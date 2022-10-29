ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

LPD Metro Unit provides update on 124th St. fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit in tandem with the Lubbock Fire Marshall’s Office released an update on their joint investigation of the residential fire on 124th Street where four people were found dead. According to LPD, the Fire Marshal’s report indicates that arson is to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating an overnight shooting at a Central Lubbock inn that left one person seriously injured. Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at the Hub City Inn near 50th and Ave. Q. The gunshot victim was transported to UMC.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office names new Assistant Chief Deputy

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Sherriff Kelly Rowe announced Captain Joe Gilliam was promoted as the new Assistant Chief Deputy of the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Gilliam has been employed with LCSO since January 2001. See full release...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
fox34.com

Some Lubbock streets slowing down: new speed limits posted across town

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Whether you live in Lubbock or are just passing through, keep your eye out for orange flags on speed limit signs, these flags are indicators of a change in the speed limit. City engineer David Bragg says although this can be an inconvenience for drivers, there are many factors that go into speed limit changes.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 seriously injured in early morning crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was left with serious injuries in a crash early Saturday morning. The Lubbock Police Department responded to the crash at the 1100 block of 82nd Street just after 4:30 a.m. Two cars had crashed on the road, leaving one person with serious injuries and...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Saturday morning top stories: 1 person seriously injured in crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning. Police have identified a man involved in a police chase and crash. The incident occurred after an LSO deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle. The man fled from police and...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy