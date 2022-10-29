The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic will take place on Saturday at Keeneland Racetrack, where a talented field will challenge for their share of a $6 million purse. Post time is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET and all eyes will be on undefeated four-year-old Flightline coming off his massive victory at the Pacific Stakes. Flightline won that race by 19 3/4 lengths and posted a Beyer Speed Figure of 126, tied for the fourth-highest since the statistic was popularized in 1987. He's won his last three graded stakes races by a combined 36 lengths and will have a chance to cement his legacy with a win at the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

