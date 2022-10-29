Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhoodRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Taylor Swift Is Kicking Off Her Spring Tour in Arizona - Tickets Out on Nov. 18, But Fans Can Cut in LineMark HakeGlendale, AZ
Related
Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today
One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
CBS Sports
Rams made massive trade offer of two first-round picks for this star player but got shot down, per report
There's no team in the NFL that loves to trade draft picks more than the Los Angeles Rams, and apparently, they tried to trade two big ones away at some point over the past few weeks. According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, the Rams make a massive trade offer...
San Francisco 49ers Are Releasing Veteran Wide Receiver This Monday
The San Francisco 49ers are releasing a veteran wide receiver this Monday afternoon. The NFC West franchise has announced it's releasing 30-year-old wide receiver Willie Snead this afternoon. Snead was the team's No. 3 option at the wide receiver position on Sunday vs. the Rams. He ...
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
The Dallas Cowboys have struggled with injuries and depth at the wideout position in 2022, but help is closer than most realize.
Eagles WR A.J. Brown says he was drug tested after career day: 'This is not random'
Eagles WR A.J. Brown said he was drug tested the morning after he set career highs in receiving yards (156) and touchdowns (three).
The Seattle Seahawks absolutely owned the 2023 NFL draft
Back in April, when initial grades were being issued in the wake of the 2023 NFL draft, there wasn’t enough noise being made about the Seattle Seahawks’ class. NFL.com gave them a C+, Sports Illustrated gave them the same, and they earned a C from USA TODAY Sports.
NFL fans were furious at Sean McVay for keeping Cooper Kupp in the game during garbage time
You’re not going to find an NFL head coach who enjoys conceding defeat, but at the same time, every head coach needs to be aware of when it’s necessary to pull the starters. Sean McVay might have learned that lesson the hard way on Sunday. During the Rams’...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' Message After Loss to Bills
The Green Bay Packers have lost four consecutive games, the latest a 27-17 loss at the Buffalo Bills.
49erswebzone
49ers’ Nick Bosa ‘surprised’ Rams ‘gave up a little early’
There were a lot of happy faces leaving SoFi Stadium on Sunday. No, the Los Angeles Rams didn't break their losing streak to the division-rival San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Niners earned a dominating 31-14 victory, their eighth consecutive regular-season win against the Rams. It was an atmosphere of jubilation...
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey becomes first player since 2005 to run, catch, and throw TD in same game
Christian McCaffrey is fitting into San Francisco’s offense just fine. Acquired via trade last week, McCaffrey took in a 1-yard rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter to extend the 49ers lead over the Rams to 24-14. It was McCaffrey’s third touchdown of the game, his first for San...
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
The Green Bay Packers Trade Options with Victor Cruz – Up & Adams
Los Angeles Rams fall for San Francisco 49ers' banana in the tailpipe TD pass... again
It didn’t take long for new 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey to show his value to his new team after the October 20 trade that offloaded a few high-to-medium draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in return for the yards from scrimmage monster. With 12:10 left in the first...
Surprise Rams Rival Could Be In on Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. is the hottest free agent right now and the 49ers might be trying to steal him away from the Rams says Adam Schefter. The post Surprise Rams Rival Could Be In on Signing Odell Beckham Jr. appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. rumors: 49ers make 'intriguing match' for wide receiver, Adam Schefter says
Odell Beckham Jr. won his long-awaited Super Bowl ring as a member of the Rams, but the wideout was attached to the 49ers prior to signing with Los Angeles. That's a trend that has seemingly continued. ESPN's Adam Schefter took some time to offer informed speculation on Beckham to the...
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams continue to struggle in separate cities
It appears official: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have proven that they're better together than apart. The Packers are coming off a consequential NFL offseason. After signing Rodgers to a new three-year, $150.8 million deal, the team traded Adams to the Raiders for a first- and second-round draft pick. Adams signed a five-year, $140 million deal with Las Vegas, reuniting him with quarterback Derek Carr, his teammate at Fresno State.
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BillsDigest
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Browns will listen to trade offers on Kareem Hunt. ... and they are leaking that info to the media. Where do the Bills stand?
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
Comments / 0