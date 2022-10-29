ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coventry, CT

Former CT coach who deceitfully tried to get young players to send nude photographs gets prison

By Pam McLoughlin, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

A former coach for the Coventry Recreation Department who solicited nude photographs from some of his young players by using a fake social media account has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, suspended after four years served, according to state authorities.

Zachary Vannais, 28, previously of Coventry, was sentenced in Rockville Superior Court this week on two counts of risk of injury to a minor, two counts of enticing a minor, and two counts of misrepresentation of age to entice a minor, the State’s Attorney’s office in Tolland said.

Vannais also was sentenced to 10 years of probation and will be required to register as a sexual offender with the Connecticut Sex Offender Registry, the State’s Attorney’s office said in a statement..

“This case highlights the risks associated with young people, predators and social media,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Jaclyn Preville, who prosecuted the cases, said in the statement. “More importantly, however, it highlights the fact that sexual offenders can hold themselves out to be pillars of the community, gaining the trust and confidence of children and parents alike.”

Vannais was arrested in March 2020 in connection with multiple incidents between November 2019 and January 2020 in Coventry, where he was a basketball and baseball coach for the town’s recreation department.

Court records show Vannais created a fake social media account posing as a high school age female and contacted eight students who played on his team to solicit nude photographs, the statement says.

In some cases he would offer to pay with money or gifts if the victims were to send nude photographs, the statement says. All but one victim was under 16 years old.

“The victims became alarmed by these solicitations, and alerted their parents and later the Coventry Police Department. Vannais admitted to Coventry police that he did in fact use a fake account to solicit these images from the students he coached,” the statement says.

Coventry police executed a search and seizure warrant on Vannais’ cell phone and confirmed the crimes on his social media account, the statement says.

Preville said the victims and families should be commended for their “courage” in coming forward and reporting the incidents.

“It can often be difficult to report cases of sexual abuse and grooming, and the bravery of these families cannot be understated.”

