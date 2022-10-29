JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.

