ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Second Semifinal Bout Set In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament

The second semifinal bout is set. At NJPW Battle Autumn on October 30, SANADA and Ren Narita advanced to the semifinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. SANADA was victorious over KENTA in the main event, catching him with an O'Conner Bridge pin. In the co-main event, Naraita defeated Toru Yano with a jumping knee drop.
Fightful

WWE Files Multiple Trademarks For ‘Queen Of The Ring’

WWE has filed a new trademark. On October 28, WWE filed to trademark "Queen of the Ring" for multiple uses. It is currently unclear how WWE intends to use the trademarks. Recently, there was a report that WWE is considering bringing back King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring as standalone events.
Fightful

Shinsuke Nakamura Jokes Wrestling Great Muta Is 'A Real Forbidden Door'

On January 1, Shinsuke Nakamura will travel to Pro Wrestling NOAH to compete against The Great Muta (Keiji Mutoh) in one of his final bouts. The match announcement came as a surprise to many fans as Nakamura is under contract with WWE. Speaking to Tokyo Sports, Nakamura commented on the...
Fightful

WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | 11.1.2022 Full Review & Results

Alex (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose celebrates one year as WWE NXT Women's World Champion. About 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour!. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Make sure your performance is up to par by using http://Bluechew.com and the...
Fightful

Odyssey Jones Discusses His Goals Upon NXT Return

Odyssey Jones is ready for the comeback. Jones returned to NXT television on last Tuesday's episode of NXT, bringing the party to Malik Blade & Edris Enofé after they failed to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. Jones suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and has not competed on NXT television since December 2021.
Fightful

IWGP Tag Team Championship Match Set For 11/5 NJPW Battle Autumn

FTR get opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) at the November 5 NJPW Battle Autumn event. FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles from United Empire...
Fightful

Top WOW Star Had Dealt With Injury

WOW talent Beast has long been a favorite of promoter David McClane, with her being the focal point of the program and given a big title push. She was also one of the few holdovers from the former iteration of WOW Women of Wrestling to the current one, and was factored in heavily to the show moving forward.
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy