the corner. As usual, the next two months will double as Hollywood’s awards season, but for every prestige contender, like Women Talking and The Whale, there’s a potential blockbuster, such as the long-awaited Avatar: The Way Of Water or the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody.
A.V. Club
12 movies you need to check out on Hulu in November 2022
The documentary God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty, the Morocco-set drama The Forgiven starring Ralph Fiennes and Jessica Chastain, and Bruce Willis’ Wrong Place are just a few of the notable titles premiering on Hulu in November. There are also more Hulu originals, plus anniversary presentations of I Know What You Did Last Summer, 8 Mile, Adaptation, and 28 Weeks Later. Here are the 12 most notable movies streaming on Hulu this month.
A.V. Club
Looks from the stars: The best halloween costumes of 2022
Alright, ghouls and goblins—it’s Halloween—which means it’s time to see just what elaborate costumes celebrities can conjure up with all that money they make. Sometimes all of the fun comes with trying to guess everyone’s costumes, which we do here to the best of our ability.
A.V. Club
Jennifer Coolidge thinks her The Watcher character needs a "slap across the face" in season two
HBO’s The White Lotus is not the only buzzy series Jennifer Coolidge has on her plate at the moment. She also appears as a conniving real estate agent Karen in Ryan Murphy’s The Watcher on Netflix, which is currently the streamer’s top-performing English-language series. With the first season all wrapped up, Coolidge is looking forward to a potential second installment, and she’s got some self-inflicted revenge in mind.
A.V. Club
Top Gun: Maverick soars in 4K and Pearl mesmerizes Martin Scorsese: November's best Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases
While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. As collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is committed to providing a monthly look at the best new home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner Bros. and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.
A.V. Club
What's on TV this week—The White Lotus, Blockbuster, Titans
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 30 to Thursday, November 3. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The White Lotus (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)
A.V. Club
The Nightmare Before Christmas
We’ve reached that glorious time of year when we all come together to debate an essential cultural question: is Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas a Christmas movie or a Halloween movie? As unanswerable as this may be (why not just watch it twice?), director Henry Selick seems to think there’s a more pressing misconception surrounding his iconic animated film: who deserves credit for the thing in the first place?
A.V. Club
No laughing matter: Why is Peacock dumping some of its best comedies?
What the hell is going on with Peacock? NBC Universal’s streaming service, which has leaned on unique, irreverent comedies to help distinguish the fledgling platform since its launch in 2020, seems to be turning its back on many of those critically acclaimed shows, including Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls, and the Saved By The Bell reboot.
A.V. Club
Nick Offerman joins weirdly star-studded cast of GameStop "stonks" movie
The cast of director Craig Gillespie’s GameStop movie Dumb Money continues to get better, even though it’s already much more impressive than anything you’d find in your average actual GameStop these days (give or take a “used” copy of Gotham Knights or whatever for $1 off the MSRP). We already heard about Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson, and now Deadline says they’ll be joined by Nick Offerman and Talia Ryder (plus Shailene Woodley, Dane DeHaan, Vincent D’Onofrio, Anthony Ramos, America Ferrera, and Myah’la Herrold, who were also previously cast, apparently).
A.V. Club
Let the speculation begin—who’s going to die on The White Lotus this season?
For a minute there, at the beginning of season two, you might have forgotten you were watching The White Lotus. After a new opening credits scene that replaces last season’s tropical wallpaper with images from an Italian fresco, we meet Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) as she strikes up a conversation with a couple of new arrivals (played by Survivor alumni Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley, who competed alongside White Lotus creator Mike White in the “David vs. Goliath” season back in 2018).
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Trailer: Return To Pandora With A Mighty Heartbeat
The wait is over as the first full official trailer for James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the highest-grossing film ever, has dropped. Check it out above. Disney begins overseas rollout on 20th Century Studios’ sci-fi adventure December 14 with domestic joining on December 16. The Way of Water is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. It follows the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they...
A.V. Club
Don’t Worry Darling is coming to HBO Max next week, darling
By most accounts, the behind-the-scenes stories about Don’t Worry Darling were more interesting than the movie itself (which is saying something, since the behind-the-scenes stories quickly became exhausting in their own right, and we’re as excited as anyone to someday put this movie and the missing comma in its title in our rearview mirror permanently), but soon you’ll be able to see what all of the drama was in service of when Don’t Worry Darling premieres on HBO Max. Was it worth it? Probably not, but the movie was made by a bunch of famous people, so they’ll be fine.
A.V. Club
Young Royals reins in its queerness for season 2
With the massive number of television shows these days, swiping through options on streaming services is becoming more like walking through the aisles of a bookstore. There are the big titles that everyone gravitates to, splashily on display up front, and the smaller ones hidden away like treasures in the back corner. Young Royals is one of those latter shows, a slow-burn romance that has audiences in certain circles of the internet going crazy.
A.V. Club
A Christmas Story
The teaser for HBO Max’s sequel to A Christmas Story, titled A Christmas Story Christmas (it’s clever, we like the title), was nothing but a series of shots of stuff from the original with audio clips of famous quotes, ending on a shot of adult Ralphie Parker (still played by Peter Billingsley) putting on his glasses. Weirdly, this full trailer—despite being a minute longer and featuring actual stuff from the new movie—is effectively the same: It’s a series of stuff you’ll recognize from A Christmas Story, but now adult Ralphie is literally just telling his kids not to let the department store Santa kick them in the face.
A.V. Club
Peacock orders Friday The 13th prequel series from Bryan Fuller
Here’s a Halloween treat for all you scream queens out there: Peacock has ordered a new Friday The 13th series from television auteur Bryan Fuller. Few details have been released, but Variety describes Crystal Lake as an “expanded prequel” with the original film’s writer, Victor Miller, on board as an executive producer alongside Fuller. Indie horror haven A24 will serve as the studio behind the series and will also EP with Marc Toberoff and Rob Barsamian.
A.V. Club
Ralph Macchio on embracing Daniel LaRusso, the future of Cobra Kai, and "Miyagiverse" spin-offs
Judging by his eternally youthful looks, it’s hard to believe it’s been 38 years since Ralph Macchio crane-kicked his way into our hearts. It was the summer of 1984 when The Karate Kid introduced us to Daniel LaRusso, a role that earned Macchio a three-picture deal that would catapult him to super stardom. But playing the role of the titular underdog in the hugely successful film franchise also cast a shadow that Macchio could never quite escape—for better or worse.
Comments / 0