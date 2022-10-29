Retail Watch: It’s easy to be green at Bethlehem’s new Verde

Verde owner Shawnnah Drey works at her store Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Verde, at Broad and Linden streets in Bethlehem, is devoted to making life cleaner, greener and more sustainable for customers. Monica Cabrera/The Morning Call/TNS

Like a lot of folks, Shawnnah Drey found that the pandemic altered the course of her life.

Many people who worked in the beauty field found themselves unable to work for months at time during the early part of the pandemic, including Drey, who was an esthetician. She had the added element of caring for her grandparents, who were at greater risk of being seriously ill from COVID-19.

The circumstances forced her to look at her life and what she could do instead.

“I started to think about what I could do and whatever it was, it needed to light me up,” Drey said.

From there, she got the idea to open Verde , a new store at Broad and Linden streets in Bethlehem, that’s devoted to make life cleaner, greener and more sustainable.

Throughout her life, Drey was someone who turned to nature for solutions. It was always part of her upbringing — to make what you need and use what you have.

Drey also saw an opportunity as more people throughout the pandemic began to focus on their health and how they can reduce waste.

As she looked to open her store, she began to curate the products she’d offer. She looked for items that were carbon-neutral and would support local entrepreneurs.

What you’ll find at Verde:

A host of cleaning products that are all-natural, including a zero-waste refilling station and sheets of laundry detergent (no plastic container necessary).

All natural soaps and personal care items, including a line of Black Willow products (created by a Liberty High School grad)

Products for pets

And many handmade items from jewelry to crocheted and knitted pieces.

Info: https://www.verdebethlehem.com/

In restaurant news

An alert reader flagged for me that The Turn In Diner, which is at 162 N. Walnut St. in Bath, is closed for renovations. No word on when they plan to reopen.

The restaurant is under new management. The Petropoulos Family, who owned and operated the diner for six years, announced their plans to move on in September.

Follow their Facebook to get updates if you’re a fan of the restaurant: https://www.facebook.com/TurnInDiner/

S. Fourth Street fast food

Construction on two chain restaurants are underway on South Fourth Street in Allentown.

Popeyes Chicken is nearing completion on the site of the former Checkers restaurant, 1935 S. Fourth, next to CVS. Nearby Taco Bell is being built next to the Wells Fargo bank.

Closed, again

Bravo! Italian Kitchen, an anchor at the Lehigh Valley Mall’s outdoor lifestyle center, is closed again and apparently it’s for good.

Bravo! Italian Kitchen has been removed from the mall’s directory and is listed as permanently closed on its social media.

As you may remember, the restaurant, part of a national chain, was closed for more than a year at the start of the pandemic as its parent company went through bankruptcy and then was sold. The Whitehall Township restaurant reopened last October.

About to open

It didn’t take long for something to fill the space left behind by Radish Republic’s departure on downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk.

A new small-business-focused boutique, A Little Bit Local is set to open on Nov. 1 in the space formerly occupied by Radish Republic at 27 N. 7th St.

A Little Bit Local owner LeeAnn Bower is looking to offer a wide assortment of unique, hand-crafted items from small businesses around the Lehigh Valley and region, all under one roof. Her curated lineup of items will offer a little bit of everything — from spices to soaps. She also has several recognizable vendors including Easton Candle Co., Barkley’s Bakery and Funny Farm Apiaries.

Stay tunes for more updates on this new business.

Info: https://www.facebook.com/A.Little.Bit.of.Local.LLC

