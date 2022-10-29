ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula clash in fiery final debate before election

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva traded blows in a highly charged televised debate in their final meeting before Sunday's run-off presidential election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7CQT_0irGdQ5z00
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) prepares for the start of a debate with Presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) at the TV Globo studios in Rio de Janeiro on Friday. The second round of the presidential elections will be held Sunday. Photo by Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE

The two frequently talked over each other and refused to answer each others' questions in Friday evening's encounter, which frequently devolved into accusations of lying, the Spanish news agency EFE reported .

The debate, which was held in the studios of TV Globo, Brazil's biggest television network, got off to a hostile start when Lula refused Bolsonaro's request to stand near him during the proceedings.

The incumbent spent a good part of the debate concentrated on accusations of corruption stemming from the challenger's time as the head of Brazil's government from 2003 to 2010, while Lula questioned Bolsonaro's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused nearly 700,000 deaths in the country, calling him "unhinged" at several points.

The leftist leader also questioned Bolsonaro's stance on the country's minimum wage amid rising inflation, citing controversial remarks from Economy Minister Paulo Guedes this week indicating the wage would no longer be raised in tandem with soaring prices, according to Bloomberg .

The fiery encounter came two days before Brazilians head to the polls as the world's fourth-largest democracy holds a critical presidential election.

Bolsonaro, a Christian nationalist, has faced widespread criticism in Brazil for his policies on deforestation in the Amazon and his attacks on the country's electoral system as well as his COVID-19 performance.

On Oct. 2 , Lula won 48% of the vote in the first round of the election, but fell short of the 50% needed to avoid a run-off. Most polls had Lula ahead by double digits, but Bolsonaro still managed to receive 43% of the votes.

The polls tightened after that, but Bolsonaro's momentum appears to have stalled in recent days. A poll on Monday by IPEC had Lula at 50% and Bolsonaro at 43% with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 5

Michael Griest
3d ago

The "Far Right" Movement is sweeping the globe... And the Socialist are losing their minds!

Reply(1)
5
Related
The Associated Press

Lula defeats Bolsonaro to again become Brazil's president

SAO PAULO (AP) — Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has done it again: Twenty years after first winning the Brazilian presidency, the leftist defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro Sunday in an extremely tight election that marks an about-face for the country after four years of far-right politics. With 99.9% of the votes tallied in the runoff vote, da Silva had 50.9% and Bolsonaro 49.1%, and the election authority said da Silva’s victory was a mathematical certainty. At about 10 p.m. local time, three hours after the results were in, the lights went out in the presidential palace and Bolsonaro had not conceded nor reacted in any way. Before the vote, Bolsonaro’s campaign had made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation, raising fears that he would not accept defeat and would challenge the results if he lost. The high-stakes election was a stunning reversal for da Silva, 77, whose imprisonment for corruption sidelined him from the 2018 election that brought Bolsonaro, a defender of conservative social values, to power.
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
ohmymag.co.uk

Vladimir Putin: Another close ally has died, the latest in a series of 'mysterious' deaths

Nikolay Petrunin, who has been widely known as Russia’s gas wonder-kid and closeVladimir Putin ally, has mysteriously died in a Moscow hospital after falling into a month-long comaallegedly due to COVID-19 complications, CityA.M. reports. Political prodigy and close Putin ally. Nikolay Petrunin was a multi-millionaire who amassed great wealth...
TheDailyBeast

There’s One Country Keeping Putin’s Desperate Bombing Campaign Alive

Vladimir Putin is running out of missiles and looking to Iran for solutions. As Monday’s attack on Kyiv with Iranian-supplied drones shows, Russia’s stockpiles of advanced systems are wearing thin. Tehran provided hundreds of drones over the summer, but reporting from The Washington Post indicates that new shipments will include ballistic missiles with ranges between 200 and 450 miles.It’s no mystery why Russia is short of missiles: last week Russia launched a massive salvo of missiles and drones against civilians across Ukraine. Some estimates claim Putin spent as much as $700 million on the strikes, which hit everything from city...
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
nationalinterest.org

Iranian Religious Leader Blames Khamenei for Violence Against Sunnis

The comment was an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces. Mawlana Abdolhamid, an influential religious leader within Iran’s minority Sunni community, publicly blamed Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei for violence targeting Sunni Iranians during a sermon on Friday—an open challenge to the government only one week after demonstrations in Iran’s southeastern Baluchestan region were crushed by security forces.
BBC

Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank

Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
472K+
Followers
67K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy