Mid-Island NY Assembly candidates talk bail reform, asylum seeker crisis, congestion pricing and more

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Vincent (Jim) Nola, 90, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Staten Island. Jim was born on May 15, 1932, in Staten Island and graduated from Port Richmond High School where he played on the basketball team. He moved on to enlist in the US Army and then worked at Bayonne Barrel and Drum but found his true calling when he passed the entrance exam for the Fire Department of New York. A natural leader, Jim had an impressive 24-year career with the FDNY. With the support of his wife, Barbara, he studied hard and honed his teaching and fire fighting skills to quickly climb the ranks to Battalion Chief, last assigned to the 12 Division. Jim was a devout Catholic and though quite accomplished, he never was one to brag. Read the full obit on SILive.

