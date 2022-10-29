Clark Connors comments on the Good Brothers' WWE return and notes that there's always a chance the duo will do something wild. Karl Anderson's status for the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5 has been up in the air in recent weeks. He is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo. However, following his return to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, he was booked for the WWE Crown Jewel show on November 5. Anderson released a video and stated that he won't be coming to NJPW Battle Autumn, and the company released a statement in which it announced that he would be stripped of the title if he didn't compete as scheduled.

