Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Dirrell prophesized Caleb Plant knockout in Twitter bio
Anthony Dirrell made a startling choice for his Twitter bio that mimicked a knockout the former world champion suffered against Caleb Plant. “The Dog” gave his fourth-round uppercut KO win over Marcos Hernandez pride of place at the top of his social media. In a shocking twist, the move...
worldboxingnews.net
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Ricky Hatton confirms exhibition plan is ‘one last dance’
World Boxing News caught up with British boxing legend Ricky Hatton ahead of his November 12 exhibition comeback in Manchester. “The Hitman” faces Marco Antonio Barrera in an eye-catching encounter between two boxing greats from the past two decades. Hatton is ready to put on a show for his...
worldboxingnews.net
Ranking YouTuber Jake Paul will come at a heavy cost to the WBC
Jake Paul is on the verge of becoming the first ‘boxer’ to gain a world ranking without ever fighting a professional boxer. Paul, a YouTuber, is set to enter the World Boxing Council ratings on November 8 at the 60th annual WBC Convention. World Boxing News understands the...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 vs Rocky Marciano’s 49-0
Floyd Mayweather is sitting alone on a benchmark many boxers could only dream of after surpassing the great Rocky Marciano. Despite having a scare when former WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menaythin hung up his gloves at 54-0, Mayweather remains in possession of the undefeated retirement record. Real name Chayaphon Moonsri,...
worldboxingnews.net
Tyson Fury on Conor Benn: Maybe he’s trying for twins with IVF?
Tyson Fury has reacted to Conor Benn testing positive twice for clomifene by pondering whether his fellow Brit is hoping to extend his family. “The Gypsy King” appeared on the True Geordie podcast for an interview this week that didn’t end well. But before the furor kicked in,...
worldboxingnews.net
“Asked fair questions” – True Geordie backed for Tyson Fury grilling
Hot on the heels of an eye-popping interview with Tyson Fury, podcaster True Geordie received backing from many UK fans for his grilling of the heavyweight champion. Geordie, real name Brian Davis, asked the questions to which many British supporters – even on the Fury side – wanted answers.
worldboxingnews.net
WBC set to rank Jake Paul where boxing’s 100% KO beast reigns
Jake Paul, a YouTuber, will enter the World Boxing Council rankings on November 8 at the 60th annual WBC Convention. World Boxing News understands the wheels are in motion for Paul to get ranked in the light-heavyweight division. It’s an unfathomable turn of events that will shock bonafide boxing fans.
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul defends career after beating near 50-year-old non-boxer
Jake Paul cites his circle of friends as why true boxing fans should respect his ring career, despite never fighting a pro boxer. The ex-Disney child star defeated MMA legend, Anderson Silva on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena via unanimous decision. Silva is an opponent who will be...
worldboxingnews.net
Heavy Conor McGregor claims to weigh similar to Andy Ruiz Jr.
Conor McGregor is pumping iron to the point where he would be able to fight former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. in a boxing match. The Irishman has put on a whopping amount of timber for his new movie role in the remake of Patrick Swayze’s ‘Roadhouse.’. McGregor...
worldboxingnews.net
Jake Paul set to receive WORLD RANKING at WBC Convention
World Boxing News understands that Jake Paul will enter the World Boxing Council rankings in November at the WBC Convention. The move comes after President Mauricio Sulaiman made a shocking statement regarding the vlogger and ex-Disney child actor. Sulaiman, a known supporter of the YouTuber, sent out a message after...
Comments / 0