ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

How George Clooney and Julia Roberts Spent Their First Big Paychecks

George Clooney and Julia Roberts have been working in Hollywood for over three decades — but the stars of "Ticket to Paradise" and longtime friends can still recall the excitement of receiving their first paychecks like it was yesterday. Roberts, 55, celebrated her first big payday by buying a...
GEORGIA STATE
Axios

Crowning a Chicago karaoke champion

It's down to the final six for the Chicago Sings Karaoke Competition. State of play: Hundreds of Chicagoans took the stage at neighborhood bars throughout October. The city will crown a champion and winner of the $5,000 grand prize Sunday night at Park West. The finalists are:. Jaleel Amir, Grand...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy