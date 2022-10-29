Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
What’s New and What’s Coming Soon to Montgomery Mall (November 2022 Edition)
Below is a list of businesses that have recently opened at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, as well as others that are coming soon. Socks to Be You is now open on the upper level of Montgomery Mall. The novelty sock stores sells socks printed with fun designs and characters. According to their website, “Our socks are made from 80% cotton. They are really comfortable, 100% odor free and made with Earth Friendly materials.”
mocoshow.com
KICKZ Now Open in Montgomery Mall
Sneaker Boutique KICKZ is holding its grand opening today, October 29, at Westfield Montgomery Mall. According to KICKZ Instagram page, “the first 25 people inside the store will receive a $25 store credit at the door and all purchases that include both a sneaker and a clothing item will receive $50 for the first 50.”
tysonsreporter.com
Antiques show and sale returning to McLean
The McLean Antiques Show & Sale is returning to McLean next month for its 46th year. The event, sponsored by the McLean Community Center (MCC) at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, is described in a release as a “treasure hunt.”. “[The sale] will feature an exciting selection of designer vintage clothing...
bethesdamagazine.com
Review: Miss Toya’s charms with New Orleans-style cooking
At Miss Toya’s Creole House, a server pours a mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, blood orange juice and sour mix into a sleek, silver-lined, black cocktail coupe in front of a young woman dressed for a night on the town. The scarlet liquid, triggered by dry ice, bubbles like a witch’s brew and releases a billowy fog into the air that plants a message into my brain: I’ll have what she’s having! Soon I’m sipping on my own Lady Voodoo cocktail, created by Toya Miskiri, who, with her husband, chef Jeffeary Miskiri, opened the Silver Spring restaurant in August. I try to keep it company with an order of deviled eggs spiked with pickle relish and topped with giant lumps of Venezuelan crab meat, but the tasty bites vanish practically before my drink’s bubbles subside. Not to worry, oysters Rockefeller on the half shell—six plump bivalves loaded with garlicky creamed spinach and Parmesan and broiled to golden brown—are right behind them.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Winning Powerball Ticket Sold at Rockville Pike Gas Station, Powerball Jackpot Rolls to $1.2 Billion
Lady Luck didn’t deliver a Powerball jackpot treat to any players on Halloween night, but she did deliver two $50,000 prizes in Maryland. The jackpot has rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.2 billion for the Wednesday, Nov. 2 drawing and has an estimated cash value of $596.7 million. This is still the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and is now the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The jackpot was last hit on Aug. 3 in Pennsylvania. Since then, there have been 38 Powerball drawings in a row without a jackpot winner. During that span, there have been 26 Powerball tickets sold in Maryland worth at least $50,000.
rockvillenights.com
Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released
Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
mocoshow.com
Halloween Night Powerball Drawing Now up to Estimated $1 Billion; $1 Million Ticket Sold in Bowie
Powerball continued its spooktacular roll Saturday night, creating new millionaires around the country including one lucky player in Maryland. While ghosts, goblins and fairy princesses take to the streets tonight to collect candy galore, jackpot chasers are hoping to collect the estimated $1 billion up for grabs in the Halloween drawing. This is the second-largest Powerball jackpot in the game’s 30-year history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. The estimated cash value for the Oct. 31 drawing is $497.3 million (before taxes).
mocoshow.com
19-Year-Old Arrested for Germantown Murder; MCPD Announces 100 Percent Closure Rate for Homicides in 2022
Editor’s note: According to Montgomery County Police, 16 homicides have been investigated in 2022. Per MCPD: 19-year-old Kyler Mcroy, of Gaithersburg, has been indicted with first-degree murder for the February 10, 2022 homicide of 19-year-old Keon Jones. This homicide arrest marks a 100% closure rate for all homicides investigated by the Montgomery County Police Department – Major Crimes Division in 2022.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Tysons Corner, VA
Tysons Corner, the ultimate shopping destination in Fairfax County, Virginia, is a hidden gem for recreational and dining extravagance. Nestled between the McLean countryside and the urban life of Vienna, Virginia, Tysons Corner bridges the two worlds. Tysons Corner, also known as Tysons, was once Peach Grove before its designation...
