Lebanon, MO

Laclede Record

The maestros of Lebanon Bands

With Lebanon band students beginning in sixth grade, they see a variety of instructors through graduation. Those instructors are constants throughout the career of a band student. “I always tell my seniors, maybe not myself but one of your band directors was there the very first time you opened your...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

ROBERT GARDINER CONNETT

Robert Gardiner Connett, 86, of Springfield, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in his home. On Aug. 28, 1954, he was united in marriage to Janie Kathleen Hargis and to this union one daughter and one son were born. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Farris Mae...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

SUE C. LEWIS

Sue C. Lewis, 82, of Lebanon, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. She was born Dec. 30, 1939, in Eldridge, Mo. to Sherman and Dorothy Lorene Hunt Waterman. Sue married Kenneth Gale Lewis. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Betty Helton.
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

RICHARD JOSEPH WILLIAMS

Richard Joseph Williams, 55, of Lebanon, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Lebanon. He was born Nov. 26, 1966, in Harrisonville, Mo. to Norman Dewayne and Rosie Louise Sutton Williams. Richard married Sherry Brown, who preceded him in death on June 3, 2012. He also was preceded in death by...
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

KEN DOUGLAS GREEN

Ken Douglas Green, 55, of Neosho, formerly of Lebanon, died Sunday, Oct 30, 2022, at his home. He was born March 26, 1967, in Lebanon, Mo. to Obeal “Obie’’ and Sherry (Smith) Green, and was preceded in death by his father. Ken graduated from Lebanon High School...
NEOSHO, MO
ozarksalive.com

Legacy general store hosts Halloween party on Nov. 1

TURNERS - Old-fashioned Halloween fun, a sense of community, and generations of Ozarks history come together at Greene County’s oldest grocery store on Nov. 1 during its annual fall party, and the public is invited to attend. It’s not the date on which the party was originally supposed to...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

MARY DENISE SMITH SCOTT

Mary Denise Smith Scott, 60, of Marshfield, formerly of Lebanon, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, in Columbia. She was born Dec. 19, 1961, in Columbia, Mo. to John and Gladys Rogers Smith. On June 2, 2005, she was united in marriage to Herbert Scott, and they shared the last 17...
MARSHFIELD, MO
KRMS Radio

Lake Regional Expands Outreach in Eldon & Laurie

Lake Regional Health System announces an expansion of its specialty care in Eldon and Laurie. Patients in these areas now have greater access to heart care and pulmonology. “Specialist outreach brings our services to more patients, making it easier for them to receive the care they need,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations.
ELDON, MO
Laclede Record

PAULINE RANDOLPH

Margaret Pauline Randolph, 88, of Marshfield, formerly of Niangua, died Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. She was born June 27, 1934, in Webster County, Mo. to James Boyd and Nina Helen (McFairen) McClanahan. On July 11, 1954, she married Jim Randolph. She was preceded in death by her parents and a...
MARSHFIELD, MO
Laclede Record

HOPE LaREE (DECKARD) ARNOLD

Hope LaRree (Deckard) Arnold, 32, of Lebanon, died Sept. 26, 2022, from injuries sustained in an auto accident on Sept. 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother and grandfather, Alfred and Geraldine Ruth Deckard; father, Dale Eugene Deckard; paternal aunt and uncle, Bobby and Joyce Massey; maternal grandmother and grandfather, Marilyn Calhoun Massey and Duffy Midyett..
LEBANON, MO
Laclede Record

JOHN CHARLES STEWART

John Charles Stewart, 84, of Urbana died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born Jan. 20, 1938, in Florence, Colo. to Elmo and Mary (Grieschiemer) Stewart. Funeral services for John Charles Stewart will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, in the Cantlon-Otterness & Viets Funeral Home in Urbana with Pastor Ralph Wheeler officiating.
URBANA, MO
Laclede Record

BRUCE ALLEN PAYTON

Bruce Allen Payton, 57, of Waynesville, died Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in his home. He is survived by two sisters, Robin Gallaher of Waynesville and Stephanie Williams (Kenny) of Derby, Kan.; one brother, Steven Payton (Gerlinda) of Aurora, Colo.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Private family services will...
WAYNESVILLE, MO
Laclede Record

TOMMY JOE MEDLOCK

Tommy Joe Medlock, 68, of Niangua, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. He was born May 1, 1954, in Springfield, Mo. Tommy and Leona (Rader) Medlock. On June 30, 1972, he married Carolyn Medlin. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Melissa Jo, and brother-in-law, Dewane Medlin. Survivors include...
NIANGUA, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash

LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

“Least Of These” food pantry starts packing Thanksgiving meals to fight poverty, here is how you can help

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Hundreds of volunteers are expected to pack Thanksgiving meals into bags to help fight hunger for local food-insecure families Tuesday night. Volunteers at “Least Of These” will fill 1,400 or more bags in a two-hour window so that families all around the Ozarks will have a Thanksgiving meal to prepare and serve. Food […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Deadly Motorcycle Crash In Webster County

(KTTS News) — A motorcycle rider from Springfield is dead after a crash in Webster County. Troopers say 36-year-old James Haines was riding on Highway 60 east of Fordland early Monday morning. His motorcycle was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer. He died at the hospital.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Capybara pups born at Dickerson Park Zoo

Springfield, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo South America keepers and staff welcomed a litter of four capybara pups on October 19. Sunday morning, almost two weeks since their birth, the babies will have access to the outside viewing yard. “They may not choose to explore the outdoors just yet,...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

