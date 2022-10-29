Read full article on original website
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
The Centralia Mine Fires of Pennsylvania: Burning Underground Since 1962justpene50Centralia, PA
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPottsville, PA
Times News
Summit Hill hosts Halloween festivities
The Summit Hill Recreation Commission held its annual Halloween fun event for children in Ludlow Park, Saturday, with a gourd hunt, refreshments, goody bags and prizes. “Gourds and Ghouls” was attended by about four dozen children, said Mayor Jeffrey Szczecina. “It looked like the kids were having a good...
Times News
Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton
Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
Times News
Haunting resemblance
For years, Anthony McGeehan has been told he resembles infamous cult leader Charles Manson. The Tamaqua man makes it work for him at Halloween. Over the weekend, the Tamaqua civic volunteer joined wife Marygrace and other Elks Lodge members to hand out candy to Trick or Treaters. McGeehan is shown on Halloween night at the lodge. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Heritage Hill hosts Christmas bus trip
Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, veterans will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and commemorative medal. Pickup is at 800 Sixth St. in Weatherly.
Times News
Towamensing, Lehighton students get ready for Halloween
Towamensing Elementary students parade around the parking lot Friday morning during the school’s annual Fall Festival. JARRAD HEDES/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 31, 1972
Winners of the Tamaqua Area High School art project sponsored by the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce and the Tamaqua Lions Club were announced by Jane Gerhart of the school’s art department. The winners included: Drawings, Janet Edwards and Beverly Mashack; Paintings, Renee Arner, senior high school, and Ralph Bennett,...
Times News
Powerball� ticket worth $150K sold in Bethlehem
A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northampton County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was three.
Times News
Coffee with the cats; Cozy cafe offers unique concept for visitors, felines
The writing was on the wall for Prince, an all-white cat scheduled to be euthanized at an out-of-state animal shelter. And life wasn’t looking promising for Grayson, who was found wandering in the Hometown Walmart parking lot after someone splashed a substance in his bright eyes. While the two...
theshelbyreport.com
Weis Markets Launches Holiday Rewards Program
Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched its Holiday Rewards program, through which customers can qualify for free food and discounts on a variety of its turkeys, hams, salmon and other holiday items through Thanksgiving Day. Customers can earn rewards points on their purchases with their Preferred Shoppers Club cards and...
Times News
ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 1, 1977
A new lime green American LaFrance pumper of the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company was dedicated during a program held Sunday at the company hall. Among the participants in the dedication program were Larry Heffelfinger, fire company president; John Brown, personnel manager of the New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton; the Rev. William Mitchell of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trachsville; and George Samok, retired fire chief of Palmerton and chief of fire protection for the zinc company.
Times News
Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue
The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Final year for Halloween display in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
Times News
Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua
Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
Times News
Health center officially opens in Pottsville
Officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital formally opened the new health center in Pottsville last Wednesday. The center provides non-emergency care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, X-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility, at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville,...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From antique furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different unique antique stores and flea markets.
Grace & Park Retail Clothing Store to hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
PITTSTON – When businessman and developer Rob Bresnahan revamped 12 South Main St., he was looking for someone special to occupy the fir
WNEP-TV 16
The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
A chance at TV news turns into 35 years at WFMZ for Rob Vaughn
For long-time Lehigh Valleyians, that line and the man reading it have been much-loved constants on local airwaves for 35 years.
Times News
Fire company having a filling sale
The Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, Little Gap Road, is holding its annual Thanksgiving filling sale. Orders are due by Nov. 14. To order, call 610-826-2066, or see a fire company member. The filling will be available for drive-through pickup or delivery either Tuesday evening Nov. 22 after 7 p.m., or...
Powerball Ticket worth $150K sold in Columbia County
ORANGEVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, Quick Shop, on Fowlersville Road, Orangeville sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball® 23 to win […]
