ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Taylor Swift Shines In Plaid Mini Skirt And Sheer Tights While Exploring NYC With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of Album Release

Taylor Swift was spotted on an sunny autumn date with Joe Alwyn in New York City this week— rocking a plaid skirt and sheer tights combo that we’ll def be stealing this fall! The Grammy winner, 32, and the Conversations With Friends actor, 31, were photographed out and about together just ahead of her long-awaited tenth studio album release.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Is All Smiles As She Goes Shopping With Joe Alwyn Ahead Of ‘Midnights’ Release

Cue “Welcome to New York!” Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Joe Alwyn were spotted going for a stroll through the Big Apple on Monday, October 17. The pair seemed like they were in good spirits as they went out shopping in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Taylor, 32, and Joe, 31, both looked happy in casual, fall fashion, just days before the world gets to hear the singer’s new album Midnights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Billie Eilish Rocks Bike Shorts Amid Hot New Romance With Jesse Rutherford: Photos

Grammy-winner and “bad guy” singer Billie Eilish, 20, has been sporting some impressive gym looks in recent weeks, including a black bike short ensemble on Oct. 28. Billie, who has recently been on numerous dates with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford, 31, was spotted out in Los Angeles with her fitness trainer in the athletic outfit. Along with the bike shorts, the 20-year-old rocked a white shirt with a Dodgers baseball jersey, black converse, and a beanie that read “FUC-12.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Newsweek

Agent Denies Sam Asghari Planted To Spy on Britney Spears by Conservators

A casting agent responsible for hiring Sam Asghari to work on the Britney Spears music video where the pair met has denied theories he was planted as a mole. Conspiracy theories have long existed on the internet about the legitimacy of the couple's relationship after they met on the music video set for "Slumber Party" in 2016.
The Independent

Fans react to Billie Eilish’s 11-year age gap with Jesse Rutherford amid dating rumours

Billie Eilish’s rumoured relationship with The Neighbourhood singer, Jesse Rutherford, has sparked mixed reactions from her fans over the pair’s 11-year age difference.Earlier this week, the “Happier Than Ever” singer, 20, was spotted kissing the 31-year-old lead singer of the alternative rock band outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Just three days earlier, the two were seen holding hands at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. While Eilish and Rutherford have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the rumoured pairing.As soon as photos and videos of Eilish and Rutherford surfaced,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Digital Camera World

Miley Cyrus is the latest celeb to get caught out by copyright law

The Wrecking Ball singer is the latest celebrity to be sued by notorous paparazzi photographer Robert Barbera. Wrecking ball singer, Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to get caught out by seemingly confusing copyright law. On September 9, 2022, paparazzi photographer Robert Barbera sued the US-based singer for posting a photo to Instagram without his permission.
Elle

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC

Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Chrisean Rock Takes Back Allegations Blueface Assaulted Her-What's The Truth?

Fans are left confused and concerned after Chrisean shared a graphic picture of herself bruised and bleeding. In an Instagram Live, she claimed she shared it to protect herself from rapper, Blueface. The internet is well aware of how volatile Rock and Blueface can be, and it might have reached...

Comments / 0

Community Policy