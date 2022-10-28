Read full article on original website
Mariah Carey Can't Sell Her Atlanta Mansion & The New Price Is Almost What She Paid (PHOTOS)
Mariah Carey's lavish mansion in Atlanta, Georgia can't seem to sell and she's dropped the price by more than half a million dollars in hopes for buyers to be interested. The singer decreased the listing so much, it's on the market for almost as much as she purchased it for.
Gwen Stefani Is The Latest Celebrity To Rock The 'No-Pants' Trend In Fishnet Tights On The 'Kelly Clarkson Show'
Gwen Stefani just took us back to her 90s ska-punk days with an edgy and sultry get-up during her appearance on the The Kelly Clarkson Show last week! The former No Doubt frontwoman, 53, rocked a gray mini dress (that looked like a long shirt at first) with frilly white sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline while gracing the Los Angeles show set.
Days After Accusing Her Mom Of Hitting Her, Britney Spears' Instagram Has Gone Dark Again
On October 10, Britney Spears took to her Instagram and alleged that Lynne Spears, her mother, slapped her for staying out too late while Lynne watched her sons. Now, Britney’s Instagram has gone dark again. TMZ posted a screenshot of the caption where Britney told the story about her...
Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release
Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
ComicBook
Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party
Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release
Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos
Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
Agent Denies Sam Asghari Planted To Spy on Britney Spears by Conservators
A casting agent responsible for hiring Sam Asghari to work on the Britney Spears music video where the pair met has denied theories he was planted as a mole. Conspiracy theories have long existed on the internet about the legitimacy of the couple's relationship after they met on the music video set for "Slumber Party" in 2016.
Fans react to Billie Eilish’s 11-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford amid dating rumours
Billie Eilish’s rumoured relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford, has sparked mixed reactions from her fans over the pair’s 11-year age difference.Earlier this week, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, was spotted kissing the 31-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just three days earlier, the two were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. While Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumoured pairing.As soon as photos and videos of Eilish and Rutherford surfaced,...
Miley Cyrus is the latest celeb to get caught out by copyright law
The Wrecking Ball singer is the latest celebrity to be sued by notorous paparazzi photographer Robert Barbera. Wrecking ball singer, Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to get caught out by seemingly confusing copyright law. On September 9, 2022, paparazzi photographer Robert Barbera sued the US-based singer for posting a photo to Instagram without his permission.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
Elle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC
Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
musictimes.com
Michael Jackson’s Son Doesn’t Believe Harry Styles Is ‘The New King of Pop’; Here’s Why
In August, many fans were enraged after Rolling Stone UK gave Harry Styles the title of the "new king of pop" in their October/November issue. Today, Michael Jackson's son is speaking out and he's revealing what he truly feels about the pop star. Speaking to ET during the Thriller Night...
musictimes.com
‘Midnights’ vs ‘Harry’s House’: Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Continues to Break Records
Taylor Swift's latest studio album "Midnights" is setting the internet on fire as it became one of the most talked-about records over the past few days , and it even broke Spotify as some fans weren't able to stream the song due to high demand. Today, the pop star officially dethroned her rumored ex-boyfriend for another record.
musictimes.com
Luke Bryan Breaks Silence After Getting Called Out Online for Doing THIS on Stage
Luke Bryan recently performed in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday and many fans weren't happy with the move he made during the show as online users expressed their dismay on Twitter; what happened?. According to American Songwriter, the country crooner brought out Governor Ron DeSantis in the middle of his show...
musictimes.com
Chrisean Rock Takes Back Allegations Blueface Assaulted Her-What's The Truth?
Fans are left confused and concerned after Chrisean shared a graphic picture of herself bruised and bleeding. In an Instagram Live, she claimed she shared it to protect herself from rapper, Blueface. The internet is well aware of how volatile Rock and Blueface can be, and it might have reached...
musictimes.com
Indy Yelich ‘Killer’: Lorde’s Sister Releases New Single, Explains the Deep Meaning Behind It
It seems like music runs in Lorde's family as her little sister, Indy Yellich, is making her way into the mainstream music scene by being a recording artist on her own. It all began when she released her debut single last month titled "Threads," and little did fans know that she's been secretly working on creating music for the past four years.
musictimes.com
Simon Cowell 'Nightmare' Childhood: Music Mogul Reveals Dark Past, Crimninal History
Simon Cowell has admitted that he was a "nightmare" child and he had engaged in so many crazy behaviors and even criminal activities, before he even became a teenager. He had his first drink and cigarette at the age of eight. The 62-year-old music magnate described how his boredom in...
musictimes.com
Blue Comeback: Boyband Worried About New Album, Does Not Understand Social Media, Streaming
Since they planned their comeback and newest album, Blue is "still learning" how to negotiate the new music industry. Is the band worried about the success of their new album in this new terrain?. The boy band - comprised of Duncan James, 44, Simon Webbe, 43, Antony Costa, 41, and...
Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes Seen Attending Church Together
After cancelling both of their tours, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes were seen attending church together in Beverly Hills. The Canadian natives were seen attending Churchome together. ET reports the two do have some history, as Justin's wife Haley, once dated Mendes and even attended the met gala with him.
