Kurt Angle Names Which TNA Wrestlers He Would Have Chosen To Bring To WWE For An Invasion Angle
Kurt Angle names the TNA wrestlers he would have brought with him to WWE for an invasion angle. The WCW Invasion angle from 2001 was often seen as a lost opportunity in the world of professional wrestling. Nearly a decade later, TNA Wrestling was proving itself to be a viable competitor to WWE with names such as Kurt Angle, Sting, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Mick Foley, Booker T, and more. During the heyday of TNA Wrestling's prominence, many fans would fantasy book a potential Invasion angle that would see TNA wrestlers invade WWE.
Top WOW Star Had Dealt With Injury
WOW talent Beast has long been a favorite of promoter David McClane, with her being the focal point of the program and given a big title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one, and was factored in heavily to the show moving forward.
Fightful Costume Party | WWE Raw Full Show Review 10/31/22 | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise Salcedo
Sean Ross Sapp and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) are in costume for the WWE Raw 10/31/22 post show!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on...
Brett Lauderdale Announces GCW Live Shows And Back Catalog Will Be Part Of FITE+
Game Changer Wrestling if officially part of a subscription service. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale announced that GCW will be part of the FITE+ subscription package with all upcoming shows streaming live and all past shows being part of the FITE+ library. Fans can join FITE+ for $4.99 a month. "Effective...
Clark Connors On The Good Brothers' WWE Return: There's Always A Chance They'll Do Something Wild
Clark Connors comments on the Good Brothers' WWE return and notes that there's always a chance the duo will do something wild. Karl Anderson's status for the NJPW Battle Autumn event on November 5 has been up in the air in recent weeks. He is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Hikuleo. However, following his return to WWE on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw, he was booked for the WWE Crown Jewel show on November 5. Anderson released a video and stated that he won't be coming to NJPW Battle Autumn, and the company released a statement in which it announced that he would be stripped of the title if he didn't compete as scheduled.
Matt Cardona: Without Z! True Long Island Story, There Would Be No BTE And No AEW
Ask and you shall receive. Matt Cardona has held many championships throughout his career, but the one that never leaves his side, unless he loses it, is the Internet Championship. The belt was created in 2011 on Z! True Long Island Story, which was a YouTube show created by Cardona during his WWE tenure.
WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
Serpentico Speaks With Fightful About AEW, Greektown Wrestling, More | 2022 Interview
Joel Pearl speaks with AEW's Serpentico at Greektown Wrestling!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Cora Jade: NXT 2.0 Opened Up A Lot Of Opportunities For Younger People
Cora Jade believes NXT 2.0 brought more opportunities to the younger portion of the roster. Although she even been with the company for two whole years yet, Cora Jade has made a big impact in WWE NXT. Jade, who debuted at the beginning of 2021, is already a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion and has competed in big matches such as the women's War Games match in 2021.
WWE SmackDown On FS1 Records Under One Million Viewers On 10/28
WWE SmackDown viewership is in for a special FS1 episode. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week's episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18...
Brock Anderson Talks AEW Rampage Tag Match Against FTR, Reveals CM Punk Gave Him Advice Afterwards
Brock Anderson recalls his first time squaring off against FTR. On the January 28, 2022 edition of AEW Rampage, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson teamed up to face FTR in tag team action. After teaming on episodes of AEW Dark and AEW Dark Elevation for months, this was Anderson and Johnson's first time wrestling together on television.
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Rematch Added To Crown Jewel 2022
A new championship bout has been added to Crown Jewel 2022. Following their championship victory on the October 31 edition of WWE Raw, Alexa Bliss and Asuka are set to defend their newly won belts against the team they took them from, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, at WWE Crown Jewel.
Halloween Edition Of WWE Raw Records Lowest Viewership Number Since May, Demo Rating Also Down
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/31. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 31 averaged 1.500 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.641 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has recorded since May 30. Monday's episode scored a 0.36...
Report: WWE Releases Multiple NXT Superstars Including Bodhi Hayward & Sloane Jacobs
WWE Releases - November 1. Bodhi Hayward - Was a member of Chase U and regularly appeared on TV as part of the group. Debuted on TV in January 2022. Sloane Jacobs - Made TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. Competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/31): Danhausen, Eddie Kingston, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 31. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/31) Athena defeated Janai Kai. Dante...
Joe Hendry Discusses His Trust In IMPACT, Quitting His Shoot Job To Double Down On Wrestling
Say his name and he appears. Joe Hendry returned to IMPACT Wrestling in September with a vignette promoting his return airing on IMPACT. He made his in-ring return at IMPACT Bound For Glory in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet Battle Royal. Hendry previously competed for ROH, World of Sport, ICW, and more.
Dark Side Of The Ring Creator Evan Husney Addresses Rumors WWE Pressured Network To Cancel The Show
Dark Side of the Ring creator addresses rumors of the demise of the show. Dark Side of the Ring is on pause as creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener work on Tales from the Territories. Both shows are on VICE TV. Before the announcement of Tales from the Territories, there...
Davey Richards: There Has Been A Vocalization For Me To Face Chris Jericho
Chris Jericho is set to defend the ROH World Championship on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite against a former ROH Champion. Jericho has already defeated former champions Bandido, Dalton Castle, and Bryan Danielson in his quest to destroy ROH. Fans have speculated on who Jericho will face on Dynamite and one name...
WWE Files Multiple Trademarks For ‘Queen Of The Ring’
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 28, WWE filed to trademark "Queen of the Ring" for multiple uses. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Recently, there was a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring as standalone events.
