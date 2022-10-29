Read full article on original website
Who's in the Body Bag in 'The White Lotus' Season 2? Our Most Likely Theories Each Week
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of The White Lotus. Season 2 of The White Lotus has kicked off with a whodunit start in Episode 1. While we're sure this question will be answered with the show's usual blend of dark humor and quirkiness in the coming weeks, we're obviously also quite interested in the mystery aspect of the new season — as in, which character was local authorities seen carrying off in the body bag on the sun-drenched beach of the White Lotus' Sicilian location? With a whole new cast of characters to choose from, the prevailing theory will be fluid and change from week to week.
'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. In the premiere of The White Lotus Season 2, the biggest item on the itinerary was not checking out the picturesque locations or partaking in the extravagant meals at this newest destiny location. It wasn’t even about piecing together who among the various characters ended up dead in the water just off the beach. No, it was something that was present in the first season in small doses but is already ramping up even more here.
What's Leaving Netflix in November 2022
Netflix is looking to have a huge month with a new season of The Crown, the highly anticipated series Wednesday, and new films like Enola Holmes 2 and Slumberland, but like all months, there will also be a handful of titles that will be leaving the service, at least for now. Fan-favorite movies like Clueless starring Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, the charming Bridget Jones's Baby with Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth, and Patrick Dempsey, Steven Spielberg's classic adaptation of The Color Purple starring Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg, and Eli Roth's ultra-violent cannibal themed horror movie The Green Inferno, will all be leaving Netflix in the month of November. Series such as From Dusk Till Dawn, Goosebumps, Knight Rider, and Stargate SG-1 will also all be leaving Netflix in November.
Theo James Is the Most Disturbing Part of 'The White Lotus' Season 2 So Far
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Season 2 premiere of The White Lotus. Mike White’s brilliant social satire The White Lotus appeals to our inherent interest in seeing rich people be absolutely miserable. Although the brilliant first season had some comedic highs, it ended on a darkly disturbing note that reflected how the system of oppression will never truly change. One incident isn’t enough to take down systemic economic indifferences. As the wealthiest members of society gradually learn to recognize their privileges, it’s the working-class people that suffer.
What's New on Peacock in November 2022
Peacock is looking to have an exciting November with one of the summer's biggest blockbusters making its streaming debut, the TV spin-off of one of Universal's most aca-tastic franchises, and plenty of familiar favorites. Academy Award Winner Jordan Peele floored audiences with his directorial debut Get Out, he raised plenty...
Gene Tierney's Starring Role in 'Laura' Highlights the Impossible Struggle for Perfection
The death of illusion would be the death of cinema, a sobering fact not lost on Hollywood, which regularly dabbles in meta concepts and the dark side of fame. From the fictional Sunset Boulevard to the harsh realities that plagued Norma Jean aka Marilyn Monroe, the movie industry has churned out incredible stories and damaged people since day one, using fantasy as currency. Despite this, there remains a strong allure for would-be actors and actresses yearning to be embraced by the system, often at a cost to their mental and physical health. In other words, the image is rarely reflective of reality. The contrast is touched upon in Otto Preminger’s 1944 noir Laura, but made all the more poignant when one considers the trajectory of its star, Gene Tierney, an actress whose life, like so many before her, was a constant struggle to live up to the on-screen perfection.
What's New on Amazon Prime Video in November 2022
Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting content coming to subscribers this November. Fresh off of his role in Don't Worry Darling, fans will get another dose of Harry Styles in the romantic drama My Policeman, where he stars opposite Emma Corrin and David Dawson. Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer will star in the western series The English which looks to be six episodes of pure excitement. Academy Award Winner Allison Janney will star alongside Kristen Bell and Ben Platt in the R-rated romantic comedy The People We Hate At The Wedding which hails from Set It Up director Claire Scanlon.
'Documentary Now!' Footage Exposes How Sheep-Stealing Prompted a Legendary Rivalry [Exclusive]
As you might know, the acclaimed mockumentary series Documentary Now! has kicked off Season 53 (or Season 4, but who cares about numbers, really) earlier this month, and it’s already reaching its halfway mark on the unfairly short season. As we can’t get enough of this show, IFC and AMC+ decided to share with us an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming episode, as well as the poster that illustrates the story that will be told next.
'Werewolf By Night' Director Michael Giacchino Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Hallway Fight
The MCU made its first foray into full-on horror earlier this month with Werewolf By Night, an homage to both classic universal monster flicks and old-school Marvel monster comics made to celebrate the spooky season. It's been touted as a breath of fresh air for the superhero movie giant, trading adherence to continuity for a fun, gory ride that stands on its own. With Halloween just around the corner, director Michael Giacchino celebrated the show's success by giving fans a peak behind the curtain at one of the most impressive and well-choreographed scenes from the special - the hallway fight.
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Star Stephanie Hsu Joins 'The Fall Guy'
Since her leading role in Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s universe hopping feature, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu’s career has launched into the stratosphere. Over the last several months, it’s been revealed that the star will be featured in both the Disney+ series American Born Chinese and Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated Peacock series, Poker Face. Today, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed Hsu’s casting in the star-studded semi-reboot, The Fall Guy. Hsu will join the previously announced Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the 1980s series-turned-feature reimagining.
Where Has Saw Gerrera Been Hiding in 'Andor'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Andor has the opportunity to expand and improve upon some of the characters, storylines, and thematic implications that were first introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Although the first live-action Star Wars spinoff film was originally conceived as a darker film in the vein of Saving Private Ryan, the film had a tumultuous post-production process and had to go through many weeks of reshoots. Tony Gilroy was brought in to save the film, so it should be interesting to see a project that he has full control over with Andor.
