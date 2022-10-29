Hurricane center says 70% chance Caribbean tropical depression will form

The tropical outlook as of 2 p.m Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022 Orlando Sentinel/TNS

The National Hurricane Center is keeping its eye on a system in the Caribbean with high chances to become the season’s next tropical depression.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, the NHC said the broad area of low pressure was producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Caribbean, and will produce heavy rainfall over the weekend over portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

“Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development over the next few days, and a tropical depression is likely to form by early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the central Caribbean Sea,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives the system a 50% chance to form in the next two days, and 70% chance of formation in the next five days.

The NHC is also tracking a low pressure area about 150 miles west-northwest of Bermuda producing some shower and thunderstorm activity, but it’s up against a nearby frontal system and upper-level winds that will stymie development.

The NHC gives it a 10% chance of formation in the next two days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The season has produced 12 named systems including Hurricane Ian that struck Florida last month.

The next named storm would be Tropical Storm Lisa.