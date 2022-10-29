Auburn volleyball hit the road to face Kentucky — another SEC foe at the top of the conference — but the Tigers fell 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) on Saturday. The Tigers drop to 18-4 this season and their 7-4 conference record allows Georgia (17-5, 8-3) to overtake them for fourth place in the SEC. The loss to the Wildcats is the second straight shutout for Auburn, coming immediately after its home loss to Florida earlier in the week.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO