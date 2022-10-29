The College Football Playoff rankings have finally been revealed. They aren’t finalized, of course, with four weeks left in the regular season, followed by conference championship games, but the initial rankings did give us a good barometer for how the playoff committee views the balance of power at large. For instance, Clemson got in at No. 4 ahead of Michigan at No. 5, which surprised many. The Oregon Ducks also came in at No. 8, showing that the season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs wasn’t enough to knock Dan Lanning’s squad out of the running for a potential CFP trip. In the...

EUGENE, OR ・ 10 MINUTES AGO