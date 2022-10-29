Mid-Island NY Assembly candidates talk bail reform, asylum seeker crisis, congestion pricing and more

Read full article on original website
New York & Surrounding East Coast on Alert Pending Ash Cloud From Potential Volcanic EruptionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Halloween Stabbings in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
NYC Warns Active City Workers Could Have To Pay For Health InsuranceAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Rikers Island Corrections Officer Stabbed 15 TimesBLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
Target to continue aggressive expansion in The Bronx with new storeWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Don’t do congestion pricing until the economy recovers from COVID, groups urge NYC
Hit the brakes on New York City’s controversial congestion pricing plan to charge a toll to travel south of 60th street in Manhattan until the region has recovered economically from the coronavirus pandemic, said a letter sent to a board that will decide the plan’s future. That step...
Hochul Calls Crime Numbers a Conspiracy as Rates Rose 26% in NYC
With just weeks before the election Hochul is doubling down her stance against violent crime in New York but do the numbers match her statement?. We're just weeks away from New York's Gubernatorial race between Governor Kathy Hochul and Congressmen Lee Zeldin. One of the biggest political issues for many Americans right now but especially New Yorkers is crime. Some experts believe it is an issue that many Democrats should not have neglected during their campaign.
NYC sets up call center to ensure local abortion access
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials announced a new call center Tuesday for people seeking abortions in the five boroughs. Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan announced the first-of-its-kind Abortion Access Hub that will confidentially connect callers to licensed abortion care providers operating within the five boroughs.
Hochul crisscrossing NYC with crime-fighting message in final days of campaign
Lawlessness has emerged a top issue for voters as election day looms.
bkreader.com
Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters
The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
4 Staten Island legislators will cruise to another term in uncontested elections
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Islanders have a chance to pick a host of elected offices this election cycle, most of the borough’s local legislative races have more or less been decided. In addition to a pair of judicial races, the Island’s congress member, the North Shore’s...
Gillen vs. D'Esposito: Race tightens in NY's 4th Congressional district
The 4th Congressional district - which encompasses most of Nassau County's south shore -- has been in Democratic hands for more than two decades.
He was ‘most loved and lovable figure in the courthouse.’ Recognition, gratitude and applause in St. George marked a tribute to Judge Vito Titone.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s legal community, family members and friends gathered at the Supreme Court Building to recognize Judge Vito Joseph Titone Jr., the late associate judge of the Appellate Division of the New York State Court of Appeals. The remembrance in St. George was followed...
New Yorkers at Halloween parade mock Mayor Adams, President Biden: 'Don’t care about anybody’s rights'
New York City held its 49th annual Halloween Parade, with hundreds of thousands of spectators, and a handful of costumed revelers who took aim at President Biden and Mayor Eric Adams.
New NYC public schools to be all-electric: 7 things to know about the $4 billion plan
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — All new public schools in New York City will be all-electric under a new $4 billion plan to combat climate change, create healthier learning environments, improve air quality in communities disproportionately burdened by climate change and environmental injustice, and help develop the next generation’s green workforce.
NBC New York
COVID Rules in NYC Change: What to Know as Vaccine Mandate Ends
New York City's strictest-in-the-nation COVID vaccine mandate covering the private sector is officially over as of Tuesday, following last week's health board vote to drop the nearly year-old program amid ongoing pandemic progress. The decision to end the order implemented by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in the waning days...
Some New Yorkers eligible for nearly $1,000 to help with heating bills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New Yorkers in low- and middle-income households will be eligible for nearly $1,000 in home heating aid, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) can provide up to $976 to households with monthly incomes as high as $5,485, or annual gross incomes of $65,829, according to Hochul’s office.
Commercial Observer
‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul
Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
There’s a new tool to measure health equity. These Staten Island communities are at high risk.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Heavy pollution from diesel trucks traversing Staten Island, a higher level of poverty and a greater prevalence of chronic diseases are among the factors combining to place a significant environmental burden on the residents of the borough’s North Shore. A new federal tool centered...
New York Trains Now Have Ability To Fire ‘Industry-leading’ Lasers
Metro-North is now using "industry-leading laser trains." For a good reason. Metro-North confirmed officials will be using new laser technology to help keep tracks clear this fall and help cut down on delays. Metro-North To Use Lasers To Clean Tracks In New York. Metro-North is using laser trains to help...
Washington Square News
Off-Third: De Blasio’s NYU course to investigate the art of falling short
Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. Mayor Bill de Blasio, now 61 years young, is fresh off of a failed congressional race and a steaming hot pile of New York City garbage of a mayoral run. We know him as an outsider, a politician, a City Hall bigwig who doesn’t know the plights of us Greenwich-Village-native NYU students. He doesn’t understand the problems we have with living in New York City, primarily because he created most of these problems just during his time as mayor.
Gov. Murphy scolds GOP for ‘racial’ focus on crime, which he says is down in NJ
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
Hudson Valley Detective, Former New York Cop Dies At 31
Law enforcement in the Hudson Valley is heartbroken to report a detective who wanted to "get the bad guys" passed away at the age of 31. On Sunday, the Rockland County District Attorney's Office announced the passing of Rockland County District Attorney's Office Detective Xavier Fernandez. Rockland County, New York...
Staten Island obituaries for Nov. 2, 2022: Jim Nola, FDNY Battalion Chief, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. James Vincent (Jim) Nola, 90, of New Bern, North Carolina, and Staten Island. Jim was born on May 15, 1932, in Staten Island and graduated from Port Richmond High School where he played on the basketball team. He moved on to enlist in the US Army and then worked at Bayonne Barrel and Drum but found his true calling when he passed the entrance exam for the Fire Department of New York. A natural leader, Jim had an impressive 24-year career with the FDNY. With the support of his wife, Barbara, he studied hard and honed his teaching and fire fighting skills to quickly climb the ranks to Battalion Chief, last assigned to the 12 Division. Jim was a devout Catholic and though quite accomplished, he never was one to brag. Read the full obit on SILive.
2 Powerball Tickets Worth $3 Million Sold In Upstate New York
Check those tickets! A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley while a $2 million winner was sold in Upstate New York. The Powerball jackpot will continue to grow. No one won the jackpot on Halloween, so Wednesday's jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.2 billion. That will mark the second-largest jackpot in the game's history and the largest Powerball prize in over six years.
