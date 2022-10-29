ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Gem Restaurant in Venice Is the Most Magical Little Spot

By Jane Ellis
 4 days ago
Ahhhh, Venice, Italy, a favorite city loved and visited by millions of tourists each year, and its no surprise why! Venice is loaded with history, culture, art, cuisine, architecture, and fabulous weather, just to name a few reasons! Magical little spots off 'the beaten path' like this one will have you making your online reservation NOW!

TikTok video creator @casainnovare shares this secret little place that one should bookmark to visit. Checkout this unique, one-of-a-kind dining experience that looks like it came right out of a travel and food magazine! We honestly cannot picture a more iconic place to have dinner in this incredible city.

Welcome to the historic Restaurant Ai Barbacani. Believe it or not, this locale was once an ancient coal depot! This ultra-cool experience waterside will absolutely be a memory maker. Make sure you make your reservations early, as the open canal waterside table gets booked out months ahead!

TikTok viewers love this gem of a spot! User @solotravelapp simply posted two heart emojis. No words, enough said! Another viewer, @0ddball0ut says, "It cost about three fiddy to eat here, though, for those wondering." Wow. Is that per person, or per couple? Inquiring minds want to know. Regardless, we're willing to bet it's worth every penny! After all, dining canal side isn't something you can do just anywhere. Another fan, @cryket222 simply declares, "whoa."

Whether it's a meal with family, friends, solo, or with your better half, this distinctive and special experience will not disappoint! Ciao ci vediamo li'!

Video of Flooded 'Carnival' Cruise Ship Cabin Has People Talking

As fun and relaxing as cruise trips can be, when something goes wrong, it goes really wrong. During the peak of the covid pandemic, fast-spreading illness and prolonged quarantines were major concerns. But even without taking potential illness into account, there is another problem many cruise-goers encounter: flooding. Unfortunately, such...
