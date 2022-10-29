Read full article on original website
Ex-Wilmington Trust president reaches settlement with SEC
DOVER, Del. (AP) — The former president of the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis has reached a settlement with federal securities regulators in a related civil action. In a court filing...
West Virginia Gov. Justice says state will provide $2 million to Mercer gas line project
Gov. Jim Justice announced nearly $2 million on Tuesday in Mercer County to help bring natural gas to the Cumberland Industrial Park. The natural gas line will run under and along John Nash Boulevard. Mercer County Commissioner Bill Archer says it’s another feature meant to attract businesses off of Interstate...
HEAP can help Ohio seniors with home energy bills
MARIETTA, Ohio (WV News) — The Ohio Department of Development and Buckeye Hills Regional Council remind senior citizens in Ohio that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines...
West Virginia authors available to talk to readers young and old at library event Nov. 14
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen authors from Harrison County and North Central West Virginia will showcase their published books Nov. 14 at Bridgeport Public Library’s author meet and greet. From 4-6 p.m., the 15 authors will spread throughout the library — located at 1200...
Southern West Virginia to benefit from federal flood protection funds
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Tuesday said it will commit $2,817,600 to help reduce flood risks for communities throughout the Elkhorn Creek and Tug Fork River Watershed. Elkhorn Creek is a 23.7-mile-long (38.1 km) tributary of the Tug Fork, belonging to the Ohio River and Mississippi River watersheds. It...
William “Bill” Gerald McDonald
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Gerald McDonald, 87, of Mount Clare, WV, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Clarksburg, WV, on January 28, 1935, to the late John Paul McDonald and Bernice Eleanor (Camp) McDonald.
