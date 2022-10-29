ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Buck deer carcass left to waste along Oregon road (Graphic image)

(Editor’s note: Oregon State Police provided an image of the deer. We have put it at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). Oregon State Police are looking for whoever is responsible for leaving a buck deer, which had been shot and killed, to waste along a road last week.
EUGENE, OR
beachconnection.net

Six Highlights of Oregon's Curry Coast That Will Rock You - Literally

(Brookings, Oregon) – Where gargantuan meets gnarly, and soft sands meet hard rock surfaces of pointy configurations, the south Oregon coast's Curry County is a roller coaster of scenic wonders and twists 'n turns. There's something different around every bend, it seems, and being the road less traveled for this shoreline also means unspoiled and untouched is often the rule rather than the exception. (Above: Arizona Beach near Port Orford - photo courtesy Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
CURRY COUNTY, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

OREGON DEPT. OF FORESTRY: Slash Burns 10/31/22

Oregon Department of Forestry has sent out notice of multiple slash burns starting today October 31, 2022. See the map below for areas/locations. Unit Legal Lat/Long Acres/Tons Est. Ignition Location. Kilchis Saddle 1N 8W 30 45.545 -123.7149 82/354 1000 8 mi NE of Tillamook. Cruisin Murphy A3 2S 7W 12...
TILLAMOOK, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Top Four Things To Do On The Oregon Coast In Fall

We love visiting the Oregon coast in fall. Fall usually means bad weather on the coast, and that means less crowds at your favorite coastal restaurants, trailheads, and other coastal destinations. Here are our top four things to do on the Oregon coast this autumn. 1. Find Peace And Tranquility...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Winter weather preparedness; Clark County sheriff candidate scrutinized; Oregon State Hospital workplace safety

ODOT encourages drivers to be ready for winter driving. As the calendar flips into November and winter weather looms on the horizon, the Oregon Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to be prepared for adverse driving conditions. Travelers are being urged to have winter gear in their vehicles, including warm clothing, flashlights, blankets, ice scrapers and chains they know how to use. “We are always encouraging drivers to be prepared,” Tom Strandberg, a public information officer for the Oregon Department of Transportation, said. “We encourage people to practice putting their chains on in a safe location before they need to use them.” (Dick Mason/La Grande Observer)
CLARK COUNTY, WA
beachconnection.net

First Round of Sneaker Waves, Stormwatching for Oregon / Washington Coast: Warnings

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The first serious bout of wave action and beach hazards for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast hits the beaches later tonight, bringing waves as high as 20 – 25 feet in some areas along with a variety of advisories. The southern Curry Coast is under a beach hazards statement, the upper section of the south Oregon coast is under a high surf advisory, and the upper half of the Oregon coast and southern edges of Washington's coast have more informal statements about increased sneaker wave dangers. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: giant waves at Cape Kiwanda)
WASHINGTON STATE
KTVL

Halloween decorations from in and around southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON — Halloween is a holiday where people's yards can turn from a suburban postcard to a horror movie poster. We took a quick drive around the Rogue Valley to see what kinds of creative displays people have put up. We found lots of giant skeletons and spooky...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

SEA LION DISEASE OUTBREAK ALONG OREGON COAST

There is an increase in the number of stranded California sea lions along the entire Oregon coast due to leptospirosis, a naturally-occurring bacteria that can also sicken dogs, people, other wildlife and livestock. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said dogs are most at risk of...
OREGON STATE
987thebull.com

What Can You Buy… In Oregon… For $1.2 Billion

The Powerball didn’t get a winner last night, which means that Wednesday’s jackpot is going to be at least $1.2B. All the taxes and bulls*** aside, let’s take a look at some ideas for what you could do with your $1.2B that you’ll win (if I don’t).
OREGON STATE
Lebanon-Express

Back on mid-Willamette Valley ballots: psychedelic mushrooms

Starting in 2023, Oregon will be the first state to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use. But the legalization has many communities wondering about the implications legalization brings — prompting many of them to place either two-year moratoria or outright bans on the Nov. 8 ballot. Experts say there’s...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 2 Oregon elk poached within 100 yards of I-5; OSP seeks public’s help

(Editor’s note: A photo of one of the elk that was poached appears in the video above and at the bottom of this story.) It what has become a near-weekly occurrence, an elk poaching has been reported in Oregon and state police are asking the public’s help to find who is responsible. This time, it was two elk and it happened the distance of a football field away from Interstate 5.
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Mayors from Oregon cities big and small say they will press 2023 Legislature for more help to fight homelessness

More than two dozen Oregon mayors want the state to provide consistent, ongoing money to cities to address the state’s homelessness crisis. In a news conference on Monday, they said they hope to persuade the Legislature next year to allocate nearly $125 million, which would be distributed statewide based on the population. From there, they want cities to continue to receive annual funding. The money would allow local officials to use the money as they deem necessary based on local needs. Cities could staff homelessness outreach programs, stock food pantries, clean homeless camps or invest in affordable housing. Separately, they plan to develop a request for up to $175 million for shelter and housing projects statewide.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon’s New Veteran Dental Program Launches, Nov. 1

Oregon House Bill 4095, which creates the state’s first Veteran Dental Program for Oregon veterans who do not qualify for Oregon Health Plan (OHP), passed in the 2022 Legislative Session. Administered by Oregon Health Authority, this state-funded program is separate and distinct from the dental benefit offered by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Beginning November 1, 2022, veterans can apply for the program using the OHP application. For veterans who qualify, dental care will start January 1, 2023. Eligible applicants must be veterans as described in Oregon Revised Statute 408.225, except the veteran may be discharged or released under honorable or other conditions and must be at or below 400% of the federal poverty guidelines. To apply, veterans can visit one.oregon.gov to login or create an account or have an application mailed by calling OHP Customer Service at 1-800-699-9075. Help filling out an application is also available through a network of local certified community partners statewide. You can find a community partner at bit.ly/ohplocalhelp. If approved for the Veteran Dental Program, members will be enrolled in a Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) to access dental care. The Veteran Dental Program offers the same dental care as OHP Plus, such as teeth cleanings, filling and extractions and emergency dental care. Individuals do not need to pay for dental care covered by the Veteran Dental Program. Funding is limited for the program, so eligible individuals are encouraged to apply now. “The Oregon Veteran Dental Program will bridge a significant gap in veterans’ access to accessible and affordable oral care in Oregon, which is critical for physical health, confidence and their overall wellbeing,” said Kelly Fitzpatrick, Director of Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “This new program reflects our state’s continuing commitment to serve and support our Oregon veteran community.” For more information, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/HSD/OHP/Pages/Dental-Programs.aspx.
OREGON STATE
