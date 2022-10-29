Read full article on original website
Harsin out as head coach, search for replacement effective 'immediately'
Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas was the blow that sent head coach Bryan Harsin's tower tumbling to the ground. On Monday, Auburn announced that Harsin has been fired as the head football coach midway through his second season. Harsin's tenure at Auburn got off to a promising start at 6–2...
Cohen officially named Auburn’s 16th athletic director
On Monday, former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen, 56, was announced as Auburn’s 16th athletic director, 66 days after former athletic director Allen Greene revealed he was stepping down. "I'm extremely grateful to President Roberts for the opportunity to be the next director of athletics at Auburn University,"...
Auburn suffers its second shutout this week
Auburn volleyball hit the road to face Kentucky — another SEC foe at the top of the conference — but the Tigers fell 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) on Saturday. The Tigers drop to 18-4 this season and their 7-4 conference record allows Georgia (17-5, 8-3) to overtake them for fourth place in the SEC. The loss to the Wildcats is the second straight shutout for Auburn, coming immediately after its home loss to Florida earlier in the week.
Opelika First Baptist holds second-annual Fall Festival
For two and half hours, thousands gathered to enjoy various food trucks, inflatable bouncy houses and a friendly basketball competition between Auburn and Opelika Mayors Ron Anders and Gary Fuller before a nearly-20-minute-long fireworks show. That was until a long-anticipated downpour sent some attendees scrambling through the rain and a...
