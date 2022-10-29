Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
ComicBook
Seth Rollins Debuts His New Look on WWE Raw and Fans Love It
Seth Rollins arrived for his match with Austin Theory on this week's Monday Night Raw looking noticeably different, adding blonde back into his hair. Fans immediately reacted to the change, pointing out how it was called back to his days with the blonde streak in his hair during his days as a member of The Shield. Meanwhile, others saw it as a sign that WWE might finally be turning him back into a babyface, something he hasn't been since late 2019 but has flirted with as his popularity has increased over the past year.
Sports World Is Praying Today For WWE Star Carmella
The sports world is sending its love to WWE star Carmella after sharing a heartbreaking story to her social media accounts to close out Infant Loss Awareness Month. On Monday, the 35-year-old revealed that she was treated for an ectopic pregnancy just weeks after miscarrying and spent 12 hours in the emergency room before receiving the devastating confirmation of an abnormal pregnancy. Concluding in her post:
wrestlinginc.com
Jimmy Uso Is All For NXT Superstar Potentially Joining The Bloodline
The Bloodline is currently riding high in WWE, but Jimmy Uso is open to adding one more family member to the dominant stable. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the WWE Superstar revealed that he wants Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Ava Raine, to join the family-centric faction following her impressive on-screen debut during the October 25 episode of "NXT."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
stillrealtous.com
Big Title Change Takes Place On WWE Raw
This week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was a special Halloween edition of the show, and it was also the go-home Raw before the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defended the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the main event, and new champions were crowned on Monday night.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
ringsidenews.com
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
itrwrestling.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Could Drink ‘Almost’ As Much As Andre The Giant
While Andre The Giant was well-known for his incredible feats inside the ring, he was just as notorious for some of the things he was able to do outside it, especially when it came to drinking. According to one of his greatest opponents, Hulk Hogan, the first member of the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rene Dupree Thought Cody Rhodes Was “Entitled” During Early WWE Days
The Cody Rhodes who made his WWE debut in July 2007 was entirely different from the one who made a comeback in 2022. Rene Dupree, a former WWE star, recalled on his experience with Rhodes when “The American Nightmare” first appeared on Raw in a recent episode of his podcast, Cafe de Rene. Dupree suggested that the star was entitled and emphasized his inexperience.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Nixed ODB’s Royal Rumble Appearance
Former TNA Knockouts Champion ODB has confirmed that she was called to appear at the Royal Rumble – but someone in WWE “turned it down”. ODB rose to fame in TNA with a run lasting seven years, which included holding the Knockouts Championship on a total of four occasions. She also held the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on one occasion – albeit alongside Eric Young.
wrestlinginc.com
How A Chance Meeting With A Former Child Star Led To Paul Wight's Wrestling Career
Standing 7 feet tall and weighing over 400 pounds, Paul "The Big Show" Wight has always been a larger-than-life individual. Wight has had a historic wrestling career, winning seven world championships and being a major figure in all of the major promotions of his era — WWE, WCW, and ECW. He currently is signed to All Elite Wrestling, stepping into the next era of his profession as a commentator. Despite 28 years in the wrestling business, Wight didn't grow up with dreams of being a wrestler.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Lesnar and Lashley brawl again, Reigns delivers threat to Paul
With Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia less than one week away and participants at the event unable to appear on SmackDown due to travel, the final heavy lifting for the event had to happen on Raw on Monday night. That included rare television appearances from both Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Says It Was Never A Secret WWE Star Would Ascend To Power
The wrestling landscape made an emphatic shift in the year 2022, with several shocking returns and moments that will last a lifetime in the eyes of fans. But none was more seismic than the announcement of Vince McMahon retiring from his lifelong role as WWE Chairman and CEO. With Stephanie McMahon taking over the CEO side of things along with Nick Khan, Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer for the WWE, overseeing the company's entire creative landscape. This role allowed the former WWE Champion to bring back several fan favorites who were released by Vince and create compelling storylines and moments for fans to marvel over.
itrwrestling.com
Brutus Beefcake Reveals The “Real Reason” Behind Hulk Hogan’s Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye
The main event of WrestleMania 9 has gone down in infamy among WWE fans. The bout saw Bret Hart defending the WWE Championship against the winner of the 1993 Royal Rumble match, Yokozuna. Towards the end of the match, The Excellence of Execution was able to knock the mammoth challenger...
stillrealtous.com
Returning WWE Superstar Reportedly Signs New Contract
The new WWE regime has been bringing former Superstars back on a regular basis over the last few months, and Emma made her big return to the company during the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown. Emma made her first appearance on WWE programming in five years when she...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar appear ahead of Crown Jewel battles
Two of WWE's biggest stars are set to appear on Monday night's edition of Raw. Both Brock Lesnar and undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns will be in the building less than a week before both take part in big matches at Saturday's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Reigns...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Declares This WWE Star The Most Painful To Wrestle
The professional wrestling business is a dangerous one that is filled with hard-hitting people who create high-risk moves for the entertainment of fans. Of course, stepping into the ring with anyone will leave a wrestler with bumps and bruises from the ring, but there are certain talents who are much more physical inside the ring. When speaking to "The Happy Hour," Kevin Owens made it clear there is one person that is the most painful to wrestle – "Bobby Lashley."
wrestletalk.com
Ric Flair Names WWE Icon As ‘The Best Big Man Ever’
Ric Flair has opened up about the wrestler who he believes holds the title of “the best big man ever” in WWE. Flair was granted his release from WWE in August 2021 after decades-old controversies regarding the Nature Boy resurfaced on wrestling documentary series Dark Side of the Ring.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
