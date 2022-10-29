Read full article on original website
Status of Oregon Ducks’ Chase Cota, Taki Taimani, Steven Jones against Colorado ‘to be determined’
The playing status of Oregon Ducks receiver Chase Cota, nose tackle Taki Taimani and offensive lineman Steven Jones is undetermined for this week’s game at Colorado. Oregon coach Dan Lanning said the status of the three injured players is “to be determined” as of Monday night as the No. 8 Ducks (7-1, 5-0 Pac-12) begin preparing to take on the Buffaloes on Saturday (12:30 p.m., ESPN).
AP college football poll: Tennessee, Ohio State tied at 2, Oregon State ranked for 1st time in 9 years
Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State for No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday to set up a 1 vs. 2 matchup next week with top-ranked Georgia. Georgia-Tennessee will be the 25th regular-season game matching the top two teams in the AP poll, and the third straight involving Southeastern Conference teams. Neither the Bulldogs nor the Volunteers have ever played in a 1-2 game in the regular season.
What Oregon’s path to the national championship would look like in a 12-team playoff
The College Football Playoff rankings have finally been revealed. They aren’t finalized, of course, with four weeks left in the regular season, followed by conference championship games, but the initial rankings did give us a good barometer for how the playoff committee views the balance of power at large. For instance, Clemson got in at No. 4 ahead of Michigan at No. 5, which surprised many. The Oregon Ducks also came in at No. 8, showing that the season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs wasn’t enough to knock Dan Lanning’s squad out of the running for a potential CFP trip. In the...
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, DJ Johnson earn Pac-12 weekly honors
Oregon’s Bo Nix, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu and DJ Johnson were recognized by the Pac-12 for their play in helping lead the No. 8 Ducks to a 42-24 win at Cal. Nix was named Pac-12 offensive player of the week, Aumavae-Laulu was named offensive lineman of the week and Johnson was named defensive lineman of the week.
