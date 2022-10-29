Read full article on original website
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
How Taylor Swift Went Back to the Past and Turned ‘Midnights' Into Her Biggest Album Success Yet
Taylor Swift's "Midnights" album topped her own record for weekly sales last achieved by the pop icon with "Reputation" five years ago. The new album is a return to the past for Swift in several key respects. She's been back on social media with a major marketing effort; she's planning...
A ‘Friday the 13th' Prequel Series Is Coming to Peacock
Peacock's new series is sure to be a bloody good time. The "Friday the 13th" horror franchise is getting the prequel treatment with the brand-new show "Crystal Lake" from A24 and writer, showrunner, executive producer and creator Bryan Fuller. Fittingly announced by the NBCUniversal streamer on Oct. 31, details about...
Crowning a karaoke champion
Chicagoans try to win money by doing karaoke. Photo courtesy of DCASE It's down to the final six for the Chicago Sings Karaoke Competition.State of play: Hundreds of Chicagoans took the stage at neighborhood bars throughout October.The city will crown a champion and winner of the $5,000 grand prize Sunday night at Park West.The finalists are:Jaleel Amir, Grand CrossingRashada Dawan, South ShoreBrandon Dodson, Rogers ParkLauren "Elle Michelle" Gaines, GalewoodErendira Izguerra, West LawnJason E. Jackson, EdgewaterWhat they sang: To get to the finals, Jaleel Amir sang "What You Won't Do for Love" by Bobby Caldwell. Lauren Gaines belted out "Tennessee Whiskey" by Chris Stapleton, and Brandon Dodson serenaded the crowd with "If I Ever Fall in Love" by Shai.The intrigue: The singers are not revealing their song choices for the big final at Park West on Sunday.Doors open at 5pm, and admission is free.Full disclosure: The Axios Chicago team performed but for some reason didn't make it out of the first round. They must have lost our number. 🤣
Chadwick Boseman's Wife Reflects on the Late Actor's Cancer Battle
Simone Ledward Boseman is opening up about the life and legacy of her late husband Chadwick Boseman. For the first time since the 'Black Panther' star's 2020 passing following a private four-year battle with colon cancer, Simone is speaking out about her relationship with Chadwick and "the most challenging two years I've ever had in my life" following his passing.
