97X
This Major Iowa Grocery Store Won’t Be Open On Thanksgiving This Year
You better be sure you have your dinner rolls and stuffing before Thanksgiving Day. Because for the first time in its 92-year history, a favorite Quad Cities grocery store won't be open on Thanksgiving Day. More and more stores are closing on Thanksgiving. For a while, it seemed like the...
kciiradio.com
Cleanup Of Contaminated Site In Kalona Underway
After a year and a half of planning and communication with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the city of Kalona began the cleanup of a contaminated site on October 17. The site, a former gas station at the corner of Highway 22 and Fifth Street, has since been replaced with a 20-foot-deep hole, closing off a section of Fifth Street.
KCRG.com
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
KCRG.com
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
KCRG.com
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022
10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
KCRG.com
Union members ready to strike after ADM facility in Cedar Rapids contract nears expiration
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union says it’s preparing for a strike at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids. Teamsters Local 238 is the largest local union in the state of Iowa, and according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, the wages at ADM have not kept up with the factors that face the workforce.
A New Cedar Rapids Restaurant Opens Today [PHOTOS]
Get ready to try something new! Sacred Cow Tavern will officially open for business today, October 31st!. We first got word of Sacred Cow Tavern back in September. The restaurant is located in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood at 1000 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids and is a partnership between the 'Fun Not Fancy' Restaurant Group and local restaurant owner Kory Nanke.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Fishing Report
Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
City of Iowa City Wants Bar Closed Early Each Day After Fatal Shooting
The City of Iowa City has filed to have a local bar close early each night, following two shootings this year, one fatal, and a huge number of calls during the first 10 months of the year. According to a release from the City of Iowa City, between January 1...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are on the scene investigating a call for shots fired. Police say officers responded to an apartment complex on Jacolyn Drive southwest, near 16th Avenue southwest Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. Officers are on the scene investigating. Stay with TV9 for updates on...
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa Police allege suspect used 4 credit cards in 3 minutes for fraudulent purchases
Michael Buckley faces a charge of unauthorized use of a credit card and another of identification theft, court records say.
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
KCJJ
Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours
An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man charged in H Bar fight
A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a large fight at Iowa City’s H Bar last month. Police were called to the business just before 2am October 23rd on reports of a fight involving multiple persons. Several were removed from the premises, but the fight continued in the street. 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast was identified as one of the combatants. Police say he was involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping during the incident.
