CNET
Halloween Deals at Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', Chipotle and More
Halloween season is here, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still snag great deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s. The tradition...
CNET
Halloween Deals and Freebies from McDonald's, Burger King, Krispy Kreme and More
Halloween is right around the corner, and even if you're too old to go trick-or-treating (like there is such a thing), you can still enjoy delicious deals from some of your favorite quick-service eateries. Trick-or-treating as we know it didn't become a Halloween custom in the US until the 1930s....
CNET
Thanksgiving Store Hours: Which Stores Are Closed on Thanksgiving This Year?
With Black Friday just a matter of weeks away, attention is already turning to the various sales stores will be running as well as Black Friday and Thanksgiving store opening hours. Though Black Friday itself will see some extended opening hours, in recent years several major retailers have taken to closing up shop on Thanksgiving to give employees chance to spend time with their loved ones. For those still wanting to shop, we've got the skinny on all of the stores closed on Thanksgiving to help you avoid disappointment.
Kroger confirms it has discontinued popular drink – baffling shoppers after admitting it was one of their favorites too
KROGER has officially confirmed to its customers that some of its most popular drinks are indefinitely discontinued, and they're even sad about it. The company replied to a message on Twitter from a user that goes by the handle JustFletch, who pleaded for the company to tell him that the 'Fizz & Co. Seltzers' weren't discontinued.
Chipotle Employees Say They Intentionally Give Online Orders “Half-Scoops” in Meals
TikToker @kuthab_ posted a TikTok where he lip-syncs the line from the show Sandman: "I didn't feel anything." No, he isn't making a commentary on consumerism destroying someone's soul, but rather a joke about the lack of guilt he felt for only giving customers who place their orders online half a scoop of their preferred protein for their meals.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Why Texas Roadhouse could soon be the country’s biggest casual-dining chain
Texas Roadhouse is charting a path to becoming the biggest casual-dining chain in the country. The 607-unit steakhouse chain on Thursday raised its expectations for how big it can be, setting its sights on 900 U.S. restaurants, up from a previous range of 700 or 800. That growth trajectory combined...
McDonald’s Is Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts — But Only in This State
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will soon be sold under the Golden Arches in a state best known for its fried chicken -- and Wall Street is lovin' it. Rewards and Freebies: Which Fast Food App Offers the Best...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Texas Roadhouse to buy 8 more stores from a franchisee
For the second straight year, Texas Roadhouse is buying eight restaurants from a franchisee. Executives did not reveal the purchase price Thursday, nor did they mention the identity of the seller. But they said it is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to return franchised stores to the corporate fold.
CNET
National Pizza Month 2022: Last Day for Deals From Domino's, Pizza Hut, Blaze Pizza and More
Oct. 31 isn't just Halloween -- it's the final day of National Pizza Month, when pizzerias across the US offer deep-dish discounts and gooey giveaways. Some 15% of Americans call pizza their favorite comfort food, according to a Harris poll, ahead of ice cream, potato chips and even chocolate. No surprise, then, that we order 3 billion pizza pies a year -- equal to 100 acres of pizza a day or roughly 350 slices a second.
Chain Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day
U.S. chain restaurants are largely remaining open during the holiday, but others are closing and some are operating with shortened hours. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WomansDay.com, Fox4News.com, and BlackFriday.com.
It’s National Pizza Month — Grab a Slice of the Best Deals at Domino’s, Pizza Hut and More Restaurants in October
What's your favorite comfort food? For many Americans, it's pizza. A recent Harris Poll reported by CNET found that 15% of Americans pegged pizza as their favorite comfort food, ahead of chocolate,...
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days: What is it? When is it? Can you score early deals?
Walmart is gearing up for Black Friday and will once again hold its month-long sale’s event Deal for Days in November. The retailer said it will spread out the savings across three scheduled sales that, like last year, will run consecutively. Deals for Days will also offer a variety...
Longer Store Lines At Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart
Customers will see longer lines at Chipotle, Olive Garden, Aldi, and Walmart. They could also wait longer at checkouts and experience more crowded store locations. Why? Economic conditions like inflation are changing the way people shop.
CBS News
Here's the fast-food restaurant with the slowest drive-thru
Chick-fil-A was recently named America's favorite fast-food restaurant — but the chain has just topped a decidedly less flattering list. According to industry publication QSR magazine's Drive-thru Report, Chick-fil-A has the slowest drive-thru time of 10 popular restaurants, at 325 seconds, or about 5 1/2 minutes, on average. Wendy's, whose founder Dave Thomas is credited with pioneering the drive-thru concept, was also among the slowest of the restaurants surveyed at 275 seconds, or almost 5 minutes.
Chipotle, Krispy Kreme and More Restaurants Conjuring Up Free Food and Deals for Halloween
These killer discounts at chain restaurants are all treats, no tricks Too old to trick-or-treat but still looking for a thrill on Halloween? Check out these scary-good deals from chain restaurant to get in the spirit leading up to the holiday on Oct. 31. 7-Eleven: On Oct. 31, enjoy a BOGO deal on large pizzas to balance all of the sweets with something savory. Plus, loyalty members can order $5 large pizzas from the Friday, Saturday and Sunday before Halloween. Baked by Melissa: Check out the miniature cupcake spot...
thebrag.com
Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts to celebrate Halloween
It’s all treat and no trick at Krispy Kreme Australia today, with free doughnuts on offer to celebrate Halloween. The doughnut chain announced the special Halloween giveaway on Instagram this morning, with free Original Glazed Doughnuts being given out to customers today. There’s a catch, of course, but it’s...
I found a Beautyblender makeup dupe for $1.25 at Dollar Tree, it sells for $20 at Target and Ulta
AN influencer found makeup blending dupes for $1.25 that she said work just as well as the name brand which sells for $20 at places like Ulta. Jacquelyn Fricke, who operates the TikTok theshoppingbestie, raved about the Dollar Tree beauty find in a recent video. "I think I like this...
Enjoy five days of Halloween deals at Wendy’s
Oct. 27 – FREE large fries with any purchase. Oct. 28 – Buy-one-get-one FREE Dave’s Single Hamburger. Oct. 30 – Buy-one-get-one FREE Spicy Chicken Sandwich. Oct. 31 – FREE Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger with any purchase. Plus, don’t forget, Wendy’s popular BOO! Books are available. For...
Walmart CEO says its stores being open on Thanksgiving 'is a thing of the past'
Walmart CEO John Furner recently said keeping stores open on Thanksgiving is "a thing of the past." Some companies, Walmart included, closed stores on Thanksgiving in the past few years because of the pandemic, but others may follow suit well into the future. Between online shopping, deals coming earlier in...
Chipotle workers say 'Boorito' was a flop this year because of high prices
Seven workers told Insider that their stores were slower than expected on the big day. And one manager called his store "dead" despite the big promotion.
