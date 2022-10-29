ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Status of Oregon Ducks’ Chase Cota, Taki Taimani, Steven Jones against Colorado ‘to be determined’

The playing status of Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani and offensive lineman Steven Jones is undetermined for this week’s game at Colorado. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the status of the three injured players is “to be determined” as of Monday night as the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) begin preparing to take on the Buffaloes on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
AP college football poll: Tennessee, Ohio State tied at 2, Oregon State ranked for 1st time in 9 years

Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
What Oregon’s path to the national championship would look like in a 12-team playoff

The College Football Playoff rankings have finally been revealed. They aren’t finalized, of course, with four weeks left in the regular season, followed by conference championship games, but the initial rankings did give us a good barometer for how the playoff committee views the balance of power at large. For instance, Clemson got in at No. 4 ahead of Michigan at No. 5, which surprised many. The Oregon Ducks also came in at No. 8, showing that the season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs wasn’t enough to knock Dan Lanning’s squad out of the running for a potential CFP trip. In the...
Houston Texans vs Tennessee Titans free live stream, score, odds, time, TV channel, how to watch NFL online (10/30/2022)

Davis Mills and the Houston Texans welcome backup QB Malik Willis, Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans in NFL Week 8. Texans RB Dameon Pierce leads all rookies with 504 yards rushing. Tennessee looks for its fourth win in a row in Houston. This AFC South clash kicks off Sunday, October 30 at 1:05 p.m. PT/4:05 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on CBS, or streaming on Paramount Plus.
What TV channel is Seahawks vs Giants today? Free live stream, prediction, odds, time, how to watch Seattle vs New York Giants online (10/30/2022)

Geno Smith and the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks take on quarterback Daniel Jones and the New York Giants during NFL Week 8. Seattle is playing its only home game in a five-week span. All six of the Giants’ wins have been decided by eight points or fewer. This NFC matchup is set to kick off on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT/4:25 p.m. ET with a live national TV broadcast on Fox.
