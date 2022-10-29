Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Why Sarah Abruptly Left the Beach
Sarah Hamrick is speaking out. On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, host Jesse Palmer revealed that Sarah had left the beach due to a family emergency, something she addressed on social media after the show aired. The reality star revealed that her grandmother passed away. "Opening myself up...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Details Her Epic Worm on a Fishing Hook Halloween Costume (Exclusive)
Per usual, Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for Halloween this year. Heidi Klum's 21st annual Halloween Party, sponsored by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Bailey's, returned after a two-year-long COVID-19 hiatus -- and the 49-year-old model shocked everyone by dressing up as a giant earthworm on a fishing hook.
ETOnline.com
Country Music Star Hardy Marries Caleigh Ryan in Nashville: Inside the Star-Studded Wedding
ET has learned country singer Hardy is officially a married man! The 32-year-old tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and now wife Caleigh Ryan during a romantic ceremony on Saturday, October 29 at Diamond Creek Farms in Nashville, Tennessee. The groom wore a black tux for the occasion and swapped...
ETOnline.com
'The Winchesters' Sneak Peek: John, Mary and Their Friends Break Into a Morgue (Exclusive)
20 Home Renovations That Will Hurt Your Home’s Value
Just because you see something as an improvement doesn't mean a potential buyer will feel the same way.
ETOnline.com
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Take on One Last Project Together in 'Flip or Flop: The Final Flip'
Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall are taking on one final project together. The former married couple will embark on their last flip for a one-hour HGTV special, Flip or Flop: The Final Flip, which will air Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It will also be available to stream the same day on Discovery+.
