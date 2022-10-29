Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes set to host No. 2 Minnesota in top-ranked series matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
fox9.com
Warehouse fire sparks three-alarm response in Maple Grove
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A printing press that caught fire Monday night at a warehouse in Maple Grove drew a three-alarm response. The Maple Grove Fire Department responded around 6 p.m. to the fire at the RR Donnelley, a commercial printing company based out of Chicago, at 7401 Kilmer Lane, just off Highway 169 north of I-94.
Man dies in fall from Minneapolis parking ramp
A man in his 20s died after falling from a Minneapolis parking ramp this past weekend. Police in Minneapolis said the man fell "possibly accidentally" from Ramp C near Target Field onto the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 3 a.m. on Sunday. The man was pronounced dead at...
Two dead after head-on collision on I-694 in Fridley
FRIDLEY, Minn. — According to authorities, two people died after a head-on collision on Interstate 694 eastbound near Central Avenue late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol said at 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, a Ford Fusion reversed directions on the I-694 ramp coming from University and began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.
ccxmedia.org
Gunshots Strike Brooklyn Park Home
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shots-fired case in which gunfire struck a home late Friday night. The incident occurred at about 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of York Lane N. near Shingle Creek Trail Park. A police search of the area located four shell casings. Officers also...
fox9.com
Fire breaks out at condo building in St. Louis Park
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire broke out in multiple units of a St. Louis Park condo building early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a report of a blaze at a condominium building around 5:20 a.m. on the 3200 block of Virginia Avenue South, according to city officials.
Officials investigating homicide, fire at same Minneapolis residence
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police and the Minneapolis Fire Department are investigating after a fire broke out at a home on the 2700 block of 15th Ave. South hours after a man was shot and killed inside the same residence. According to police, 3rd precinct officers responded to the home...
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting, stabbing incident in North St. Paul
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- One person is dead and two people are in critical condition after a shooting and stabbing incident in North St. Paul.Police say they were called to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road shortly after 12:30 p.m. Three people, a man and a woman both with stab wounds, and a man with a gunshot wound were all taken to a hospital.The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital.A suspect was taken into custody.Officials say there is no threat to the public.
fox9.com
North St. Paul Police: 3 people hospitalized after 'incident'
NORTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people are in the hospital in critical condition after a "shooting and stabbing" incident in North St. Paul. Police say they responded to the 2300 block of Shoshone Road around 12:38 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting and stabbing. Three...
willmarradio.com
1 killed, 7 wounded in Minneapolis shootings
(Minneapolis MN-) The bullets were flying in Minneapolis again this past weekend. Police report 5 shootings since Friday that left 7 wounded and one person dead. The fatal shooting occurred on Sunday night around 1130 p.m. when two people got into an argument at a house on 15th Avenue South, and one man ended up shot to death. Hours later the house caught fire and was destroyed. No arrests have been made at this point.
Multiple shootings across Minneapolis overnight, at least 1 fatal
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating multiple overnight shootings, one of which has been confirmed to be a fatal shooting.Several squads and officers responded to an area near 27th Street and 15th Avenue in south Minneapolis Friday evening. WCCO has been told police responded to a call of a possible shooting just before midnight.Police say that preliminary investigation indicates that there was an altercation between two individuals who were known to each other. It ultimately escalated into gunfire. The victim has not been identified, and no one has been arrested.This is the 72nd death investigated as a homicide in Minneapolis so...
fox9.com
Eagan police suspend ground searches for missing man Bryce Borca
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Eagan police are suspending ground searches but will continue other efforts in the case of a missing man. Bryce Borca was reported missing on Sunday, after leaving a home off Highway 13 at Terminal Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. On Monday, more...
fox9.com
Wrong-way crash in Fridley kills 2 people
FRIDLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people were killed when a wrong-way driver struck another motorist on Interstate 694 in Fridley, Minnesota, late Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 46-year-old man drove his car down the University Avenue exit ramp traveling westbound into the eastbound lanes of traffic. He...
Maple Grove man charged in kidnapping that led to AMBER Alert
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- A Maple Grove man faces charges in connection to an AMBER Alert issued on Sunday evening for a missing 2-year-old boy.The boy was found safe in north Minneapolis hours later, and the alert was canceled. On Tuesday, Shannon Ingram II, 30, was charged with kidnapping and violating an order of protection in Dakota County. Charging documents say that an order for protection prohibited him from seeing his 2-year-old boy, 5-year-old daughter, and ex-partner. However around 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to his ex-partner's home in Apple Valley, because he had allegedly approached them and picked up his son and put him in the front passenger seat of his car.The complaint says he attempted to also take his daughter, but she refused. He said "I want my kids" and then left the area with his son.The AMBER Alert was issued around 10 p.m. At roughly 3 a.m., law enforcement officers were able to track his phone to an address in Minneapolis, where they found Ingram and his son.Ingram admitted to violating the order for protection and taking his son, the complaint says.
fox9.com
Hundreds of volunteers search in Eagan for missing man, Bryce Borca
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search efforts continue to find a man who went missing in Eagan, Minnesota, on Sunday. Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday, October 30. He hasn't been seen since.
fox9.com
Eagan police searching for missing man
EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Search efforts are underway on Sunday for a missing man in Eagan, Minnesota. Police say 23-year-old Bryce Borca was last seen leaving a home in the area of Coachman Road and Yankee Doodle Road around 2 a.m. Sunday. He hasn't been seen since. According to investigators, Borca was last seen wearing a patterned cardigan sweater, black pants, and a black tie with white sneakers.
Local heavy metal guitarist killed in by alleged drunken driver near Hudson, Wis.
HUDSON, Wis. -- A beloved Minnesota musician is dead after a wrong-way wreck this weekend.Metal guitarist Mark Filbrandt from Robbinsdale was driving home from a show in Wisconsin when troopers say a drunk driver crashed into him going the wrong way down I-94 near Hudson.Filbrandt was in the band, Gorrified, with Brennon Betz, a vocalist and bassist. Betz says Filbrandt was like a brother to him."That's been the hardest part, just accepting it," Betz said. "My heart just felt like it was ripped from my chest."Amber Pospisil is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, as well as two...
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
fox9.com
Three people shot in Minneapolis drive-by shooting on Lake Street 'Things are not getting better'
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three people were shot in a drive-by shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis on Friday afternoon. Officers from Minneapolis's third precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 2200 block of Lake Street, near Hiawatha Avenue, at 3:02 p.m. and located three injured victims, all with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds: a 15-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 65-year-old woman, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
fox9.com
14-year-old boy seriously hurt after being struck by vehicle in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A teen boy was seriously hurt overnight after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Minneapolis' Camden neighborhood. Officers responded around 11:15 p.m. for the crash at Penn Avenue North at 42nd Avenue North. At the scene, officers found a 14-year-old who was seriously hurt and unconscious at the scene.
fox9.com
Man found dead in Wisconsin jail cell
(FOX 9) - An inmate was found dead in his cell at a Wisconsin jail early Sunday morning. The Polk County, Wisconsin, Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that corrections officers discovered the man in his cell at the Polk County Jail at 1 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. He was unconscious and not breathing.