yeahthatskosher.com
All PLNT Burger Locations are No Longer Kosher Certified
The (formerly) kosher-certified vegan burger chain restaurant, PLNT Burger, has been expanding quickly over the last few years, picking up fans and accolades as they’ve expanded beyond their origins in Washington DC to a dozen locations, half in the DC/Baltimore region, with the others in NYC, outside of Philly, and in the Boston area. The restaurant is known for its vegan take on fast food burgers, using plant-based products to offer meat and cheese-like products.
luxury-houses.net
You’ll Be Mesmerized Looking Straight Out Of Mill Creek, Annapolis, MD from this Impressive $6.75M Estate
The Estate in Annapolis is a luxurious home where its open floor plan features beautiful architectural details from all corners now available for sale. This home located at 1848 Milvale Rd, Annapolis, Maryland; offering 05 bedrooms and 06 bathrooms with 5,855 square feet of living spaces. Call Betsy Dunigan (443-994-1239), Gwin W Hunt (410-353-4817) – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (410 280-5600) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Annapolis.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
rockvillenights.com
Purse-snatching in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a purse-snatching in a parking lot yesterday afternoon, October 29, 2022. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 800 block of Hungerford Drive (MD 355) at 5:44 PM. According to police radio communications, the purse was taken by force, not stolen while left unobserved.
WTOP
Blaze Pizza, whose backers include LeBron James, to open more Maryland locations
Los Angeles-based brick oven pizza chain Blaze Pizza, whose early investors included LeBron James, has a new franchise agreement to open three locations in Prince George’s County, Maryland. It did not identify the new locations. The restaurants are franchised to Kevyn Scott of Gome Restaurant Group, also a Charleys...
bethesdamagazine.com
Police chase of armed robbery suspects ends in collision in downtown Silver Spring, authorities say
Editor’s note: This story was updated at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 31, 2022, to include information about the Montgomery County police department’s policy regarding pursuits. A police chase in downtown Silver Spring ended after a vehicle carrying armed robbery suspects crashed into a Metrobus and the police cruiser in pursuit then struck the suspects’ vehicle, according to authorities.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County police cruiser crashes underneath suspect vehicle in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A major crash has closed roads in Silver Spring after a police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect vehicle ended with a crash involving a police cruiser and a Metrobus. Montgomery County Police responded to the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road for...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Man Scores Second $50,000+ Lottery Win of 2022
A Maryland Lottery player from Montgomery County says he has a good time playing Racetrax, but it doesn’t hurt that he’s also scored two big wins on the game this year. His latest big win is $50,988 on a Superfecta bet while he won $60,564.20 in January. Asked on Oct. 26 why he plays, the Racetrax fan said, “It’s the fun of watching the horses run.” The 41-year-old added that winning, of course, is also part of what makes the game enjoyable.When he won earlier this year, he settled some debts and helped out some family members and friends who needed a little boost. This time, he’s keeping the win a secret and plans to use the money to make a down payment on a house in Gaithersburg. In addition, he’ll keep playing Racetrax, Bonus Match 5 and, when the jackpots are big, Powerball and Mega Millions. He bought the winning ticket at the Laurel Exxon, 801 Washington Boulevard, Laurel. The Prince George’s County Lottery retailer earns a bonus from the Lottery of $509.88, equal to 1% of the prize.
Hilltop
Howard Bookstore Manager Communicates Passion For Running Business
For Alexander “Alex” Bamfo, working at Howard University is a full-circle opportunity. Though 45-year-old Bamfo was raised in Silver Spring, Maryland, he was born in the Howard University Hospital. With roots in the University and in recognition of Howard’s rich legacy, Bamfo takes great pride in being the general manager for the Barnes & Noble Bookstore at Howard University.
Heather Jauquet
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patches
Cozy camp fires, corn maze, and pumpkin picking. What more can you want? Summer’s Farm in Frederick County offers a little something for everyone. The farm offers more than 45 activities for visitors. October 29 is the last night to view the fireworks.
