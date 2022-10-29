Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul responds to accusations of fight-rigging in Anderson Silva win: ‘I lose faith in my generation’
Jake Paul isn’t bothered by people still criticizing him. On Saturday, Paul scored the biggest win of his boxing career, taking a unanimous decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in one of the most anticipated bouts of the year. A few days removed from his signature...
worldboxingnews.net
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio
Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
UFC’s Conor McGregor Debuts New Look, Fans Say He’s Unrecognizable
Conor McGregor has stunned the UFC world. It has absolutely nothing to do with anything inside the Octagon, either. Rather, it’s the fighting superstar’s new look that has taken social media by storm. McGregor shared photos of his Halloween costume this week. While it’s unusual to see the...
Le’Veon Bell issues statement following decision loss to Uriah Hall
Free agent NFL running back Le’Veon Bell suffered a loss against former UFC fighter Uriah Hall, but he’s all class in defeat. Bell and Hall shared the ring on the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card this past Saturday night. This was Bell’s first pro boxing match, although he scored a knockout victory over fellow NFL running back Adrian Peterson in an exhibition bout back in September.
Jake Paul believes clash with Nate Diaz would be far easier than Anderson Silva: “He’s just a street fighter, boxing is a purest sport”
Jake Paul’s victory over Anderson Silva could net him a boxing match with Nate Diaz, but he’s not worried. ‘The Problem Child’ returned to the ring on Showtime pay-per-view last Saturday. In another battle of Paul vs. MMA, the YouTuber prevailed. While Anderson Silva battled well, a late flash knockdown resulted in the legend losing on the scorecards.
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
Conspiracy alert! Viral TikTok suggests Anderson Silva took a dive against Jake Paul
Jake Paul did the unthinkable on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber turned boxer beat Anderson Silva via unanimous decision, even knocking down the middleweight GOAT in the 8th round to seal the deal. It was another bitter pill Paul forced MMA fans to swallow. And it seems like some are refusing to accept that Jake beat Anderson fair and square.
Anderson Silva reacts following unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul
Anderson Silva is taking his unanimous decision loss to Jake Paul in stride. Silva and Paul shared the ring for a pro boxing match inside the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona this past Saturday night. The bout was scheduled for eight rounds and it did indeed go the distance. This was an action-packed bout and while Silva had his moments, Paul scored a late knockdown en route to a unanimous decision victory.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul To Nate Diaz: I Know You’re A Little Slow, Buddy; But We Can Make That Fight Happen
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul wasn’t the least bit surprised to learn after he defeated Anderson Silva that Nate Diaz was involved in an incident with his team earlier Saturday night at Desert Diamond Arena. Now that he has overcome Silva, however, Paul hopes he and Diaz can...
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
It's a lose-lose for Conor McGregor when it comes to Jake Paul. The only sure thing is that it'd be embarrassing.
If Conor McGregor avoids a lucrative boxing fight with Jake Paul, he may get teased for running from it. If he does fight him, he could lose.
Jake Paul reveals brother Logan has been privately urging him to retire: “Leave the world and the people with their jaws dropped”
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has revealed his brother wants him to retire. ‘The Problem Child’ has only been a professional boxer for less than three years. Despite that, Paul has risen to become one of the biggest names in the sport. He’s done that by picking a fight with MMA, and legends from the competing combat sport.
The UFC parts ways with eleven fighters in latest roster purge
The UFC has parted ways with eleven more fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’. It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed. The eleven fighters recently removed...
