Laclede Record
The maestros of Lebanon Bands
With Lebanon band students beginning in sixth grade, they see a variety of instructors through graduation. Those instructors are constants throughout the career of a band student. “I always tell my seniors, maybe not myself but one of your band directors was there the very first time you opened your...
Laclede Record
ROBERT GARDINER CONNETT
Robert Gardiner Connett, 86, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in his home. On Aug. 28, 1954, he was united in marriage to Janie Kathleen Hargis and to this union one daughter and one son were born. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Farris Mae...
Laclede Record
SUE C. LEWIS
Sue C. Lewis, 82, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was born Dec. 30, 1939, in Eldridge, Mo. to Sherman and Dorothy Lorene Hunt Waterman. Sue married Kenneth Gale Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Betty Helton.
Laclede Record
RICHARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS
Richard Joseph Williams, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Harrisonville, Mo. to Norman Dewayne and Rosie Louise Sutton Williams. Richard married Sherry Brown, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. He also was preceded in death by...
Laclede Record
KEN DOUGLAS GREEN
Ken Douglas Green, 55, of Neosho, formerly of Lebanon, died Sunday, Oct 30, 2022, at his home. He was born March 26, 1967, in Lebanon, Mo. to Obeal “Obie’’ and Sherry (Smith) Green, and was preceded in death by his father. Ken graduated from Lebanon High School...
ozarksalive.com
Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1
TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
Laclede Record
MARY DENISE SMITH SCOTT
Mary Denise Smith Scott, 60, of Marshfield, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Columbia, Mo. to John and Gladys Rogers Smith. On June 2, 2005, she was united in marriage to Herbert Scott, and they shared the last 17...
KRMS Radio
Lake Regional Expands Outreach in Eldon & Laurie
Lake Regional Health System announces an expansion of its specialty care in Eldon and Laurie. Patients in these areas now have greater access to heart care and pulmonology. “Specialist outreach brings our services to more patients, making it easier for them to receive the care they need,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
Laclede Record
PAULINE RANDOLPH
Margaret Pauline Randolph, 88, of Marshfield, formerly of Niangua, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born June 27, 1934, in Webster County, Mo. to James Boyd and Nina Helen (McFairen) McClanahan. On July 11, 1954, she married Jim Randolph. She was preceded in death by her parents and a...
Laclede Record
HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD
Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
Laclede Record
JOHN CHARLES STEWART
John Charles Stewart, 84, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Florence, Colo. to Elmo and Mary (Grieschiemer) Stewart. Funeral services for John Charles Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Urbana with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating.
Laclede Record
BRUCE ALLEN PAYTON
Bruce Allen Payton, 57, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in his home. He is survived by two sisters, Robin Gallaher of Waynesville and Stephanie Williams (Kenny) of Derby, Kan.; one brother, Steven Payton (Gerlinda) of Aurora, Colo.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private family services will...
Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri
The 20-acre park would be located in the Ozarks
Laclede Record
TOMMY JOE MEDLOCK
Tommy Joe Medlock, 68, of Niangua, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born May 1, 1954, in Springfield, Mo. Tommy and Leona (Rader) Medlock. On June 30, 1972, he married Carolyn Medlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Jo, and brother-in-law, Dewane Medlin. Survivors include...
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
“Least Of These” food pantry starts packing Thanksgiving meals to fight poverty, here is how you can help
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hundreds of volunteers are expected to pack Thanksgiving meals into bags to help fight hunger for local food-insecure families Tuesday night. Volunteers at “Least Of These” will fill 1,400 or more bags in a two-hour window so that families all around the Ozarks will have a Thanksgiving meal to prepare and serve. Food […]
KTTS
Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County
(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
KYTV
Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo
Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard. “They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet,...
