Nobody told Betsy Johnson her campaign was over. Recent polls have relegated the former senator and unaffiliated candidate for governor to a spoiler role. For the Democratic Party she abandoned this year, her presence is a serious threat to 36 years of controlling the governor’s office—although three recent polls suggest she’s more likely to aid a victory for Republican Christine Drazan than break the 20-point ceiling herself.

OREGON STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO