ClutchPoints

3 best free agents Padres must target after NLCS loss to Phillies

The San Diego Padres made it to the NLCS in 2022 despite not having Fernando Tatis Jr. all year, first because of an injury and then because of a suspension. The front office made huge splashes by acquiring Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader ahead of the trade deadline, bolstering an already stacked roster to help them make a deep playoff run. After the NLCS loss, the Padres will now turn to the offseason and MLB free agency to make more moves in order to take the next step, with Tatis’ return also helping matters. These are some of the free agents San Diego must target in the offseason.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

3 players for Baltimore Orioles to target this offseason

The rebuild is over for the Baltimore Orioles. So said general manager Mike Elias after the trade deadline despite their trading Trey Mancini and Jorge Lopez. While those deals were unpopular enough where he headed to Houston to speak to key pieces of the Orioles future, he made certain to state that the team was ready to contend next year. As he indicated that payroll will significantly increase for next year, it is likely that the Orioles will be major players in free agency.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Report: Marlins retain pitching coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr.

The Miami Marlins are bringing back Mel Stottlemyre Jr. on a new multi-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid pitching coaches in baseball, SportsGrid reported Monday. Stottlemyre will continue on under new manager Skip Schumaker, hired last week. Stottlemyre was hired by the Marlins in December 2018 under then skipper Don Mattingly.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Astros' Martin Maldonado uses illegal bat in World Series courtesy of Albert Pujols

Former Milwaukee Brewers catcher Martin Maldonado spent six years in Milwaukee. In 2016 he was traded to the Los Angeles Angels for Jett Bandy. Two years later the Angels traded him to the Houston Astros. At season end in 2018 he elected free agency and signed with the Royals. In 2019 he was traded twice and eventually ended up back in Houston where he has been ever since.
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

Presenting the 2022 Yankees Roster Report Cards

Eight days ago, the Yankees’ 2022 season came to an unceremonious conclusion at the hands of the Astros in a four-game sweep. To say that the ALCS itself was a disappointment would be an understatement, but it was quite the rollercoaster journey to get to that point. A scalding-hot couple months put the Yankees on track to make history, and while a dismal stretch from July to August cooled things off, they ended with 99 wins and an AL East crown.
