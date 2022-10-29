Read full article on original website
The Breeders' Cup Classic usually features some of the biggest names in horse racing, and the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic is no different. Undefeated Flightline headlines the 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic field, which also includes Life Is Good, Epicenter and Taiba. Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike is a 50-1 longshot in the latest 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. Flightline is a 3-5 favorite to remain unbeaten, but a favorite has not won this race since American Pharoah in 2015. Which horses should you back with your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic bets?
Breeders' Cup Classic 2022 predictions, odds: Expert picks for win, place, show, trifecta, superfecta
The 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic will take place on Saturday at Keeneland Racetrack, where a talented field will challenge for their share of a $6 million purse. Post time is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. ET and all eyes will be on undefeated four-year-old Flightline coming off his massive victory at the Pacific Stakes. Flightline won that race by 19 3/4 lengths and posted a Beyer Speed Figure of 126, tied for the fourth-highest since the statistic was popularized in 1987. He's won his last three graded stakes races by a combined 36 lengths and will have a chance to cement his legacy with a win at the Breeders' Cup Classic 2022. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Breeders' Cup Classic picks, a little expert help can go a long way.
Multiple automotive greats up for grabs in package sale
Some people painstakingly assemble car collections over decades, but RM Sotheby's is offering the opportunity to do it in one fell swoop with a group of 18 cars offered as one lot in a London auction that's scheduled for Nov. 5. Dubbed The Gran Turismo Collection by the auction house,...
Suzuki Unveils Limited Edition Hayabusa Bol d’Or In France
I’m sure all of you would agree, that among the big four Japanese manufacturers, Suzuki is one of the least exciting in terms of its new and inventive models. No, I’m not hating on Suzuki at all, in fact, I really like their bikes. But hey, despite a good number of its models sporting engines more than a decade old, this hasn’t stopped the company from at least rolling out limited edition models of certain bikes.
