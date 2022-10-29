ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Liberty, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kciiradio.com

Cleanup Of Contaminated Site In Kalona Underway

After a year and a half of planning and communication with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, the city of Kalona began the cleanup of a contaminated site on October 17. The site, a former gas station at the corner of Highway 22 and Fifth Street, has since been replaced with a 20-foot-deep hole, closing off a section of Fifth Street.
KALONA, IA
KCRG.com

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Hwy 30 I 380 Crash

Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record – Monday, October 31, 2022

10/27/22 – 10:48 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a burglary in the 300 block of Avenue F. 10/27/22 – 1:32 p.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 2600 block of Avenue L.
FORT MADISON, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Cedar Rapids Restaurant Opens Today [PHOTOS]

Get ready to try something new! Sacred Cow Tavern will officially open for business today, October 31st!. We first got word of Sacred Cow Tavern back in September. The restaurant is located in the Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood at 1000 7th St SE in Cedar Rapids and is a partnership between the 'Fun Not Fancy' Restaurant Group and local restaurant owner Kory Nanke.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy

An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CORALVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Fishing Report

Anglers were treated to great bite opportunities last week with Trout stocking in several fishing areas. Discovery Park Pond in Muscatine County, East Lake Park Pond in Henry County, and Wilson Lake in Lee County were stocked with 1,000 Trout each last Saturday, with plenty of Trout left. Fishing is excellent in Discovery Park Pond. Bobber and bait or lures have been effective for catching Trout. Conditions are good in East Lake Park Pond and Wilson Lake. A valid fishing license and paid Trout fee are still required to fish in these locations.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your friends and family and trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police investigating shots fired call

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are on the scene investigating a call for shots fired. Police say officers responded to an apartment complex on Jacolyn Drive southwest, near 16th Avenue southwest Tuesday around 12:29 p.m. Officers are on the scene investigating. Stay with TV9 for updates on...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck

FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

Friday night accident closes I-80 for several hours

An accident on Interstate 80 caused the roadway to be closed for multiple hours Friday night. The Iowa Department of Transportation reported the accident in the eastbound lanes of I-80 between the Dodge Street and Herbert Hoover Highway exits just before 10pm. Because the Herbert Hoover Highway exit is currently closed, eastbound I-80 traffic was forced to use the incident bypass route of Highway 218 south to Highway 1 to Highway 6 through Iowa City and West Liberty before taking Garfield Avenue back north to the interstate.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids man charged in H Bar fight

A Cedar Rapids man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a large fight at Iowa City’s H Bar last month. Police were called to the business just before 2am October 23rd on reports of a fight involving multiple persons. Several were removed from the premises, but the fight continued in the street. 19-year-old Antonio Scotton of North Towne Court Northeast was identified as one of the combatants. Police say he was involved in kicking, shoving, pushing and stomping during the incident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy