Suspect arrested after Lubbock man shot in head, killed in October
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced on Tuesday that Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested and charged with the murder of Severo Losoya, 55, who was shot in the head on October 21. LPD was called to the 200 block of North Avenue R at 11:01 p.m. for a shots-fired call. According to LPD, […]
LPD report details ‘chaotic’ scene at Lubbock hotel shooting
e Lubbock Police Department revealed new details about a "chaotic" scene of a shooting at the Hub City Inn that left one person seriously injured.
Lubbock man accused of shooting at people 9 days before shooting man in the head
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accused of the October 21 murder of Severo Losoya was also charged for an incident where two people were shot at while driving nine days prior. Alvin Flores, 42, was arrested October 25. He was charged with Murder, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Evading Arrest, Resisting Arrest, Taking […]
Body of 70-year-old found in Lubbock now identified
LUBBOCK, Texas — Human remains found in Lubbock County on October 14 were identified as 70-year-old Daniel Jimenez Lopez on Tuesday, according to a release by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit identified Lopez, who was found in the 11300 block of East County Road 7300. His cause of death was […]
Second Lubbock County Detention Officer arrested in two months
LCSO said Alsires Betancur, 26, was arrested for a third-degree felony charge of Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility.
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
Man accused of hitting and kicking LPD officers while under arrest
LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was accused of trying to escape custody more than once while taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center, according to a police report. Justin Eli Casias, 18, was arrested around noon on Saturday, the police report said. He was charged with one count of Robbery, two counts of Assault Against […]
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Saturday. The crash happened at the 1100 block of 82nd Street at around 4:30 a.m. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two unknown vehicles were involved in the collision.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office names new Assistant Chief Deputy
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sherriff Kelly Rowe announced Captain Joe Gilliam was promoted as the new Assistant Chief Deputy of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gilliam has been employed with LCSO since January 2001. See full release...
Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
1 seriously injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
‘So senseless’: Family of William Brunt suing Stripes after deadly crash near Lorenzo
LUBBOCK, Texas — The family of 71-year-old William Brunt is suing Stripes Convenience Stores after he was killed when an intoxicated driver hit his car in September. Brunt was pronounced deceased at the scene on US 62 near Lorenzo on Sep. 5 after 38-year-old Enrique Martinez crashed into the back of his car. Brunt’s wife, […]
Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
Saturday morning crash on 82nd Street, 1 seriously hurt
Police said the time of the call was 4:32 a.m.
Lubbock resident’s homes at risk, owners ask county to step in
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some South Lubbock County residents say recent construction is putting their homes in danger, and now they are asking county commissioners to step in to correct the problem. Michael Frith claims to have lived in the area for more than a decade. He says the water...
One hurt in East Lubbock stabbing Friday night, LPD said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had moderate injuries after a stabbing in East Lubbock on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 10:00 p.m. to East 23rd Street and Fir Avenue. This is a developing story. CheckEverythingLubbock.com for updates.
Severe injuries in crash outside of Wolfforth, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Severe injuries were reported after a crash Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82 at County Road 1300, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash, which happened right outside of Wolfforth, was first called in at 1:10 p.m. on emergency radio traffic. One vehicle was southwest on Highway 62/82 when […]
