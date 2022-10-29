Read full article on original website
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/1): Toni Storm, Rey Fenix, Best Friends In Action
AEW Dark (11/1) Orange Cassidy & Best Friends def. Sonny Kiss, Ari Daivari, & Tony Deppen. The Embassy (Brian Cage & The Gates Of Agony) def. Fuego Del Sol and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaylen Brandyn) Kip Sabian def. Dean Alexander. Nyla Rose def. Leva Bates. Marina Shafir...
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/1): Tetsuya Naito Teams With BUSHI And Titan
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night 13 of its Battle Autumn tour on November 1 from Echizen City Aisin Sports Arena in Fukui, Japan. NJPW Battle Autumn Results (11/1) - Tomoaki Honma & Togi Makabe def. Kosei Fujita & Alex Zayne. - Ren Narita def. Ryohei Oiwa. - David Finlay, Toru...
Serpentico Speaks With Fightful About AEW, Greektown Wrestling, More | 2022 Interview
Joel Pearl speaks with AEW's Serpentico at Greektown Wrestling!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 7 Results (10/29): Leia Makoa vs. Tormenta Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode seven of its show on October 29. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 7 Results (10/29) - WOW Tag Team Championship...
WWE Files Multiple Trademarks For ‘Queen Of The Ring’
WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 28, WWE filed to trademark "Queen of the Ring" for multiple uses. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Recently, there was a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring as standalone events.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Ariake Triumph Results (10/30): New GHC Junior Heavyweight Champ, NJPW Stars Compete
Pro Wrestling NOAH held its Ariake Triumph - The Return - Pro-Wrestling Love Forever 3 on October 30 from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The event aired on Wrestle Universe. Full results and highlights are below. Pro Wrestling NOAH Ariake Triumph Results (10/30) - Kai Fujimura def. Taishi Ozawa. -...
OTT Eighth Year Anniversary Night Two Results (10/29): Omari, Mark Haskins And Trent Seven Main Event
Over The Top Wrestling held night two of its Eighth Year Anniversary event on October 29 from National Stadium in Dublin, Republic of Ireland. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. OTT Eighth Year Anniversary Night Two Results (10/29) - Adam Maxted, Charlie Sterling & Jay def. Big Damo, Man...
Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'
On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results
Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
Christopher Daniels vs. Rocky Romero, Hiroshi Tanahashi Match, More Set For 11/5 NJPW STRONG
NJPW STRONG (11/5) #1 Contender's Match: Stray Dog Army (Misterioso & Barrett Brown) vs. LA Dojo (Kevin Knight & DKC) vs. TMDK (Shane Haste & Bad Dude Tito) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Fightful will have coverage of the show as it airs on Saturday.
Odyssey Jones Discusses His Goals Upon NXT Return
Odyssey Jones is ready for the comeback. Jones returned to NXT television on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, bringing the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and has not competed on NXT television since December 2021.
Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood (10/29) Results: Anthony Henry, JD Drake, LuFisto, Acey Romero, More
Limitless Wrestling presented its Fresh Blood event on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from the Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event streamed live on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Limitless Wrestling Fresh Blood (10/29) Results. Limitless Wrestling World Championship: Acey Romero (c) def....
ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story Results (10/29): New IWTV World Champion Crowned
CW No Holds Barred held its Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 on October 29 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story Results (10/29) - Deathmatch: AKIRA def. Lucky 13.
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match Set For 11/5 NJPW Battle Autumn
FTR get opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) at the November 5 NJPW Battle Autumn event. FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles from United Empire...
Report: WWE Releases Multiple NXT Superstars Including Bodhi Hayward & Sloane Jacobs
WWE Releases - November 1. Bodhi Hayward - Was a member of Chase U and regularly appeared on TV as part of the group. Debuted on TV in January 2022. Sloane Jacobs - Made TV debut in March 2022 on NXT. Competed on the October 7 episode of NXT Level Up.
GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale On New Streaming Platform, WWE Rumors, AEW
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale speaks with Fightful about the new direction for the company's streaming, as well as WWE and AEW rumors. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
El Hijo del Vikingo Suffers Dislocated Elbow, Will Miss About Three Weeks
Bad news for El Hijo del Vikingo. El Hijo del Vikingo took to Instagram to reveal that he suffered a dislocated elbow on October 31 and will be out of action for at least three weeks. "Yesterday at the Tlaxcala show I suffered a dislocated left elbow, for which I...
Top WOW Star Had Dealt With Injury
WOW talent Beast has long been a favorite of promoter David McClane, with her being the focal point of the program and given a big title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one, and was factored in heavily to the show moving forward.
WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1): Imperium Faces Bloodline
WWE held a live event on November 1 from Westfalenhalle in Dortmund, Germany. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Live Event Results From Dortmund, Germany (11/1) - Shinsuke Nakamura def. Ricochet. - Hit Row (Ashante Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) def. Maximum Male Models...