How to Watch 'Causeway' Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry
In 2010, Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the screen with her powerful and haunting performance in the dark indie drama Winter’s Bone. Since then, she has become one of the youngest women to win the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, while also being the face of not one but two franchises with X-Men and The Hunger Games. For a few years, however, her performances have largely flown under the radar but change seems imminent with the arrival of her new film, Causeway. Starting a new phase in her career as both actress and producer with her production company Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence is entering the awards conversation in a big way. Telling the story of a veteran’s return home and the trauma she has incurred, Causeway looks like it could be a powerful story that will win over audiences everywhere.
How to Watch 'The Wonder' Starring Florence Pugh
Coming in hot from the massive box office run of Don’t Worry Darling, Academy Award-nominated actress Florence Pugh is back with her latest project, The Wonder. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, The Wonder is a period drama that follows English nurse Lib Wright (Pugh), assigned to watch a young girl who has not eaten a single thing for months.
Ralph Macchio Revisits "Emotional" Decision to Write Elizabeth Shue Out of ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise
Even though The Karate Kid remains a beloved franchise, it had shortcomings. For instance, Elizabeth Shue’s character, Ali, was written off with one line in Part II. During an interview with Collider’s own Perri Nemiroff for his newly released biography, Waxing On: The Karate Kid and Me, Ralph Macchio commented on that line,m and how he was too young and busy to realize what it meant for Shue.
The Best Horror Movies on Peacock Right Now
There’s a popular saying that goes, “If you’re feeling lonely at night, switch on your TV, put on a horror film, grab a bag of popcorn, and you’ll no longer feel alone for the rest of the night.” Whether you are alone or with family and friends, horror flicks are the best pick to enjoy the thrills akin to a rollercoaster ride while munching down some home-cooked popcorn. There’s a reason why spooky films are a priority pick for early date nights amongst young lovers, as psychologically, these thrilling moments leave a lasting impression.
10 Underrated Movies Recommended by Danny Boyle
Danny Boyle is a singular director, whose work spans a range of genres: drama (Slumdog Millionaire, Trainspotting), sci-fi (28 Days Later, Sunshine), musical (Yesterday), biopic (127 Hours, Steve Jobs), and thriller (Trance). He's also directed live performances and several stage productions, including the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony. Most recently, he helmed a dance adaptation of The Matrix. Really.
Syril Karn's Fashion Statements in 'Andor' Have More Meaning Than You Think
Editor's Note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of Andor.Star Wars is a franchise with one of the most distinct costumes and outfits. From Jedi robes to the Stormtrooper suits, to Mandalorian armor — the galaxy far, far away has built out a universe of iconic fashion. Padme Amidala (Natalie Portman), for instance, has had a truly captivating catalog of fashion ranging from her royal garbs to her tactical suit. However, Star Wars fashion is never just for aesthetics. The costumes and outfits are loaded with symbolism and character significance. For example, George Lucas’ six Star Wars films can be read as the backstory to how Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) ultimately got his iconic Darth Vader look. Andor builds on the fashion legacy of Star Wars and perhaps even introduces a rival to Padme Amidala's iconic outfits. Syril Karn (Kyle Soller) is a former security agent with a vendetta against Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), but his vengeance and ambition are also communicated through the various outfits he wears throughout the series. With his knack for tailoring his uniform, Syril demonstrates his complicated desire of belonging to an organization yet simultaneously rebelling against conformity and authority.
'Captain America 4': Sam Wilson Will Clash With Thunderbolt Ross Says Producer Nate Moore
With Ryan Coogler's sequel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just on the horizon, ushering in the bittersweet close to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, it's time to begin looking to the future. At this summer's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed an entire slate of projects in the works, with Phase 5 and 6 mapped out for the coming years. Set for a 2024 release was the fourth Captain America sequel, Captain America: New World Order, marking Anthony Mackie's first feature-length debut as the new Captain America. Collider's editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub was able to sit down with one of the producers for the film, Nate Moore, for an exclusive tease of what fans can expect from the final Phase 5 feature.
'Project Artemis' Casts Ray Romano Opposite Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum
Director Greg Berlanti has tapped Ray Romano to join the cast of his 1960s-set space race feature, Project Artemis, according to a report by Deadline. Romano joins stars Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum. The film is being produced by These Pictures, the company owned by Johansson and her colleagues Jonathan Lia and Keenan Flynn. Apple won the rights to the film at a highly competitive auction.
Here's Why 1997's ‘Cinderella’ Is a Timeless Queer Classic
Long ago, through the sands of time, I discovered 1997's classic Cinderella, starring Brandy Norwood as the titular lead and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother. It happened not in a faraway land, but in an unassuming daycare. It was here, as a child, I found this treasure. On a plastic shelf, a bulky TV sat alongside a collection of VHS movies. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, as it's known in full, was among the choices to pick from – a tape snug in a clamshell case. How it wasn’t ruined by so many rewatches could be anyone’s guess. But rewatches were had, the “play” button hit primarily by me. If it isn’t obvious enough, I fell in love with this adaptation. Now 25 years old, this fairy tale adaptation remains as splendid as when it was first released. I, as queer adult, can understand how impactful this retelling of glass slippers and happy endings was because through the movie’s signature aspect of multicultural representation, amongst other elements, this rendition offers a very queer read of the classic fairy tale.
