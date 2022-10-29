THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Beetlejuice' 34 years later

Winona Ryder starred in "Beetlejuice" as Lydia. Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Warner Bros. Entertainment

"Beetlejuice" premiered 34 years ago and has dazzled old and new fans for decades.

The cult-classic film features iconic stars like Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin , and Catherine O'Hara.

Many of the main cast members, including Winona Ryder, have continued careers in Hollywood.

Michael Keaton in "Beetlejuice." Warner Bros. Entertainment

Micheal Keaton played Betelguese, the malevolent spirit working against the house's new inhabitants.

Keaton got his start on shows like PBS' "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" and CBS' "The Mary Tyler Moore Hour."

He also starred in movies like "Mr. Mom" (1983) and "Johnny Dangerously" (1984).

Michael Keaton at the 74th Primetime Emmys in 2022. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keaton is one of the most critically acclaimed movie stars of our time.

Following the success of "Beetlejuice," Keaton put on the famous black cape to star in "Batman" (1989) and "Batman Returns" (1992).

He also starred in "Cars" (2006), "Toy Story 3" (2010), and "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" (2014).

More recently, he appeared in "Spotlight" (2015), "The Founder" (2016), "Spider-Man: Homecoming" (2017), and "Morbius" (2022). He also played Dr. Samuel Finnix on Hulu's "Dopesick."

He's set to reprise his role as Batman in two upcoming films: "The Flash" and "Batgirl."

Alec Baldwin in "Beetlejuice." Warner Bros. Entertainment

Alec Baldwin played Adam, the newly minted ghost.

Baldwin comes from a famous entertainment family and started his career on NBC's "The Doctors," CBS' "Cutter to Houston," and CBS' "Knots Landing."

He also landed a role in "She's Having a Baby" (1988) before "Beetlejuice."

Alec Baldwin at the 2021 Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Baldwin remains a prolific yet controversial entertainer today.

After "Beetlejuice," Baldwin appeared in countless titles, including "Working Girl" (1988), "The Hunt for Red October" (1990), "Glengarry Glen Ross" (1992), "The Departed" (2006), and "Rock of Ages" (2012).

He also starred on NBC's "30 Rock" alongside Tina Fey.

More recently, Baldwin has voiced the titular role in the "Boss Baby" franchise. He continued his film career in big movies like "A Star Is Born" (2018), and he returned to the small screen for Peacock's "Dr. Death."

In October 2021, while rehearsing a scene for the movie "Rust," Baldwin was handed a gun, which he fired, fatally wounding director of photography Halyna Hutchins .

In a December 2021 interview with ABC , Baldwin claims he never pulled the trigger in the shooting of Hutchins, though his claims have been countered by an FBI report to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office that said the gun couldn't be fired without pulling the trigger .

According to reporting by Insider's Natalie Musumeci , Santa Fe's district attorney said that up to four people, including Baldwin, could still potentially be charged in connection to the October shooting.

Geena Davis in "Beetlejuice." Warner Bros. Entertainment

Geena Davis starred as Barbara, Adam's wife and fellow ghost companion.

Davis got her start in "Tootsie" (1982) and "The Fly" (1986).

She also starred on NBC's "Buffalo Bill" before taking on the ghostly role.

Geena Davis at an event in 2022. Jae C. Hong/AP

Davis is still an accomplished actor.

Davis went on to star in the wildly popular film "Thelma & Louise" (1991), and she appeared in "A League of Their Own" (1992), "The Long Kiss Goodnight" (1996), and "Stuart Little" (1999).

She got her own ABC sitcom, "The Geena Davis Show," in 2000, and she went on to other series, including ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" and Netflix's "Glow."

In more recent years, Davis has worked on "In a World" (2013) and "Ava" (2020).

Catherine O'Hara in "Beetlejuice." Warner Bros. Entertainment

Catherine O'Hara starred as Delia, the eccentric new homeowner of the haunted house.

O'Hara began her career in Canadian comedy, appearing on "Second City Television" (also known as "SCTV") and continuing on with its spin-offs "SCTV Network" and "SCTV Channel."

She also starred in movies like "Nothing Personal" (1980) and "After Hours" (1985).

Catherine O'Hara at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party. John Shearer/Getty Images

O'Hara is still a comedy legend, both in film and on television.

O'Hara was later seen in "Home Alone" (1990) and its 1992 sequel. She also voiced Sally in "The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993).

The actor is well known for comedies like "Waiting for Guffman" (1996) and "Best in Show" (2000), but she also worked on "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (2004) and "Temple Grandin" (2010).

Many of her recent roles have been voicing animated characters. She's worked on "The Addams Family" (2019), Netflix's "The Last Kids on Earth," and Apple TV+'s "Central Park."

Today, O'Hara is perhaps best known for playing Moira Rose on Pop/CBC's "Schitt's Creek" alongside "SCTV" alum Eugene Levy.

Winona Ryder in "Beetlejuice." Warner Bros. Entertainment

Winona Ryder played Lydia, the teen who communicates with the ghost couple.

Ryder only had two credits to her name before starring in the movie: "Lucas" (1986) and "Square Dance" (1987).

Winona Ryder at the "Stranger Things" season-four premiere in New York. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Ryder is a popular and beloved star today.

After the film, Ryder rose to further fame in "Heathers" (1988), "Edward Scissorhands" (1990), "The Age of Innocence" (1993), and "Little Women" (1994).

She also appeared in "Girl, Interrupted" (1999), "Star Trek" (2009), "Black Swan" (2010), and "Destination Wedding" (2018).

Since 2016, Ryder has been starring on Netflix's mega-popular "Stranger Things."

Jeffrey Jones in "Beetlejuice." Warner Bros. Entertainment

Jeffrey Jones starred as Charles, Delia's husband and the owner of the haunted house.

Before "Beetlejuice," Jones had been acting since the 1970s, appearing in films like "The Soldier" (1982), "Amadeus" (1984), and perhaps most notably, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off" (1986).

Jeffrey Jones at an event in 2018. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Jones continues to appear in films and on TV series today.

Jones went on to star in "The Hunt for Red October," "The Crucible" (1996), "The Devil's Advocate" (1997), "Sleepy Hollow" (1999), and "Stuart Little."

He also starred on HBO's "Deadwood," and his most recent role was in "Deadwood: The Movie" (2019).

Sylvia Sidney in "Beetlejuice." Warner Bros. Entertainment

Sylvia Sidney played Juno in the hit movie.

Sidney began her prolific acting career in the 1920s, with films like "Thru Different Eyes" (1929).

She went on to appear in other movies like "God Told Me To" (1976) and "Order of Death" (1983). On TV, she worked on early episodes of "The Doctors" among other roles.

Sylvia Sidney in "Used People" (1992). Largo Entertainment/Getty Images

Sidney continued to act, mainly on television, until her death.

Sidney appeared on series like CBS' "The Equalizer" and ABC's "Fantasy Island." She also made appearances in "Used People" (1992) and "Mars Attacks!" (1996).

The actor died from esophageal cancer in 1999.