Florida State

Hurricane center says 70% chance Caribbean tropical depression will form

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
The tropical outlook as of 2 p.m Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on a system in the Caribbean with high chances to become the season’s next tropical depression.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the NHC said the broad area of low pressure was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean, and will produce heavy rainfall over the weekend over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Caribbean Sea,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives the system a 50% chance to form in the next two days, and 70% chance of formation in the next five days.

The NHC is also tracking a low pressure area about 150 miles west-northwest of Bermuda producing some shower and thunderstorm activity, but it’s up against a nearby frontal system and upper-level winds that will stymie development.

The NHC gives it a 10% chance of formation in the next two days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The season has produced 12 named systems including Hurricane Ian that struck Florida last month.

The next named storm would be Tropical Storm Lisa.

Related
Tyler Mc.

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
WDSU

Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become a tropical storm Friday

The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical depression in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Depression 13 formed Thursday night near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is now moving west at 15 mph. Max winds are at 35 mph. It is...
WOOD TV8

Hurricane/Tropical Storm Update

Top pic. is extreme damage to the Pine Island Bridge near Fort Myers FL from Hurricane Ian. BTW, a month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, they are down to 28 customers without power in Lee County. I’ll guess these are connections to homes that just aren’t there anymore and the accounts have not been closed. […]
FORT MYERS, FL
iheart.com

Another Major Hurricane Makes Landfall In North America

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in Mexico Sunday (October 23) morning along a stretch of the country's Pacific coast before quickly moving inland, the Associated Press reports. The center of the Category 3 hurricane was reported to have moved inland over northern Nayarit with maximum sustained winds of 120 MPH at around 8:00 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Tropical Storm Lisa plows through Caribbean as Tropical Storm Martin forms in Atlantic

A growing Tropical Storm Lisa continued to push toward Central America in the Caribbean while Tropical Storm Martin formed in the Atlantic Ocean, both expected to form into hurricanes, according to the National Hurricane Center. The NHC also is monitoring a broad area of low pressure expected to develop near the Greater Antilles or over the southwestern Atlantic. As of 8 p.m. Tropical Storm ...
Orlando Sentinel

Hurricane Lisa forms, TS Martin churns and NHC eyes new system in Caribbean

Hurricane Lisa formed in the Caribbean as it bears down on Central America while Tropical Storm Martin continues to grow in the Atlantic Ocean and the National Hurricane Center has its eye on a system that could form in the Caribbean. As of 8 a.m. Hurricane Lisa is located about 60 miles north of Isla Roatan, Honduras and about 100 miles east-southeast of Belize City, Belize with sustained ...
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Hurricane Lisa gains strength in Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Lisa is churning in the Caribbean Sea. “On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move just north of the Bay Islands of Honduras this morning, make landfall in Belize later today,
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Lisa Has Formed South of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and is Expected To Make Landfall in Central America Later This Week

According to meteorologists, Tropical Storm Lisa was becoming stronger and more organized in the western Caribbean on Tuesday. The storm, which is the 12th named system of the 2022 season, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Central America on Wednesday. Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical...
WNCT

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — We’re in the final month of hurricane season. For the most part, we’ve been pretty fortunate to be clear of these kinds of storms this season. On the afternoon of Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm. Winds reached 150mph, just a few miles […]
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
