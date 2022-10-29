‘Millionaire Tax' Plans Are on the Ballot in California and Massachusetts. Here's What That Means for Taxpayers

Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Chicago
As Supplemental Security Income Turns 50, Some Are Calling for the Program's Outdated Rules to Change
Supplemental Security Income was signed into law by President Richard Nixon in 1972. Today, a lack of updates to the program leave many elderly, blind and disabled beneficiaries struggling with low incomes and little flexibility. Now, a congressional proposal seeks to update one of the program's key restrictions. A key...
Biden Administration to Provide Over $13 Billion in Aid to Help American Families Lower Energy Bills
Vice President Kamala Harris plans to announce the new initiative while visiting a sheet metal workers' training facility and union hall in Boston later Wednesday. HHS will release $4.5 billion in Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, which helps pay energy bills and energy related home repairs for families.
Marijuana on the Ballot: Which States Will Vote on Cannabis Measures?
Recreational marijuana could be legal in half the country if the handful of states with cannabis measures on ballots this November pass them. Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota have measures on their ballots this fall for voters to consider legalizing recreational marijuana. They would join 19 states and the District of Columbia with recreational cannabis.
How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Are Responding to Near-Retiree Concerns About Inflation, Longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
Another Interest Rate Hike From the Federal Reserve Is on the Way: Here's How It May Affect You
To fight inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its sixth interest rate increase of the year this week. Here's a breakdown of how that may impact mortgages, credit cards, car loans, student debt and savings. This week, the Federal Reserve will likely raise rates for the sixth consecutive...
Op-Ed: Democrats Are Better for Our Country and Economy
Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Wash., is chair of the centrist New Democrat Coalition in the U.S. House of Representatives. As voters head to the polls next Tuesday, they'll look at what Congress has accomplished, and the economy will be top of mind. Republicans often claim their party is better for the economy, but if we look at what Democratic majorities have done in just two short years – including recently passing the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act – it's clear the Democratic party is the one setting our country and economy up for long-term success.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
99K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0