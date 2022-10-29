ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien Springs, MI

WNDU

2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting

SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Police investigating shooting on Wilber Street

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officers with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Wilber Street. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, two victims, a male and female, suffered gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene but...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting

ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
WNDU

3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

2 Arrested On Drug Charges After NET 43 Investigation

Two Indiana men were arrested after allegedly selling cocaine in Kosciusko County. On Friday, Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43), conducted an investigation into fentanyl pills being sold in Kosciusko County, according to a news release from NET43. On Saturday, NET43 law enforcement officers, with the assistance of Warsaw Police...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest

SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business

Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
WWMTCw

Benton Harbor man faces over 11 years in prison for repeat felony weapon charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man repeatedly purchased firearms as a felon, repeatedly violating weapons laws, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Tuesday. Theron Darrell Perry II, 32, was sentenced to11 1/2 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker also imposed a three-year period of supervised release, Totten said.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

One person dead after Elkhart County crash

A man has died after a head on crash in Elkhart County last week. It happened on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 last Tuesday. Police say 80-year-old Peter Hersey of Middlebury crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction. This caused...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WWMTCw

I-94, US-31 lanes to reopen in Benton Township after construction

COLOMA, Mich. — Construction on I-94 and US-31 in Berrien County is almost complete. Weather pending, all lanes of US-31 and its connection to I-94 are expected to reopen this weekend, officials said. All lanes of I-94 in Benton Township reopened to drivers Tuesday, and contact crews are expected...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

