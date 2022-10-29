ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Yardbarker

Steelers Crippled In Week 8 By Clueless Coaching At Halftime Because Mike Tomlin Thinks “We’re Going To Be Fine”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are patient with how they treat members of the organization. They do not give up easily or early on players, coaches and for all we know, the janitorial staff. Chuck Noll had a terrible run in the mid to late ’80’s and Bill Cowher’s seat got awfully warm in the late ’90’s before righting the ship. Mike Tomlin’s seat should be on fire after Sunday’s performance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Oregon’s path to the national championship would look like in a 12-team playoff

The College Football Playoff rankings have finally been revealed. They aren’t finalized, of course, with four weeks left in the regular season, followed by conference championship games, but the initial rankings did give us a good barometer for how the playoff committee views the balance of power at large. For instance, Clemson got in at No. 4 ahead of Michigan at No. 5, which surprised many. The Oregon Ducks also came in at No. 8, showing that the season-opening loss to the Georgia Bulldogs wasn’t enough to knock Dan Lanning’s squad out of the running for a potential CFP trip. In the...
EUGENE, OR

