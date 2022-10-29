Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua, Tipp, Milton-Union ready for second-round playoff games
Three Miami County teams have advanced to regional quarterfinal action Friday night at 7 p.m. in the OHSAA playoffs. Piqua, 9-2, will face 10-1 Edgewood in the post season for the second year in a row. A year ago, the two teams met in the regional semifinals with Piqua rallying...
miamivalleytoday.com
Edison State basketball season set to begin Nov. 2
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will return to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Both teams have been working hard in preparation of the upcoming season, said an Edison State press release. Head Coach Tim McMahon leads the Lady Chargers...
Shawnee’s R.J. Griffin named PS Athlete of the Month
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield Shawnee football and basketball standout R.J. Griffin was honored as the November Penn Station Athlete of the Month.
miamivalleytoday.com
Saturday Volleyball/Girls Soccer Roundup
FAIRFIELD — The Miami East volleyball team won a D-III district title Saturday at Fairfield High School. The Vikings, 22-4, defeated Mariemont 25-11, 25-12, 25-23 to advance to the regional semifinals. East will play Summit Country Day at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Trent Arena. D-IV Fort Loramie 3,. Covington...
wnewsj.com
No. 3 Versailles topples East Clinton in 3
FAIRFIELD — No. 3 Versailles handed East Clinton a 25-21, 25-11, 25-15 loss in a Division III Southwest 1 District championship match Saturday at Fairfield High School. East Clinton finishes its historic season with a 21-3 record. “It was not our best match, but I can’t help but be...
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
OHSAA announces football regional quarterfinal pairings for Nov. 4
Greater Cincinnati has 25 high school football teams competing this Friday night in the OHSAA regional quarterfinal round.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy HS marching band earns superior rating at state
PIQUA — The Troy High School marching band earned a superior rating Sunday evening, Oct. 30, when it performed at the Ohio Music Education Association State Band Competition. A dream that began for 102 Troy High School marching band members in the blistering July heat came to fruition under...
miamivalleytoday.com
Donate blood, chance for “Battle of Ohio” tickets
DAYTON — Donate with Community Blood Center for a chance to be there at Paycor Stadium when the Bengals look for revenge against the Browns in the Dec. 11 “Battle of Ohio.”. The Browns beat the Bengals on Monday Night Football, but the rivals will soon meet again....
miamivalleytoday.com
November Miami East FFA member of the month
CASSTOWN — The November 2022 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Jillian Niswonger, daughter of Felicia and Shane Niswonger. She is a senior and third-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter. Niswonger has participated in numerous FFA activities over the past four years including attending the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closure
NEWBERRY — Greenville Falls-Clayton Road will be closed between Rangeline Road and Klinger Road from Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Tuesday, Nov. 8, for culvert replacements. For questions or more information, contact the Miami County Engineer’s Office at 937-440-5656.
dayton.com
October business news in Dayton: 1 opening, 1 closing, 1 move, 7 project updates
Here is a look at the latest news on business and development projects planned or ongoing in the Dayton area. OHIO’S BIG WIN: Honda’s new $4.4B electric battery plant to bring 2,500+ jobs about 50 minutes from Dayton. Orienting its business toward electric vehicles, Honda is planning a...
peakofohio.com
Several railroad crossings to be repaired this week
Crews from CSX Railroad are performing repairs to several rail crossings this week. Today, crews are working on the railroad crossing on County Road 57. The railroad crossing located on Stockyard Road (Township Road 217) will be worked on tomorrow (November 1). Lastly, the railroad crossing located at Garfield and...
I Love Dayton: Woodland Cemetery preserving Dayton’s past
At 181 years old, Woodland Cemetery is one of the oldest nonprofits in Ohio and the keeper of Dayton's history.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Marion’s Piazza remains pizza champion during year of change
Marion’s Piazza was recognized as the Best Pizza Restaurant, Best Restaurant to Take an Out-of-Towner and the restaurant that has the Best Square-Cut Pizza in this year’s Best of Dayton contest. The results come nearly two months after Marion’s Piazza President and CEO Roger Glass passed away. Glass...
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Award recipients
PIQUA – Seven homes and one business was awarded the Piqua “This Place is Awesome” Fall Beautification Awards. The award is presented to several homes that citizens nominate that are in general beautiful or have outstanding landscaping or has recently been renovated, according to founder Debbie Stein.
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua YMCA ‘Saturday Night Live-Gym, Swim‘
PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA Piqua Branch is offering a “Saturday Night Live – Gym and Swim” event on Saturday, Nov. 12 for youth in kindergarten through sixth grade. This will be a fun-filled night with gym games, swimming and the activity center. Check in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Back in time
Upper Valley Career Center Environmental Occupations instructor Jim Metz ladles homemade soup to guests at Sunday’s annual open house at Willowbrook. Piqua resident Jim Hemmert displays a notebook containing records pertaining to a bull cart on display at the Garbry Museum during Sunday’s upper Valley Career Center open house. The wagon, one of only two that were manufactured, was built in Piqua during the 1800s, used by the Val Decker Meat Packing Plant for years before being acquired by Miami Citizens National Bank (now 5/3rd Bank). it was later donated to the Garbry Museum at Willowbrook,where it is on display.
WDTN
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
