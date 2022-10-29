ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

A Resale ‘Revolution': Affluent Shoppers Embrace Secondhand Shopping

The resale business is projected to grow by 80% over the next five years. High-income shoppers are increasingly turning to the secondhand market as a means to secure hard-to-find luxury items. Bargain hunting is certainly not new. But with the Covid pandemic came a surge in "thrifting," or buying and...
NBC San Diego

Are Companies Changing the Ingredients in Your Favorite Products for Cheaper Ones?

With rising food prices, a trip to the grocery store is an expensive endeavor. Everyone is looking for ways to save, even companies. It's spurring a new trend, different from shrinkflation, where you get less but pay the same price. "This is now called 'skimpflation,'" said Edgar Dworsky, of Consumer...

