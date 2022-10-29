Dolly Parton's Christmas special to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is set to premiere Dec. 1 on NBC.

The cast for the 2-hour holiday program includes Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and Miley Cyrus.

Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker, Ana Gasteyer, Mary Lane Haskell, Bryan Batt, Brendan Bradley, John Newberg, Rachel Parton George, Cassie Parton Griffith, Rhoda Griffis, Liam Rauhoff and Steve Summers will also appear in the contemporary movie musical.

"The film will include a pair of Dolly's iconic songs -- "9 to 5" and "I Will Always Love You" -- as well as a new holiday melody. In all, there are numerous songs that capture the spirit of Christmas and the importance of gathering with family during the holidays," the network said in a press release Friday.