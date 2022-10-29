Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application. For veterans who qualify, dental care will start January 1, 2023. Eligible applicants must be veterans as described in Oregon Revised Statute 408.225, except the veteran may be discharged or released under honorable or other conditions and must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty guidelines. To apply, veterans can visit one.oregon.gov to login or create an account or have an application mailed by calling OHP Customer Service at 1-800-699-9075. Help filling out an application is also available through a network of local certified community partners statewide. You can find a community partner at bit.ly/ohplocalhelp. If approved for the Veteran Dental Program, members will be enrolled in a Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) to access dental care. The Veteran Dental Program offers the same dental care as OHP Plus, such as teeth cleanings, filling and extractions and emergency dental care. Individuals do not need to pay for dental care covered by the Veteran Dental Program. Funding is limited for the program, so eligible individuals are encouraged to apply now. “The Oregon Veteran Dental Program will bridge a significant gap in veterans’ access to accessible and affordable oral care in Oregon, which is critical for physical health, confidence and their overall wellbeing,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, Director of Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “This new program reflects our state’s continuing commitment to serve and support our Oregon veteran community.” For more information, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/HSD/OHP/Pages/Dental-Programs.aspx.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO