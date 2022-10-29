Read full article on original website
WNDU
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating shooting on Wilber Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officers with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Wilber Street. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, two victims, a male and female, suffered gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene but...
3 Indiana teens found dead in car, police suspect issues with exhaust: ISP
Autopsies performed in Fort Wayne point to carbon monoxide poisoning as the cause of death, but toxicology results are pending.
WNDU
St. Joseph Township Police looking for suspect in officer-involved shooting
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Township Police are looking for a suspect in an officer-involved shooting Friday night. According to police, an officer found a vehicle that matched an armed robbery case in Berrien Springs around 11:30 p.m. This led to a pursuit by the police in which the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The pursuit lasted approximately four minutes, and the officer was not injured.
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 Arrested On Drug Charges After NET 43 Investigation
Two Indiana men were arrested after allegedly selling cocaine in Kosciusko County. On Friday, Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET43), conducted an investigation into fentanyl pills being sold in Kosciusko County, according to a news release from NET43. On Saturday, NET43 law enforcement officers, with the assistance of Warsaw Police...
WNDU
Charging documents still sealed in Delphi murders arrest
abc57.com
Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
95.3 MNC
Dozens of catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart County business
Between 80 to 100 catalytic converters were stolen in Elkhart County. They were taken from a business on County Road 3. An employee who reported the theft on Thursday, Oct. 27, said the theft happened between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. that morning, according to 95.3 MNC’s reporting partners at ABC 57.
WWMTCw
Benton Harbor man faces over 11 years in prison for repeat felony weapon charges
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Benton Harbor man repeatedly purchased firearms as a felon, repeatedly violating weapons laws, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said Tuesday. Theron Darrell Perry II, 32, was sentenced to11 1/2 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker also imposed a three-year period of supervised release, Totten said.
WNDU
Man dies several days after Elkhart County crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Sunday from the injury he suffered a crash involving three vehicles last Tuesday. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 25 on State Road 120 east of County Road 131. Police say a Chevy Tahoe traveling east drifted left of center line and sideswiped a Chevy Silverado heading west, causing it to overturn and hit a mailbox. The Chevy Tahoe then collided with the front end of a Toyota Sienna that was directly behind the Chevy Silverado.
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
22 WSBT
Convicted murderer back behind bars after allegedly raping a woman while on parole
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A convicted killer, accused of raping a woman in downtown South Bend while out on parole, has been arrested. The victim was working as a Downtown Ambassador when she says she was attacked in August. Police say DNA evidence led them to Dennis Jones.
abc57.com
Businesses calling for more transparency after violent assault on a downtown employee
SOUTH BEND, Ind., --- A convicted killer, who was paroled, is now behind bars again after he was accused of raping, physically assaulting and robbing a downtown South Bend Ambassador at gunpoint. Now, some frustrated downtown businesses spoke out to ABC57 saying they weren’t informed about the incident until weeks later.
abc57.com
Man killed in crash at CR 17 and CR 20
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of CR 17 and CR 20 Thursday evening. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. between two vehicles. Deputies said Wesley Helfenbein, 43, was taken to the hospital for treatment. He later...
95.3 MNC
Suspect arrested after 16-year-old boy’s shooting death in South Bend
A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with shooting death of a 16-year-old boy earlier this month on South Bend’s southeast side. It was back on Oct. 21 when South Bend Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Upon arrival,...
22 WSBT
Police identify 'intruder' shot inside LaPorte County home
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man shot to death inside a home southeast of LaPorte yesterday morning. 42-year-old Jacob Borders is described by police as a, “intruder”. A man, woman and one juvenile who live at the home in the 20-thousand block of State...
22 WSBT
One person dead after Elkhart County crash
A man has died after a head on crash in Elkhart County last week. It happened on State Road 120 east of County Road 131 last Tuesday. Police say 80-year-old Peter Hersey of Middlebury crossed the center line, hitting two vehicles that were driving in the opposite direction. This caused...
WWMTCw
I-94, US-31 lanes to reopen in Benton Township after construction
COLOMA, Mich. — Construction on I-94 and US-31 in Berrien County is almost complete. Weather pending, all lanes of US-31 and its connection to I-94 are expected to reopen this weekend, officials said. All lanes of I-94 in Benton Township reopened to drivers Tuesday, and contact crews are expected...
