Fightful

Kurt Angle Names Which TNA Wrestlers He Would Have Chosen To Bring To WWE For An Invasion Angle

Kurt Angle names the TNA wrestlers he would have brought with him to WWE for an invasion angle. The WCW Invasion angle from 2001 was often seen as a lost opportunity in the world of professional wrestling. Nearly a decade later, TNA Wrestling was proving itself to be a viable competitor to WWE with names such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Mick Foley, Booker T, and more. During the heyday of TNA Wrestling's prominence, many fans would fantasy book a potential Invasion angle that would see TNA wrestlers invade WWE.
Fightful

Top WOW Star Had Dealt With Injury

WOW talent Beast has long been a favorite of promoter David McClane, with her being the focal point of the program and given a big title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one, and was factored in heavily to the show moving forward.
Fightful

Clark Connors On The Good Brothers' WWE Return: There's Always A Chance They'll Do Something Wild

Clark Connors comments on the Good Brothers' WWE return and notes that there's always a chance the duo will do something wild. Karl Anderson's status for the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5 has been up in the air in recent weeks. He is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo. However, following his return to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, he was booked for the WWE Crown Jewel show on November 5. Anderson released a video and stated that he won't be coming to NJPW Battle Autumn, and the company released a statement in which it announced that he would be stripped of the title if he didn't compete as scheduled.
Fightful

WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results

Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
Fightful

Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'

On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
Fightful

Cora Jade: NXT 2.0 Opened Up A Lot Of Opportunities For Younger People

Cora Jade believes NXT 2.0 brought more opportunities to the younger portion of the roster. Although she even been with the company for two whole years yet, Cora Jade has made a big impact in WWE NXT. Jade, who debuted at the beginning of 2021, is already a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has competed in big matches such as the women's War Games match in 2021.
Fightful

WWE SmackDown On FS1 Records Under One Million Viewers On 10/28

WWE SmackDown viewership is in for a special FS1 episode. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week's episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18...
Fightful

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Rematch Added To Crown Jewel 2022

A new championship bout has been added to Crown Jewel 2022. Following their championship victory on the October 31 edition of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are set to defend their newly won belts against the team they took them from, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, at WWE Crown Jewel.
Fightful

Davey Richards: There Has Been A Vocalization For Me To Face Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is set to defend the ROH World Championship on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite against a former ROH Champion. Jericho has already defeated former champions Bandido, Dalton Castle, and Bryan Danielson in his quest to destroy ROH. Fans have speculated on who Jericho will face on Dynamite and one name...
Fightful

WWE Files Multiple Trademarks For ‘Queen Of The Ring’

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 28, WWE filed to trademark "Queen of the Ring" for multiple uses. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Recently, there was a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring as standalone events.
Fightful

Fightful

