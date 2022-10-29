Read full article on original website
robert johnson
3d ago
I doubt the SoS will allow the voter total to be counted fully if it looks like drazen would win. democrats have ran this state since 1982, and it shows.

Bartholomew Bunns
3d ago
A kotex won't be able to stop the bleeding in Oregon, VOTE Christine Drazan to turn this state around for good!! Drazan for Oregon's next governor!!!

Ted Stevens
3d ago
wow homeless people are trash and the govener let it be war zone people wake up we are already a joke to the world when a president cant find his way back to the white house lmao

WWEEK
Why Betsy Johnson Won’t Drop Out of the Race for Oregon Governor
Nobody told Betsy Johnson her campaign was over. Recent polls have relegated the former senator and unaffiliated candidate for governor to a spoiler role. For the Democratic Party she abandoned this year, her presence is a serious threat to 36 years of controlling the governor’s office—although three recent polls suggest she’s more likely to aid a victory for Republican Christine Drazan than break the 20-point ceiling herself.
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
Vox
How logging, a Nike founder, and the alt-right warped the Oregon governor’s race
Oregon is a reliably blue state that hasn’t elected a Republican governor since 1982. But due to a divided field — and frustration with the sitting governor — this cycle, Republicans just might eke out a victory. On its surface, the Oregon governor’s race seems like a...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
I will shut down the government to force Biden to reverse course and address the chaos at the border, Arizona's Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters says
Trump-backed Blake Masters said Republicans need to be willing to 'play hardball' when it comes to immigration and warned that if elected to the Senate he is prepared to force a government shutdown if President Joe Biden does not address the southern border crisis. The 36-year-old Republican Arizona candidate told...
KGW
Students across Oregon walked out of class to support Measure 114
PORTLAND, Ore. — A couple hundred students at Grant High School walked out at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday in support of Oregon Measure 114 that would increase gun control in Oregon. This comes after two students were killed at a high school in St. Louis, Missouri Monday morning and a week after a shooting happened outside of Jefferson High school that injured two students.
Still unclear whether Washington Sen. Patty Murray will agree to 2nd debate
It is still unclear whether Sen. Patty Murray will appear on stage for a second debate with Tiffany Smiley as the Washington State Debate Coalition, a nonpartisan organization that has handled debates across the state since 2016, said it has yet to receive a confirmation from Murray. KIRO 7 is...
Washington's surprising Senate race: Dem Patty Murray seems vulnerable against GOP newcomer Tiffany Smiley
The surprise competitive race for the 2022 midterm elections is in Washington state, between Democratic Sen. Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley.
Fourteen members of Republican Senate candidate’s family endorse rival
Nevada Independent obtains letter from Adam Laxalt’s family praising Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto
Daylight saving time: Oregon, Washington among states wanting to stop changing the clocks twice a year
In just a few weeks, we'll be setting our clocks back an hour. Some states, however, are trying to put a stop to the twice-yearly changing of the clocks.
Five takeaways from the Alaska Senate debate
Incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) faced off with her two challengers, Trump-backed Republican Kelly Tshibaka and Democrat Pat Chesbro, in Thursday night’s Alaska Senate debate less than two weeks ahead of the midterms. The three candidates touched on issues like abortion, inflation and election security in the hourlong debate,...
State Sen. Bill Kennemer declines to take down TV campaign ad despite pleas from murdered woman’s family
Oregon political ads are getting increasingly negative, with less than two weeks until Election Day. For one Oregon woman, an attack ad in a Portland-area legislative race is painfully personal. Ellie Forness, whose mother was brutally beaten to death five years ago, believes a state senator is capitalizing on her...
Oregon could be 1st state to make health care a human right
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon voters are being asked to decide whether the state should be the first in the nation to amend its constitution to explicitly declare that affordable health care is a fundamental human right. State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner Hayward, a main sponsor of the legislation behind...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey suing Biden admin over demand to remove shipping containers filling gaps at border
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is suing the Biden administration over a demand the state remove large shipping containers along the southern border.
Utah Senate race: Referendum on direction Trump has led GOP
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Just weeks before the Nov. 8 vote, Utah’s senior senator, Republican Mike Lee, is now acknowledging a real reelection threat from Evan McMullin, an anti-Donald Trump independent and former Republican challenging him in the state’s most competitive Senate race in decades. Lee’s...
WWEEK
More Than 200 Portlanders Voice Bitter Divisions on Mayor’s Homelessness Plan in Marathon Session
In a seven-hour session on Wednesday, more than 200 Portlanders offered their opinions on Mayor Ted Wheeler’s five-part plan to house the homeless. Some, like Andrew Hoan, president of the Portland Business Alliance, gave it full-throated approval, while others accused Wheeler of seeking to build concentration camps. Kristin Teigen, an instructor at Portland State University, compared the plan to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
The Oregonian
Editorial: Betsy Johnson is not a spoiler
Polls all seem to indicate that the race for governor is a toss-up between Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. Meanwhile, nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson’s expected share of the vote lags the others by double digits. We won’t know how this intensely competitive race will turn out for...
Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid, endorses GOP's Masters
PHOENIX — (AP) — The Libertarian candidate for U.S. Senate from Arizona, Marc Victor, dropped out of the race Tuesday and urged his supporters to vote for Republican Blake Masters. Victor's endorsement a week before the midterm elections could help Masters further narrow the gap with Democratic Sen....
eenews.net
Ryan Zinke’s return to Washington far from certain
MISSOULA, Mont. — Ryan Zinke is encountering some resistance here in his quest to return to the House. The Republican former Interior secretary, who served in Congress from 2015 to 2017, has long been favored to win the state’s newly drawn 1st District. But analysts and polls suggest Democrat Monica Tranel may be catching up.
