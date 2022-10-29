ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahanoy City, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Times News

Summit Hill hosts Halloween festivities

The Summit Hill Recreation Commission held its annual Halloween fun event for children in Ludlow Park, Saturday, with a gourd hunt, refreshments, goody bags and prizes. “Gourds and Ghouls” was attended by about four dozen children, said Mayor Jeffrey Szczecina. “It looked like the kids were having a good...
SUMMIT HILL, PA
Times News

Tool Bingo Saturday in Lehighton

Advance tickets are still available for Saturday’s Tool Bingo, sponsored by the Carbon Builders Association at the American Legion in Lehighton. There will also be raffles and door prizes. Doors open at 4 p.m., the kitchen opens at 4:30 p.m. and bingo starts at 6 p.m. For tickets or...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Haunting resemblance

For years, Anthony McGeehan has been told he resembles infamous cult leader Charles Manson. The Tamaqua man makes it work for him at Halloween. Over the weekend, the Tamaqua civic volunteer joined wife Marygrace and other Elks Lodge members to hand out candy to Trick or Treaters. McGeehan is shown on Halloween night at the lodge. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Heritage Hill hosts Christmas bus trip

Heritage Hill Senior Community is showing military veterans appreciation for their bravery and service to their country from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 9. Enjoy a hot lunch to go, courtesy of Heritage Hill, and, in addition, veterans will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and commemorative medal. Pickup is at 800 Sixth St. in Weatherly.
WEATHERLY, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE OCTOBER 31, 1972

Winners of the Tamaqua Area High School art project sponsored by the Tamaqua Chamber of Commerce and the Tamaqua Lions Club were announced by Jane Gerhart of the school’s art department. The winners included: Drawings, Janet Edwards and Beverly Mashack; Paintings, Renee Arner, senior high school, and Ralph Bennett,...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Powerball� ticket worth $150K sold in Bethlehem

A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Northampton County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball® 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was three.
BETHLEHEM, PA
theshelbyreport.com

Weis Markets Launches Holiday Rewards Program

Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets has launched its Holiday Rewards program, through which customers can qualify for free food and discounts on a variety of its turkeys, hams, salmon and other holiday items through Thanksgiving Day. Customers can earn rewards points on their purchases with their Preferred Shoppers Club cards and...
SUNBURY, PA
Times News

ON THIS DATE NOVEMBER 1, 1977

A new lime green American LaFrance pumper of the Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company was dedicated during a program held Sunday at the company hall. Among the participants in the dedication program were Larry Heffelfinger, fire company president; John Brown, personnel manager of the New Jersey Zinc Company, Palmerton; the Rev. William Mitchell of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Trachsville; and George Samok, retired fire chief of Palmerton and chief of fire protection for the zinc company.
AQUASHICOLA, PA
Times News

Little Bombers parade down Delaware Avenue

The Little Bombers childcare facility in Palmerton walked down Delaware Avenue Thursday in Halloween costumes. Parents, staff members and children participated. In this photo, Murphy Kleintop (cow) and Coraline Kralik (avocado) enjoy the sunshine during the parade. They are both in the infant room taught by Tiffany Mouery. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Final year for Halloween display in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — With the flick of a switch, Tommy Culkin transforms a dark alleyway in Scranton into a Halloween light display unlike any other. He's been doing it for more than 40 years. But this year marks the end of the light display as Culkin plans to wrap up the decades-long tradition due to it becoming harder to maintain.
SCRANTON, PA
Times News

Veterans to be honored in Tamaqua

Veterans of Tamaqua and surrounding communities are invited to a remembrance ceremony to honor them on Veterans Day on Nov. 11. The ceremony is being conducted by students and faculty of the Tamaqua middle and high schools and will begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of the high school. It...
TAMAQUA, PA
Times News

Health center officially opens in Pottsville

Officials from Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital formally opened the new health center in Pottsville last Wednesday. The center provides non-emergency care for colds, scrapes, bumps and bruises, along with primary care, occupational medicine, physical therapy, X-rays and diagnostic laboratory services. The 21,000-square-foot facility, at 2650 Woodglen Road, West Pottsville,...
POTTSVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

The Cranberry Bog Preserve In Tannersville

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — In vivid contrast to the surrounding Pocono Mountains landscape, Tannersville's Cranberry Bog is a remnant of thousands of years ago when a large glacial lake occupied the space of what has since become a thick soup of peat moss. Students, educators, nature lovers and photographers are...
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Times News

Fire company having a filling sale

The Aquashicola Volunteer Fire Company, Little Gap Road, is holding its annual Thanksgiving filling sale. Orders are due by Nov. 14. To order, call 610-826-2066, or see a fire company member. The filling will be available for drive-through pickup or delivery either Tuesday evening Nov. 22 after 7 p.m., or...
AQUASHICOLA, PA
WBRE

Powerball Ticket worth $150K sold in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, Quick Shop, on Fowlersville Road, Orangeville sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball® 23 to win […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA

